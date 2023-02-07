LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The director of a Lufkin charter school has released information about a student who was arrested after bringing a gun to school. Pineywoods Community Academy Director Monica Gunter said in a letter to parents and guardians, sent out on Feb. 8, ant on Jan. 30 at 11 a.m., rumors surfaced in the school that an 8th grader had brought a firearm to school in his backpack. A school administrator searched his backpack but did not find a gun. The 14-year-old student went home, saying he felt sick.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO