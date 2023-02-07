Read full article on original website
Ministers ‘punishing’ nurses in England, says union as NHS hit by biggest strike
A union leader has accused the government of choosing to “punish” nurses after a health minister insisted there would be no re-examination of NHS pay for this year, as the health service in England faces what is expected to be the biggest strike in its history. The industrial...
Business Secretary criticised for saying ‘no given’ steel industry will survive
The Business and Trade Secretary has faced criticism over her “undermining” comments about the future of the steel industry.Kemi Badenoch, asked on Sky News whether the UK “come what may would always need to have a steel industry”, said: “Nothing is ever a given.”In the interview conducted during her trip to Italy, the Cabinet minister said there was a “bigger picture around steel beyond just saving this particular company or helping this particular community”.Having only been appointed on Tuesday to head the newly created Department for Business and Trade, Ms Badenoch said she needed to “sit down and look at...
West Lancashire byelection: Labour odds-on favourite to hold seat
Contest was triggered by MP Rosie Cooper’s resignation after being targeted in rightwing plot
New Tory party chair Greg Hands says English local elections will be ‘difficult’
The new Conservative party chair, Greg Hands, has said this year’s local elections in England will be difficult but that the Tories are in “overall good shape”, with Lee Anderson a man of “great integrity” working as his deputy. Hands, who was promoted to Nadhim...
Transgender rapist will not serve sentence at all-female prison – Sturgeon
A transgender woman convicted of rape will not serve her sentence in Scotland’s only all-female prison, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister spoke as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, who was convicted earlier this week of raping two women when she was a man, should be imprisoned.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, as she stressed Bryson would not be accommodated at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate for me, in respect of any...
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
BBC
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
Nevada Appeal
Marilyn Foster: Enjoy the highlands and lowlands of Scotland
If you are a fan of the Starz streaming hit series “Outlander,” a trip to Scotland should be a must on your travel bucket list. Even if, like me, you haven’t watched this popular series, a visit to Scotland should still very much be on the top of your bucket list for so many reasons.
BBC
Millions of pounds worth of energy vouchers not cashed
One in five households with pre-payment meters have not cashed in their energy vouchers issued to help pay bills. Data seen by the BBC showed about 380,000 vouchers, totalling up to 19% of homes, were not redeemed each month in October and in November. It means as much as £50m...
BBC
A9 work will not be completed by 2025 target, minister says
The Scottish government has said work to dual the A9 between Inverness and Perth will not be completed by 2025. Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the target was "unachievable". She said the government remained committed to upgrading the remaining single carriageway sections of the road to dual carriageway. But she...
Glasgow has ingredients to become economic superpower, says Gordon Brown
Former prime minister Gordon Brown will use a conference in Glasgow to claim the city has the makings of an “economic superpower”.With speakers including Lord Sainsbury, CBI director-general Tony Danker and Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken, the conference will lay out a report published on Friday which says “the road out of the current economic and inflationary crisis and back to growth runs through Glasgow”.The report said Scotland’s biggest city “has most of the ingredients” needed for a “thriving and prosperous economy”.Mr Brown is expected to tell attendees on Friday: “Today’s conference will focus on how we turn the...
BBC
AstraZeneca: Jeremy Hunt 'disappointed' by drugs firm's low-tax move
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said he is "disappointed" drugs giant AstraZeneca has chosen the low-tax Republic of Ireland over the UK to build a new £320m factory. The firm's chief executive said it had wanted to build the site in north-west England, but the "discouraging" tax rate meant it chose Dublin instead.
Labour secures comfortable win in West Lancashire by-election
Labour’s Ashley Dalton has become the country’s newest MP after a comfortable win in the West Lancashire by-election.Bitterly cold conditions on polling day and the expectation of an easy Labour hold contributed to turnout of less than 32%.Ms Dalton, who works part-time for a local charity, secured a majority of 8,326 over Conservative candidate Mike Prendergast, with a 10.52% swing from the Tories to Labour.In her victory speech at Burscough Racquet and Fitness Centre, she said: “Tonight the people of West Lancashire constituency have spoke on behalf of the country.“They have sent a message to this Conservative Government. They do...
BBC
Protocol ruling shows EU deal changed NI position in UK, says DUP
A UK Supreme Court ruling "brings great clarity to the reality that the Northern Ireland Protocol has altered Northern Ireland's position" within the UK, the DUP leader has said. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was speaking after the UK's highest court dismissed a unionist challenge to the lawfulness of the protocol. Unionist...
BBC
Energy support scheme: Final batch of £600 vouchers in the post
The final batch of the 500,000 energy support vouchers for Northern Ireland households has been sent, the Post Office has confirmed. The scheme, which began on 2 January, has been completed weeks ahead of its original end-of-February target. About 80% of the £600 vouchers, which were given to keypad and...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Welsh rescue team told to stand down
Rescuers ready to travel to Turkey and Syria have been left feeling "sick" after being told to stand down. Dog handlers Emma Whittle and Brian Jones were expecting to travel with a detection dog team to help after the earthquake. The death toll currently stands at more than 7,200. Ms...
Mother of suicidal girl held in locked hospital room ‘frightened’ for child’s life
Lack of mental health placement in England part of chronic shortage of secure accommodation for vulnerable children
One in five November energy vouchers expired without being claimed – PayPoint
About one in five people did not redeem the £66 energy support voucher they were sent by PayPoint in November, the company has said.PayPoint sent out hundreds of thousands of vouchers in November under a Government support scheme.But only 81% of those vouchers had been redeemed on Sunday when they ran out – 90 days after they were issued.It means that thousands of households with prepayment meters have missed out on energy bill support they were entitled to.The redemption rate is still decent, PayPoint said, and is broadly comparable with similar schemes, like the warm home discount.Final redemptions of over...
