hometownnewsnow.com
Diane Hubner
Diane Wilma Hubner, 72, of La Porte, Indiana passed away February 9th, 2023. Diane was born November 9th, 1950, in La Porte, Indiana to the late Alfred Carl and Harriett Wilma (Schultz) Hubner. Diane graduated from New Prairie High School in 1969. While in high school she worked at Pattie...
hometownnewsnow.com
Michael "Mike" P. Turner
Michael “Mike” P. Turner, 81, of La Porte, Indiana and Bradenton Beach, Florida passed away Tuesday, February 7th, 2023. Mike was born January 10th, 1942, in South Bend, Indiana to the late Ben and Bernice (Poncher) Turner. Mike is a retired steelworker from Bethlehem Steel after 30 years...
Northwest Indiana man killed in Michigan snowmobile crash
LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Northwest Indiana man has died as the result of a snowmobile crash in Luce County, Michigan on Wednesday. According to Michigan State Police (MSP), troopers responded to an area near the intersection of Devil’s Hallow Lake Trail and County Road 371 around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say Robert Huffmaster […]
hometownnewsnow.com
Judith Alice Swanson
Judith Alice Swanson, 81, of New Carlisle, Indiana, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 5th, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana, surrounded by her family. She was born February 22nd, 1941 in Three Oaks, Michigan, the daughter of Merle and Esther (Meyer) Martin . Judith, a lifelong resident of...
laportecounty.life
A La Porte County Life in the Spotlight: Theresa Argueta
Early childhood can be one of the most impactful parts of a person’s life. Young children are highly impressionable and in a stage that determines how the rest of their life will go. The people who influence, raise, and teach these young children can have a big effect on their lives. Perhaps one of the most impactful adult roles in a child’s life is their teachers and counselors, such as Theresa Argueta, director of early childhood programs at Paladin Inc.
First lady Jill Biden traveling to Valparaiso on Feb. 17
VALPARAISO, Ind. — First lady Jill Biden is coming to Valparaiso, Indiana, next week, her office announced Wednesday. In a statement, the first lady's office said Biden would be in Valparaiso "to highlight the Biden Administration's commitment to strengthening our economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning."
nwi.life
Northwest Indiana to receive more than $272,000 in federal funds to support local emergency food and housing programs
Northwest Indiana has been awarded more than $272,000 by the Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to support local food pantry, homeless shelters and basic needs services. The award was made by the EFSP National Board, chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and...
Channel 3000
2 men arrested in the 1975 drowning in Indiana of a 17-year-old church camp worker who 'fought for her life'
Two Indiana men have been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old girl whose 1975 drowning death remained a cold case until evidence linked the suspects to the victim in a decades-long investigation, police said. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, have each...
fox32chicago.com
Cabinet manufacturing plant catches fire in Northwest Indiana
Firefighters are battling a 5-alarm fire at Saco Industries in Lowell. Crews responded to the scene just after 9 a.m. on Friday.
hometownnewsnow.com
Local Food Drive Before Kick-Off
(Michigan City, IN) - People can donate food to the Salvation Army in Michigan City without getting out of their vehicles. A drive-through food drive is planned Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon to help restock food pantry shelves at the organization at 1201 Franklin Street. Major Dale Simmons said...
nwi.life
The City of La Porte welcomes countless new businesses and celebrates a growing community
During Mayor Tom Dermody’s last State of the City speech, he shared his goal of raising the City of La Porte’s population to 30,000 people by 2030. In the past, the easiest way to grow a city was to create new jobs, but things aren’t that simple anymore. People like to raise their families in communities with all kinds of opportunities--not just work-related ones.
22 WSBT
Ball State University to hold new Elkhart school accountable
Elkhart, IN (WSBT) — A new, public charter school option will open in Elkhart in the fall. More than 100 students have completed enrollment forms for the Premier Arts Academy. The school will integrate the arts into the everyday academic learning. You can read more about the tuition-free school...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Portage getting ready for two road projects
The city of Portage is gearing up for the Central Avenue West reconstruction. Director of planning and community development A.J. Monroe says some preliminary work has already begun, and the first phase of construction should start later this month. Central is tentatively scheduled to be closed entirely between Willowdale and Swanson from late April to late September.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County E911 dispatchers recognized for response to school threats
On January 26 at 9:13 a.m., a call came into the Porter County E911 center about a "bomb threat and a possible active assailant" at Portage High School. Over the next two hours, calls came in about similar threats at Valparaiso and Wheeler high schools. For the six dispatchers working...
hometownnewsnow.com
Larry K. Price
Larry Keith Price, 73, of La Porte, passed away peacefully at 4:15 p.m, Tuesday, February 7th, 2023 at Northwest Health, La Porte. Larry was born April 3rd, 1949, in Evansville, Indiana, to Ansel Price and Deloris (Kinder) Price. Larry and his wife, Darlene, and were married in Michigan City, August...
WNDU
3 hurt in 2 separate crashes in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were hurt in two separate crashes in Fulton County on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called just after 2 p.m. to County Road 700 North and U.S. 31. Police say a 34-year-old Nappanee man crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a semi.
etxview.com
How to pay for Westville prison rebuilding becoming hot issue at Statehouse
Despite a price tag three times higher than the original estimate, Indiana seems to still be planning to pay cash, instead of borrowing, to cover the costs of replacing the aged Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County. The State Budget Committee learned in December that the projected cost of demolishing...
regionnewssource.org
Large Fight Erupts At Morton During Lunch
Wednesday afternoon security and Hammond Police responded to a large lunch brawl in the Morton High School cafeteria, according to the School City of Hammond. Administrators said students got into a physical altercation, despite several attempts from Morton High School security and staff to de-escalate the situation. A video posted online of the disturbance showed tables getting overturned, chairs being thrown and one female jumping off a table while throwing a punch. No students or staff were seriously injured, SCH told RNS.
onefootdown.com
Triple Option: Despite a year away from Notre Dame, Brian Kelly news is king
Happy Friday — now let’s break out the triple-option for Notre Dame Football. The news dropped on Thursday night and spread like wildfire on Twitter... Brian Kelly filed for a divorce from his wife Paqui. The thing is though... it became pretty clear that the full story wasn’t...
abc57.com
One person killed in I-94 crash in La Porte County
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - One person was killed in a crash on I-94, near mile marker 38, on Thursday, according to Indiana State Police. At 10:08 p.m., troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on eastbound I-94, about two miles west of exit 40 to Michigan City and La Porte.
