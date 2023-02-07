ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

KEVN

STM boys and RC Christian girls earn victories

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The St. Thomas More boys basketball team improved to 15-2 with a 75-46 victory over Red Cloud Tuesday night. The Rapid City Christian girls improved to 13-3 by knocking off Belle Fourche 53-41. The Comet boys also earned a victory over the Broncs.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City Area School District drops girls high school gymnastics

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City school district has seen a decline in students competing in girls’ gymnastics during the past few years, an owner of a local gymnastics studio thinks he knows why. Tim Trimble says the school’s program and his classes have scheduling conflicts. And he says the girls who attend those schools would instead go to his gym.
KEVN

Box Elder grows in the entertainment business

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota continues to expand economically, and later this year, Box Elder will have a new place for entertainment. Box Elder Events Center is billed as the smaller version of the Monument, and as partners. Although the center plans to mainly host youth sports, they can also house other events.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Slick roads in Black Hills; Balloon fallout; SD tax relief

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories on First@4 for Monday, February 6. Streets and roads in western South Dakota are covered in ice, slush and snow. Winter weather moved through the area starting Monday morning. According to South Dakota 511, the roads around...
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Sturgis City Council approves next step for Adventure Park

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The design for the Sturgis Adventure Park was approved at Monday night’s Sturgis City Council meeting. CRS Design, Tallgrass Landscape Architecture, and private developer Kyle Treloar worked together and proposed the design. The design came together from suggestions of the public during past sessions...
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mild weather today; Burst of wind and snow tomorrow

Good morning! Another mild day is ahead for KELOLAND with highs returning to the 30s, 40s, and even 50s in parts of western and central SD. You can see the mild numbers we had yesterday. Sioux Falls fell 1 degree short of 40! It will be close again today. Futurecast...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

New Native American Health Center to replace Sioux San Hospital

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sioux San Hospital has been in Rapid City since the 1930s when it was a facility for treating Native American patients with tuberculosis. Over the years, this facility had challenges in providing patients with other care. The process of building the Oyate Health Center began...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Snow & Wind will impact the morning commute Thursday

The Rapid City school district has seen a decline in students competing in girls’ gymnastics during the past few years. Poverty can be defined as not making enough income for basic needs such as food, shelter, or clothing. South Dakota to continue to research children's mental health. Updated: 6...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

What is being built on Mount Rushmore Rd?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – When traveling on Mt. Rushmore Road, you may be delayed by a lane closure. Currently, a portion of Mt. Rushmore Road is one-lane due to the construction on the corner of Mt. Rushmore Road and Flormann St. 2202 Mt. Rushmore Road will become the new home of Dakota Title LLC.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Eagle Butte woman arrested for DUI in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An Eagle Butte woman is behind bars in Rapid City after crashing her SUV. Police were sent to a parking lot in southern Rapid City where they found an SUV missing its front wheel and a medical unit tending to people. Witnesses say the vehicle was on 5th Street when it left the road and crashed into some construction equipment and a dumpster.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Western Dakota Technical College has trouble finding space for local employers for career fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -“We are excited to have 60 area employers on the Western Dakota Technical College campus wanting to hire our students! We will have employers here representing all careers our students are preparing for, from welders to nurses,” said Chandra Calvert, Director of Industry Relations and Grant Management. Calvert stated that “This is our biggest career fair ever, we do typically have a waiting list, we have just scrounged up some more tables and space to let in as many employers as we possibly could. So we have 60 employers this year and it is the biggest career fair we’ve ever had.”
drgnews.com

Former Sturgis AD Has Teaching Certificate Permanently Revoked

Former Sturgis athletic director and former Central South Dakota teacher Todd Palmer had his teaching certificate permanently revoked in December after he created a Twitter account with sexually explicit images. A document released in early February by the South Dakota Department of Education confirmed the action against Palmer, and the...
STURGIS, SD

