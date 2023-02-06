ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Amazon 'on track to open' distribution center in Alcoa this year, hiring process to start early summer

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount Partnership said Thursday that they were working with Amazon to start the hiring process for their new Alcoa facility. The 634,000-square-foot building is expected to be a distribution center, located on part of the old Pine Lakes Golf Course off Station Road. It was originally slated to open in May 2022, but Amazon delayed the timeline to a June 2023 opening.
ALCOA, TN
Anderson Co. Water crews working to fix leak

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Water Authority crews are working on the water outage around the frost bottom area, according to their Facebook post. The first leak happened Wednesday but the company is not sure what caused it. According to Jeremiah Sweet, a compliance officer with Anderson County Water Authority, about 100 people at high elevations are affected.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
East TN nonprofit named a state 'HIV/AIDS Center of Excellence'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee nonprofit that was started to help care for people living with HIV or AIDS earned statewide recognition on Thursday. The Positively Living and Choice Health Network was named an HIV/AIDS Center of Excellence by the Tennessee Department of Health. According to a release from the nonprofit, more than 90% of their clients have HIV and are virally suppressed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Sevierville plant fined $13K after 2022 blast, fire

The state is fining a Sevierville firm a total of $13,100 for safety lapses tied to an explosion at its plant in July. The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration assessed the fines Jan. 10 for Johnson Matthey Catalysts, records state. The company said in a statement: “We are aware...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Firefighters ask lawmakers for access to life-saving PTSD treatment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Firefighters Association is the latest organization to sign onto a flag that is making its way to the capitol. The '303 Project,' which honors the life of James Dustin Samples, a Cleveland firefighter that died by suicide, seeks to end the stigma around mental health in the fire service industry.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Blount County, Blount Memorial Hospital trapped in legal battle over property

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A legal battle over a potential property sale has ensnared Blount County and the only hospital within its lines. In 1946, the Blount County Commission created Blount Memorial Hospital, Inc., a non-profit to run Blount Memorial Hospital. In 1996, BMH, Inc. bought some property in Alcoa to set up its Springbrook Clinic. In 2022, the non-profit tried to sell the property for $22 million, the lawsuit said.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
10Explores: Tharp Trace at Mead's Quarry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With over 50 miles of trails, Knoxville's Urban Wilderness has a little something for any kind of outdoor adventurer. Tucked into this system of interconnected parks and cultural sites is the Ijams Nature Center and its 12 miles of treks for all ability levels. Though it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville Area Urban League to host annual meeting for first time with new CEO

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In around a week, the Knoxville Area Urban League's new CEO is expected to be at the organization's annual members meeting. The meeting is meant to recognize the board and members of KAUL, while also celebrating the work they've done over the past year. That work includes helping people in Knoxville pay rent, as well as hosting a health fair where people could find many kinds of services including vaccines.
KNOXVILLE, TN

