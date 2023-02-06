Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What happened after arson destroyed Knoxville's Planned Parenthood?Lauren BartonKnoxville, TN
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locationsKristen WaltersTennessee State
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
Related
Amazon 'on track to open' distribution center in Alcoa this year, hiring process to start early summer
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount Partnership said Thursday that they were working with Amazon to start the hiring process for their new Alcoa facility. The 634,000-square-foot building is expected to be a distribution center, located on part of the old Pine Lakes Golf Course off Station Road. It was originally slated to open in May 2022, but Amazon delayed the timeline to a June 2023 opening.
Rural Metro implementing extra training to expand services on House Mountain
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said it is implementing new tools and staff are undergoing new training so the organization can expand its options when responding to 911 calls on House Mountain. The mountain is about 2,000 feet tall, and its steep elevation can make responding to calls difficult.
WBIR
Alcoa Amazon to begin hiring soon
The Alcoa Amazon facility is preparing to begin its hiring process. The Blount partnership will begin hiring in late May.
Rural Metro crews extinguish brush fire in North Knox Co. that spread to 'several structures'
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — UPDATE (5 p.m.): Rural Metro said that the fire had been extinguished by 5 p.m. Friday. Knox County Rural Metro responded to a brush fire Friday north of Halls that had spread to several structures. According to Rural Metro, crews responded to the fire around...
Anderson Co. Water crews working to fix leak
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Water Authority crews are working on the water outage around the frost bottom area, according to their Facebook post. The first leak happened Wednesday but the company is not sure what caused it. According to Jeremiah Sweet, a compliance officer with Anderson County Water Authority, about 100 people at high elevations are affected.
TN Attorney General: Process of protecting assets, helping Solar Titan customers can now begin
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With a federal restraining order in place, Solar Titan's assets can now be locked down and a receiver can proceed with trying to help customers who say they've lost money while doing business with the solar panel sales and installation company, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti told WBIR on Thursday.
East TN nonprofit named a state 'HIV/AIDS Center of Excellence'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee nonprofit that was started to help care for people living with HIV or AIDS earned statewide recognition on Thursday. The Positively Living and Choice Health Network was named an HIV/AIDS Center of Excellence by the Tennessee Department of Health. According to a release from the nonprofit, more than 90% of their clients have HIV and are virally suppressed.
Tennessee's first Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Knoxville fire station
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department's Western Avenue station will be home to the first Safe Haven Baby Box (SHBB) in the state, the department announced on Friday, Feb 10. The SHBB allows women to safely surrender a baby without face-to-face interaction. Surrendering a baby in Tennessee is...
Sevierville plant fined $13K after 2022 blast, fire
The state is fining a Sevierville firm a total of $13,100 for safety lapses tied to an explosion at its plant in July. The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration assessed the fines Jan. 10 for Johnson Matthey Catalysts, records state. The company said in a statement: “We are aware...
Popular Knoxville restaurant reopens doors after water damage from cold weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In December 2022, a popular restaurant in downtown Knoxville had to close its doors following a blast of extremely cold weather. The weather froze pipes in the building above the restaurant, leading to leaks and water damage. On Friday, Chivo Taqueria said they were back open...
Prescribed burns planned in Cades Cove area starting Feb. 13
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Staff with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park said they are planning to conduct burn operations in around 925 acres of fields in the Cades Cove area starting Feb. 13, according to a release from GSMNP. They said the burns are expected to start Feb. 13...
Knox Co. Schools to discuss using debt collectors for unpaid school meals at March meeting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Board of Education suspended a policy Thursday that would have allowed the board to hire debt collectors to go after parents of students with unpaid school lunches. When many parents learned about the policy, they spoke out against it. The policy outlines steps...
Firefighters ask lawmakers for access to life-saving PTSD treatment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Firefighters Association is the latest organization to sign onto a flag that is making its way to the capitol. The '303 Project,' which honors the life of James Dustin Samples, a Cleveland firefighter that died by suicide, seeks to end the stigma around mental health in the fire service industry.
Blount County, Blount Memorial Hospital trapped in legal battle over property
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A legal battle over a potential property sale has ensnared Blount County and the only hospital within its lines. In 1946, the Blount County Commission created Blount Memorial Hospital, Inc., a non-profit to run Blount Memorial Hospital. In 1996, BMH, Inc. bought some property in Alcoa to set up its Springbrook Clinic. In 2022, the non-profit tried to sell the property for $22 million, the lawsuit said.
6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
10Explores: Tharp Trace at Mead's Quarry
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With over 50 miles of trails, Knoxville's Urban Wilderness has a little something for any kind of outdoor adventurer. Tucked into this system of interconnected parks and cultural sites is the Ijams Nature Center and its 12 miles of treks for all ability levels. Though it...
Knoxville Area Urban League to host annual meeting for first time with new CEO
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In around a week, the Knoxville Area Urban League's new CEO is expected to be at the organization's annual members meeting. The meeting is meant to recognize the board and members of KAUL, while also celebrating the work they've done over the past year. That work includes helping people in Knoxville pay rent, as well as hosting a health fair where people could find many kinds of services including vaccines.
WBIR
Beyond History: Knoxville's Black Experience The Past
Over the next month, we will look at the past, present and future of Black history in East Tennessee. We begin with a look back at East Tennessee's past.
GSMNP closes Cherokee Orchard Road at Twin Creeks due to downed trees
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said Cherokee Orchard Road is temporarily closed at Twin Creeks due to downed trees. It said Gatlinburg is working on a downed tree near the boundary that may cause a temporary closure. Cherokee Orchard Road is connected...
East Tennesseans head to Turkey-Syria border to provide relief after earthquake killed thousands
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Search and rescue efforts continue at the Turkey-Syria border. Officials report more than 11,000 people have died from a recent 7.8 earthquake. Here in East Tennessee, people have stepped up to help. Yassin Terou, the owner of Yassin's Falafel House, began an online fundraiser Monday. Since...
Comments / 0