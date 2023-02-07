ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

‘Let It Slide’ working to stop violence in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Data shows the violent crime rate in Baton Rouge is 47%. That’s more than twice the national average. One local organization hopes to make a difference in the community by advocating against violence. “You know, it’s been a part of me since I...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wrkf.org

An aging YMCA facility in Baton Rouge is set to turn into affordable apartments

Law enforcement officers from outside of the New Orleans area will head to the Crescent City to help with policing and security during Mardi Gras. But in the past, outside officers have not always had to follow the city’s rules and regulations. Verite’s Richard Webster tells us more about the consent decree that will give the NOPD oversight of the incoming officers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
bizneworleans.com

Baton Rouge-Based ‘Recovery Spa’ to Open on Magazine

BATON ROUGE – The Covery, a wellness spa brand focusing on workout recovery, is coming in the second quarter of 2023 to 4712 Magazine Street. The newest location of the Baton Rouge-based franchise will be owned by Louisiana natives Jacob Tramontin and Sasha Area. There are six locations open across the Gulf South.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Olivia Dunne Video

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne decided to jump on the latest TikTok trend this week.  For the past few days, TikTok users have been sharing unfortunate videos along with the song "Dumb Ways To Die."  With that said, it's only fitting that Dunne shared her worst mishaps while training in the ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRProud

Where to celebrate Galentine’s Day in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The month of love can be more than celebrating romantic relationships, you can celebrate your friends too. In a USA Today article all about Galentine’s Day and its meaning, it says the holiday came from an episode of “Parks and Recreation” where the show’s lead went with a group of […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties

Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Feb. 11 to Feb. 12

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – February is for do-it-yourself lovers. There are cooking, crafting classes a Galentine’s event planned for this weekend. Parents who want to do something special with their little ones can attend a king cake class together. Those who are obsessed with resin videos on social media can make their own pretty rock in a workshop. And, candle lovers can make their own candles and choose their own scent at an event hosted at the Royal Standard in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Resident reports brown water at Baton Rouge living area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman says brown water has poured from her pipes one time too many. Maranda Myles has lived at the Southwood Townhomes in Baton Rouge for three years. Today, Myles water is clear, but she says she never knows when she will be...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Southern Digest

My Historically Black Southern U

Black history is essential to America. It is a reminder of the hardships and trials our black ancestors faced and conquered. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have been implementing black history within their campuses as early as the 19th century. Quite frankly, HBCUs alone are a key example of black history.
BATON ROUGE, LA
999ktdy.com

This Is Why Lafayette, Louisiana Has So Many Car Washes

According to the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, there are currently 70 permitted car washes in Lafayette Parish. That's a lot of car washes, which begs the question...why do we have so many car washes in Lafayette Parish?. Lafayette Car Washes. If you're from Lafayette or have lived here for a...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Feb. 8, 2023

The Baker City Court, Judge Kirk A. Williams and Baker City Marshall Karl K. Dunn will provide an amnesty period during February for any Baker City Court defendant who has an outstanding bench warrant issued before Feb. 1. The bench warrant will be recalled without having to first pay the...
ZACHARY, LA
gueydantoday.com

Engagement Announced for Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc & Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’

Mr. and Mrs. Marshall and Cheri LeBlanc of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc of Lafayette, to Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’ of Lafayette. Cameron is the son of Cisely Cormier of Lafayette and Kyle Etie’ of Erath. The nuptial wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Louisiana Cajun Mansion in Youngsville, Louisiana.
ABBEVILLE, LA
munaluchi

munaluchi

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

A multicultural wedding publication providing daily inspiration, wedding advice and wedding resources.

 https://munaluchibridal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy