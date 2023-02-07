Read full article on original website
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
'Y'all are a little bit different': Jeff Foxworthy prepares for Baton Rouge audience
In 1987, a budding stand-up comedian from Georgia named Jeff Foxworthy headlined the grand opening of the Funny Bone in Baton Rouge. Thirty-six years later, the Bennington Avenue comedy club is gone but Foxworthy is still bringing the laughs. "Well, I've been doing this so long, most of the places...
brproud.com
‘Let It Slide’ working to stop violence in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Data shows the violent crime rate in Baton Rouge is 47%. That’s more than twice the national average. One local organization hopes to make a difference in the community by advocating against violence. “You know, it’s been a part of me since I...
wrkf.org
An aging YMCA facility in Baton Rouge is set to turn into affordable apartments
Law enforcement officers from outside of the New Orleans area will head to the Crescent City to help with policing and security during Mardi Gras. But in the past, outside officers have not always had to follow the city’s rules and regulations. Verite’s Richard Webster tells us more about the consent decree that will give the NOPD oversight of the incoming officers.
bizneworleans.com
Baton Rouge-Based ‘Recovery Spa’ to Open on Magazine
BATON ROUGE – The Covery, a wellness spa brand focusing on workout recovery, is coming in the second quarter of 2023 to 4712 Magazine Street. The newest location of the Baton Rouge-based franchise will be owned by Louisiana natives Jacob Tramontin and Sasha Area. There are six locations open across the Gulf South.
Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Olivia Dunne Video
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne decided to jump on the latest TikTok trend this week. For the past few days, TikTok users have been sharing unfortunate videos along with the song "Dumb Ways To Die." With that said, it's only fitting that Dunne shared her worst mishaps while training in the ...
theadvocate.com
Inside Kim Mulkey's closet: 171 pairs of shoes, 35 championship rings, 29 glittery jackets
Kim Mulkey is a study in contrasts. Much like Mulkey herself, her Baton Rouge closet has a larger-than-life feel to it. The clothes on the left are her casual and workout clothes. The clothes on the right are anything but casual. Generally speaking, they sparkle. "I have always enjoyed dressing...
Where to celebrate Galentine’s Day in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The month of love can be more than celebrating romantic relationships, you can celebrate your friends too. In a USA Today article all about Galentine’s Day and its meaning, it says the holiday came from an episode of “Parks and Recreation” where the show’s lead went with a group of […]
theadvocate.com
Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties
Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
brproud.com
Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Feb. 11 to Feb. 12
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – February is for do-it-yourself lovers. There are cooking, crafting classes a Galentine’s event planned for this weekend. Parents who want to do something special with their little ones can attend a king cake class together. Those who are obsessed with resin videos on social media can make their own pretty rock in a workshop. And, candle lovers can make their own candles and choose their own scent at an event hosted at the Royal Standard in Baton Rouge.
Yogi Bear no more: After almost 50 years, this campground in Louisiana is changing its name
Families in south Louisiana have gone camping for years at the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort.
theadvocate.com
Short and sweet: Why walking Baton Rouge's Bluebonnet Swamp is a delight
The greater Baton Rouge area is full of spots that are perfect for hiking. Often, it's just a matter of knowing where to find them. Some are right in town, others are a little farther out, but many are easy to reach and worth the trip. Why not start with...
brproud.com
Southern University to showcase ‘AIDS Quilt’ honoring Black lives lost to AIDS
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University and A&M College will hold one of the largest displays that honor the Black lives that were lost to AIDS from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11. The AIDS Quilt consists of 175 panels of people who lost their lives due to AIDS....
Resident reports brown water at Baton Rouge living area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman says brown water has poured from her pipes one time too many. Maranda Myles has lived at the Southwood Townhomes in Baton Rouge for three years. Today, Myles water is clear, but she says she never knows when she will be...
Southern Digest
My Historically Black Southern U
Black history is essential to America. It is a reminder of the hardships and trials our black ancestors faced and conquered. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have been implementing black history within their campuses as early as the 19th century. Quite frankly, HBCUs alone are a key example of black history.
999ktdy.com
This Is Why Lafayette, Louisiana Has So Many Car Washes
According to the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, there are currently 70 permitted car washes in Lafayette Parish. That's a lot of car washes, which begs the question...why do we have so many car washes in Lafayette Parish?. Lafayette Car Washes. If you're from Lafayette or have lived here for a...
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Feb. 8, 2023
The Baker City Court, Judge Kirk A. Williams and Baker City Marshall Karl K. Dunn will provide an amnesty period during February for any Baker City Court defendant who has an outstanding bench warrant issued before Feb. 1. The bench warrant will be recalled without having to first pay the...
‘This one took us out’: Louisiana tornado destroys home of family who has survived multiple hurricanes
Louisiana is assessing the damages after a tornado ripped through Tangipahoa Parish overnight.
gueydantoday.com
Engagement Announced for Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc & Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’
Mr. and Mrs. Marshall and Cheri LeBlanc of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc of Lafayette, to Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’ of Lafayette. Cameron is the son of Cisely Cormier of Lafayette and Kyle Etie’ of Erath. The nuptial wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Louisiana Cajun Mansion in Youngsville, Louisiana.
Olivia Dunne Flaunts Her LSU Tiger Pride in Team Leotard
The NCAA gymnast shared a series of pics decked out in her team’s purple and gold gear.
Black-Owned restaurants thriving in Lafayette
Lumberjacks Soul Food and Noah's Cafe, are both Black owned businesses thriving in Lafayette. They are serving up a lot of different options.
