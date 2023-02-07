Read full article on original website
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $102,000 in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)
Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC
Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ichor worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 350 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)
Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) PT Raised to $6.00
Shares of WisdomTree stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. WisdomTree has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a market cap of $873.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.45.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Sells $201,847.45 in Stock
Mark Andrew Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):. On Friday, February 3rd, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. On Monday, December 19th, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of...
America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 35,148 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 714 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)
Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Matthews International worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Virtu Financial LLC
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFTR. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 103,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,825 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
5,843 Shares in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC
Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $95,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after buying an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 883,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,138,000 after buying an additional 75,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,775,000 after buying an additional 27,385 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
StockNews.com Downgrades Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) to Hold
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Kimball International Price Performance. NASDAQ KBAL opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average...
Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)
MDC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered M.D.C. from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised M.D.C. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.67.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 62,100 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) by 419.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Honest worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.33.
Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 451.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,225 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)
TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Generation Bio worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Isoray, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)
Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Isoray in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones forecasts that the healthcare company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Isoray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Isoray’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
