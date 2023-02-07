Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Democrats submit legislation to criminalize fake electors
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - State Legislative Democrats have filed a bill to criminalize the submission of fake electors. The legislation was introduced by Senator Skip Daly, and would make submitting false electoral votes, or taking part in a conspiracy to do so, a felony. Anyone found guilty of doing...
pvtimes.com
Pahrump assemblyman’s proposal would require ID to vote in Nevada
“We need to show an ID to buy alcohol, to buy cigarettes, to go into a federal courthouse or fly on a plane. Those are just a few examples of things you need an ID for, so why shouldn’t you need to show an ID to vote?”. It is...
Nevada legislature proposes removing distinctive garb requirement for DUI convicts
CARSON CITY, NV. - The Nevada legislature recently introduced a new bill to revise the current law regarding driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or controlled substances. Currently, individuals convicted of DUI are required to perform community service while wearing distinctive garb that identifies them as having been convicted of such a crime. However, the new bill being introduced aims to remove this requirement.
Nevada Constitution’s slavery provision on Legislature’s radar
The 2023 Nevada Legislature is expected to take a stand against slavery -- hardly a controversial move, but a step to remove outdated language from the state constitution.
knpr
Getting the most from your HOA: Nevada experts answer your questions
Some people love them, some hate ‘em, but almost everyone has an opinion about homeowner associations. They’re the fastest-growing form of residential governance in the country, up 30% in the last decade. The average monthly HOA fee is about $250, and in Nevada, more than a 500,000 homeowners live in HOAs. And there are 3,460 HOAs throughout the state.
Judge declines to block Nevada lithium mine but says feds violated law
A federal judge has ordered the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to redo parts of an environmental analysis for a planned lithium mine in Nevada but rejected a request by environmental groups to block the project outright. In her ruling Monday evening, U.S. District Judge Miranda Du, an Obama appointee, ruled that BLM must analyze…
KOAT 7
Out-of-town dope: Some cannabis dispensaries not playing by the rules
Cannabis sales are booming in New Mexico with stores selling nearly $25 million worth of recreational marijuana each month. But some dispensaries are not playing by the rules and there is a lack of inspectors to enforce all of the state’s cannabis laws. “New Mexico is a hot new...
KOLO TV Reno
Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
beckersasc.com
Nevada physician sued for negligence, wrongful death
Medina Culver, DO, has been sued by a former patient's family for alleged wrongful death, This is Reno reported Feb. 6. America's Frontline Doctors, an advocacy group that was formed to oppose public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, is also named in the suit. The lawsuit...
Fox5 KVVU
Proposed Hawaii bill would ban ads for Las Vegas casinos
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas is known as the Ninth Island in Hawaii, but a new bill in the Aloha state proposes banning ads for Las Vegas hotels and casinos. The bill would ban the promotion of casinos or gambling devices licenses by the Nevada Gaming Commission in the islands, and it would impose a 30% tax on vacation packages that promote gambling.
NV Energy, Southwest Gas grilled at Nevada Legislature
Utility companies that have met heavy criticism over rates and outages in recent months came face to face with lawmakers on Thursday in Carson City.
news3lv.com
Nevada leaders release statements following State of the Union Address
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada leaders released statements after President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday night. U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) released the following statement:. Over the past two years, we've made bipartisan investments in Nevada's infrastructure, brought down health care costs,...
‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug
While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at all odds with safety and people in Washington state, and this particular drug, I think if not for the COVID epidemic, would be the number one epidemic across the state,” said WA State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker for District 14. The bill calls for training standards to be developed by the Criminal Justice Training Commission by Dec. 1, 2024.
Wisconsin Republicans to order audit of licensing backlog
MADISON, Wis. — Republican lawmakers were poised Tuesday to order an audit of a Wisconsin agency that has taken weeks to issue professional licenses, causing lengthy delays for thousands of workers across the state.The Department of Safety and Professional Services oversees licensing for hundreds of occupations including doctors, nurses, construction and trade workers, accountants and tattoo artists. It reported an average wait time of 45 days for professional licenses last August, down from nearly 80 days in 2021.The Republican-controlled Legislature's Joint Audit Committee was scheduled to meet Tuesday to consider a proposed audit of the department's license processing.Ahead of the meeting, Democrats sent a letter to the committee's Republican co-chairs saying the proposed audit would only further burden the staff responsible for issuing licenses.Republicans made license delays a campaign issue during Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' reelection bid last fall, accusing him of hamstringing Wisconsin's workforce. But the department has blamed the backlog on inadequate staffing.Republicans lawmakers have rejected Evers' requests to fund staff positions to address delays.In its budget request, the department asked for 70 new full-time positions. Gov. Tony Evers will release his budget on Feb. 15, which the Republican-controlled Legislature will then rewrite over the coming months.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada’s rainy-day fund reaches its highest balance in history at over $900M
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine on Thursday announced that the state’s rainy-day fund has reached its highest balance in history. According to a news release, Nevada’s rainy-day fund has a balance of $904 million. The fund’s increase came following a transfer of over $516 million from the State’s General Fund last week.
Lombardo calls for Nevada public schools to turn over existing third-party audits
The executive order relies not on a new audit headed by state auditors, but instead requires district leaders to send existing financial documents and third-party audits covering calendar year 2022 to the Governor’s Finance Office (GFO) by March 1. The post Lombardo calls for Nevada public schools to turn over existing third-party audits appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Signs Demands Audit of Nevada Public Schools
Governor Joe Lombardo signed Executive Order 2023-005, which directed the Division of Internal Audits in the Governor’s Finance Office to review Nevada’s 17 public school districts and the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority. Executive Order 2023-005 calls for the superintendent of each school district and the executive...
'As always, it comes down to money': Major insurance provider no longer accepted at Arizona hospital
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — The largest hospital in Yavapai County is no longer in-network with Arizona's largest insurance provider. The deadline for a new agreement between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Yavapai Regional Medical Center passed Wednesday. “We are really, really sorry this is occurring,” Yavapai Regional...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada DETR says unemployement trust fund currently has enough to pay benefits through Nov. 2025
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced Thursday that the Unemployment Insurance (UI) Trust Fund has reached $1 billion. According to DETR, with the fund reaching just over $1 billion, “unemployment benefit payment reserves are continuing to build toward recommended levels.”
capcity.news
Wyoming troopers find woman involved in multi-state domestic disturbance
CASPER, Wyo. — On Feb. 4 at about 12:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the area of Bitter Creek Rest Area within Sweetwater County. The reporting party told the patrol dispatch they thought the driver of a grey Volvo semi-tractor trailer was dealing with a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend.
