Philadelphia, PA

NFL analyst keeps hating on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts is playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday. It’s a big accomplishment for the 24-year-old Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, but Chris Simms isn’t so impressed. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In this clip posted by NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark, Simms explains that he...
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Why Eagles teammates are so happy for Slay in Super Bowl

PHOENIX — When the Eagles traded for Darius Slay in March of 2020, his college teammate from Mississippi State and Eagles mainstay Fletcher Cox called Slay and asked him one simple question. “Are you ready to win?”. Because winning is something Slay hadn’t done a ton of during his...
NFL player slams Eagles ahead of Super Bowl matchup with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will battle it out in the Super Bowl this Sunday. However, a player that’s not even involved in the game has provided bulletin board material. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, didn’t hold back when it came to who he thinks...
Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
Eagles catch a break with latest news

The Philadelphia Eagles catch a break on the latest injury report before they kick off the Super Bowl on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Wednesday report saw them have a few key names on it, but definitely nothing to be worried about. If anything, it was good to see some guys on the list show up as full participants in practice, and it was good to see some guys show up as limited when we wouldn’t know if they would be available at all this week.
Eagles’ Jordan Mailata is most talented man at Super Bowl 2023: ‘Voice of an angel’

PHOENIX — Faced with no other choice after her singing partner bailed on one day’s notice, Rachel Small approached the biggest kid in school to ask for an even bigger favor. “I really need your help,” she told the 6-foot-9 boy she barely knew, who walked around the yard at Condell Park High School in New South Wales, Australia, humming melodies and ducked into classes to avoid bumping his head on the doorways. Would he play guitar and sing David Guetta and Sia’s “Titanium” with her in the local “X-Factor” spin-off? Would he save her from withdrawing or performing solo? “Let’s do it,”...
Holly Robinson Peete’s rooting for the Eagles this Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday is just days away and we already know who Holly Robinson Peete is cheering for: the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only is the actress from Philadelphia, but her husband is former Eagles quarterback Rodney Peete. “That was very tough being the Eagles’ quarterback’s wife because often you would hear people talking mess and […]
Exploring options for Phillies' fifth starter

The Phillies had a bit of shuffling in the middle of their rotation this offseason. Each of Zach Eflin, Noah Syndergaard and Kyle Gibson went elsewhere in free agency. Philadelphia partially backfilled the starting staff by bringing Taijuan Walker aboard, but they focused the rest of their offseason attention on installing Trea Turner atop the lineup and stockpiling bullpen help.
