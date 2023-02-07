Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
All About Pennsylvania and The Eagles: 3 Tasty Foods For Game DayMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Superbowl Scoop; of Philly greasing lamp posts, and $16 billion betsPete LakemanPhiladelphia, PA
Related
NFL analyst keeps hating on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts is playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday. It’s a big accomplishment for the 24-year-old Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, but Chris Simms isn’t so impressed. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In this clip posted by NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark, Simms explains that he...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
5 reasons the Eagles, Jalen Hurts will defeat the Chiefs and win Super Bowl 2023
Jalen Hurts is no Patrick Mahomes. Nick Sirianni is no Andy Reid. Jason Kelce is no Travis Kelce. And there’s a reason the Eagles started the season as 30-1 longshots to win the Super Bowl. Kansas City fans have been comforting themselves with such thoughts. But the sobering fact...
NBC Sports
Why Eagles teammates are so happy for Slay in Super Bowl
PHOENIX — When the Eagles traded for Darius Slay in March of 2020, his college teammate from Mississippi State and Eagles mainstay Fletcher Cox called Slay and asked him one simple question. “Are you ready to win?”. Because winning is something Slay hadn’t done a ton of during his...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
atozsports.com
NFL player slams Eagles ahead of Super Bowl matchup with Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will battle it out in the Super Bowl this Sunday. However, a player that’s not even involved in the game has provided bulletin board material. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, didn’t hold back when it came to who he thinks...
Nick Wright Says the Chiefs Are Going to 'Kill' the Eagles in Super Bowl 57
Watch Nick Wright join The Herd with Colin Cowherd to drop his official pick for Super Bowl 57.
Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
Bold Trade Scenario Lands 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle On Warriors
If you even step on the floor in the NBA Finals, you’re a good NBA player. That might sound crazy, but it’s true. Rotations shrink by the time the last round of the playoffs rolls around. Most Finalists roll out 9 or 10 guys that they know will...
atozsports.com
Eagles catch a break with latest news
The Philadelphia Eagles catch a break on the latest injury report before they kick off the Super Bowl on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Wednesday report saw them have a few key names on it, but definitely nothing to be worried about. If anything, it was good to see some guys on the list show up as full participants in practice, and it was good to see some guys show up as limited when we wouldn’t know if they would be available at all this week.
In Delco, That Neighbor Next Door Could Be a Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce may be from Ohio, but he’s put down local roots, writes Erik Gunther for realtor.com. Kelce settled in Haverford Township after he got a bargain on a four-bedroom home that went for $680,000 in January 2018 after listing for $800,000 in May 2017. The...
Donna Kelce opens up about Eagles fans, pole climbing and her son's famous Mummers outfit
As her sons Jason and Travis go head-to-head in Super Bowl 57, their mother Donna is catching up with Action News to discuss all things Philadelphia.
So is Gov. Murphy rooting for the Eagles in the Super Bowl? Here’s what he just said.
Take note, South Jersey: Gov. Phil Murphy is picking your beloved Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. But does that means New Jersey’s governor actually rooting for the Birds this time? He won’t say. Murphy, an avid sports fan, was...
Tobias Harris' Message for Matisse Thybulle Ahead of Deadline
Tobias Harris revealed his advice for Matisse Thybulle as the Sixers reach the trade deadline.
Eagles’ Jordan Mailata is most talented man at Super Bowl 2023: ‘Voice of an angel’
PHOENIX — Faced with no other choice after her singing partner bailed on one day’s notice, Rachel Small approached the biggest kid in school to ask for an even bigger favor. “I really need your help,” she told the 6-foot-9 boy she barely knew, who walked around the yard at Condell Park High School in New South Wales, Australia, humming melodies and ducked into classes to avoid bumping his head on the doorways. Would he play guitar and sing David Guetta and Sia’s “Titanium” with her in the local “X-Factor” spin-off? Would he save her from withdrawing or performing solo? “Let’s do it,”...
Holly Robinson Peete’s rooting for the Eagles this Super Bowl
Super Bowl Sunday is just days away and we already know who Holly Robinson Peete is cheering for: the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only is the actress from Philadelphia, but her husband is former Eagles quarterback Rodney Peete. “That was very tough being the Eagles’ quarterback’s wife because often you would hear people talking mess and […]
Exploring options for Phillies' fifth starter
The Phillies had a bit of shuffling in the middle of their rotation this offseason. Each of Zach Eflin, Noah Syndergaard and Kyle Gibson went elsewhere in free agency. Philadelphia partially backfilled the starting staff by bringing Taijuan Walker aboard, but they focused the rest of their offseason attention on installing Trea Turner atop the lineup and stockpiling bullpen help.
