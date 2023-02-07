Cam Thomas Reacts to Making History vs LA Clippers

Cam Thomas became the youngest player in NBA history to do this.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Cam Thomas was an absolute monster against the LA Clippers on Monday. Even though the Brooklyn Nets didn't come up with the win, Thomas was unstoppable.

In fact, Cam Thomas didn't just play well, he actually made history. Cam Thomas scored 47 points against the LA Clippers and 44 points against the Washington Wizards in back-to-back games. Thomas joined LeBron James and became the 2nd youngest player in NBA history to record back-to-back 40+ games. LeBron James did it at 21 years, and 47 days old. Cam Thomas did it at 21 years, and 116 days old.

When Thomas was asked about the accomplishment, he had a bit of an unexpected answer.

"That's great company," Cam Thomas said. "I'm glad I have my name mentioned with that guy, even though I'm a Kobe guy. If you said Kobe, I'd probably be a little more excited. Nah I'm kidding. But it's still great company, LeBron is about to break the all-time scoring record in two games or one game or whatever he's about to do."

The moment that Kyrie Irving disappeared from the Nets, somehow Cam Thomas appeared with back-to-back 40+ point games. Hopefully, these aren't just outlier games, and Thomas is actually a star in the making. Nothing would be better for the Brooklyn Nets than finding a diamond in the midst of turmoil.

Related Articles

James Harden Shades Nets When Asked About Best Career Teams

Kevin Durant and Stan Van Gundy Have Hilarious Twitter Exchange

Kyrie Irving Reveals What Nets Must Do Without Kevin Durant