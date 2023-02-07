Monday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Hudson’s Bay 48, Fort Vancouver 26
Kentlake 51, Kent Meridian 35
Upper Columbia Academy 51, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 40
Woodland 53, Ridgefield 39
District Tournament=
Class 1A District 1=
Blaine 48, Mount Baker 36
Class 1B District 2=
Pope John Paul II 69, Muckleshoot Tribal School 26
Puget Sound Adventist 37, Rainier Christian 28
Class 1B District 4=
Naselle 83, Wishkah Valley 23
Class 2B District 7=
Colfax 60, Reardan 22
Liberty (Spangle) 60, Davenport 57
St. George’s 63, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 40
Class 3A District 2=
Ingraham 62, Cleveland 18
Juanita 52, Hazen 49
Lake Washington 70, Mercer Island 45
Nathan Hale 55, Rainier Beach 33
Seattle Prep 57, Eastside Catholic 53
West Seattle 46, Holy Names 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0