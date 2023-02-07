ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner

The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Super Bowl: Jerry Jones' Eagles-Cowboys comparison leaves Jimmy Johnson, Philly owner Jeffrey Lurie baffled

A week ago, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones compared the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams' run to the Super Bowl a season ago, in which they gave away high draft picks like they grow on trees, to the Philadelphia Eagles' climb to Super Bowl LVII this season. Jones made this connection despite the Eagles methodically building through the draft and using trades plus free agency to put the finishing touches on the roster.
Patrick Mahomes on LeBron James' scoring record: 'It's legendary stuff'

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Patrick Mahomes talks to LeBron James occasionally and is inspired by the newly crowned all-time NBA scoring leader. Mahomes congratulated James on social media Tuesday, shortly after he broke the NBA’s scoring record. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was asked about the NBA’s all-time scoring mark during his Super Bowl 57 press conference on Wednesday.
Roob's Observations: When Stoutland and McNabb were both at Syracuse

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Two Eagles all-timers who worked together a quarter of a century ago, a mystical performance by LeGarrette Blount and a Super Bowl moment that gave Nick Sirianni chills. It’s Friday, which means the Super Bowl is only two days away and also means it’s Day 6 of...
