Elmont, NY

Marconews.com

Rangers beat Canucks 4-3 for 3rd straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider and Filip Chytil got New York off to a strong start in the first period and the Rangers held on to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Wednesday night for their third straight win. Alexis Lafreniere and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Marconews.com

2023 NFL draft: Florida QB Anthony Richardson could be fit for Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are likely working on some sort of deal to keep quarterback Geno Smith in the Emerald City after his impressive first season as the team's signal-caller after Russell Wilson. But for the partnership to continue, the numbers need to work for both sides. Seattle may very well...
SEATTLE, WA
Marconews.com

Who are the top 5 most famous pro wrestlers living in Florida?

As news spread of Jerry "The King" Lawler's hospitalization from a stroke Monday, it may have come to a surprise to some that a WWE Hall of Fame pro wrestler and announcer from Memphis keeps a condo in the Fort Myers area. If so, you may not be a wrestling fan.
TEXAS STATE

