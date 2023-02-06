BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount Partnership said Thursday that they were working with Amazon to start the hiring process for their new Alcoa facility. The 634,000-square-foot building is expected to be a distribution center, located on part of the old Pine Lakes Golf Course off Station Road. It was originally slated to open in May 2022, but Amazon delayed the timeline to a June 2023 opening.

