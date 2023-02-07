Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Why Did the Philadelphia Eagles Fire Andy Reid in 2012?
Here's the reason why Andy Reid left the Eagles in 2012. The post Why Did the Philadelphia Eagles Fire Andy Reid in 2012? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Eagles DE Brandon Graham calls Patrick Mahomes 'definitely the GOAT'
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said recently that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is "definitely the GOAT," days ahead of the team's Super Bowl LVII matchup. The one-time Pro Bowler made the surprising claim while also saying that he'd like to repeat his Super Bowl LII strip sack...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner
The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Why did Eagles’ Jeffrey Lurie call ex-Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson before Super Bowl?
Last week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made comments about the how the Philadelphia Eagles decided to “empty the bucket” for short term success. So Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie called Jimmy Johnson and about those comments, the former Cowboys Super Bowl winning coach said. He told the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Rob Tornoe:
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl injury report: 13 players listed as limited participants
The Eagles released their Thursday injury report ahead of Super Bowl LVII, and 13 players were listed as limited participants during the practice. Five players have true injury designations, with Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, and Avonte Maddox all on track to start. All 53 players on the roster participated and...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl: Jerry Jones' Eagles-Cowboys comparison leaves Jimmy Johnson, Philly owner Jeffrey Lurie baffled
A week ago, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones compared the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams' run to the Super Bowl a season ago, in which they gave away high draft picks like they grow on trees, to the Philadelphia Eagles' climb to Super Bowl LVII this season. Jones made this connection despite the Eagles methodically building through the draft and using trades plus free agency to put the finishing touches on the roster.
NFL
Philadelphia's core four: Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox and Lane Johnson define Eagles
PHOENIX -- It was not long after the Philadelphia Eagles had been blown out of their wild-card playoff game by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, and the vision for the future was clear to perhaps only those who toiled in the building just off Broad Street. There was never...
Marconews.com
Patrick Mahomes on LeBron James' scoring record: 'It's legendary stuff'
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Patrick Mahomes talks to LeBron James occasionally and is inspired by the newly crowned all-time NBA scoring leader. Mahomes congratulated James on social media Tuesday, shortly after he broke the NBA’s scoring record. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was asked about the NBA’s all-time scoring mark during his Super Bowl 57 press conference on Wednesday.
Marconews.com
Eagles, Chiefs gift Super Bowl 57 tickets to Marine friends involved in kidney donation
On Sunday, when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, one particular pair of fans will hold opposing allegiances, but will take in the event thanks to the unique bond that brought them back together. According to the TODAY Show, Eagles fan Billy Welsh...
Eagles count on pass rush to harass Chiefs’ Mahomes in Super Bowl
PHOENIX — The defensive philosophy that has carried the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl is relatively simple. A deep ro
Marconews.com
The Super Bowl has seen way more blowouts than close games. Here's a breakdown
The first two Super Bowls were largely unentertaining games. Green Bay dominated both, beating Kansas City 35-10 and Oakland 33-14. After 56 Super Bowl, more games have been blowouts — in this case won by 17 points or more — than have been close games have — won by four points or less.
Jerry Jones' comments on the Eagles has Johnson, Lurie confused
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the Eagles have had real success betting it all for a year and former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson and Philadelphia Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie have no idea what Jones is talking about.
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl location: Date, time, stadium history for Super Bowl 57 between Eagles and Chiefs
It's only a matter of days until kickoff. Super Bowl LVII is fast approaching and both teams and fans are getting ready. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona in just a few days. To get there, in the NFC,...
NBC Sports
Roob's Observations: When Stoutland and McNabb were both at Syracuse
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Two Eagles all-timers who worked together a quarter of a century ago, a mystical performance by LeGarrette Blount and a Super Bowl moment that gave Nick Sirianni chills. It’s Friday, which means the Super Bowl is only two days away and also means it’s Day 6 of...
Eagles GM Howie Roseman again shows his resilience
PHOENIX (AP) — The “Howie! Howie! Howie” chants at the team’s send-off party in Philadelphia followed Eagles general manager Howie Roseman to Super Bowl opening night. They were yelling obscenities at Roseman not too long ago. The once-exiled executive who was cast aside for Chip Kelly...
Comments / 0