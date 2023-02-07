Monday's Scores

UMKC Kangaroos (11-15, 7-6 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (16-11, 7-7 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits the Saint Thomas Tommies after Shemarri Allen scored 26 points in UMKC’s 76-64 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks. The Tommies have gone 10-2 at home. St. Thomas is second in the Summit...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO