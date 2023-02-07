Read full article on original website
Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
A number of research firms recently commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com
RBC Bearings stock opened at $236.41 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.76 and a beta of 1.34.
Isoray, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)
Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Isoray in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones forecasts that the healthcare company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Isoray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Isoray’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
StockNews.com Downgrades KT (NYSE:KT) to Buy
Shares of KT stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. KT has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Rating for Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.33.
Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 714 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)
Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Matthews International worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Kforce in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kforce by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kforce by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Kforce by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
4,378 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Bought by Jump Financial LLC
Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)
TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 14,327 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $95,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after buying an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 883,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,138,000 after buying an additional 75,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,775,000 after buying an additional 27,385 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Sells $201,847.45 in Stock
Mark Andrew Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):. On Friday, February 3rd, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. On Monday, December 19th, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of...
Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 7,815 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)
Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $102,000 in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)
Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Virtu Financial LLC
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFTR. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 103,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,225 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $579,000 Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 7,284 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
