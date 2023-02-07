ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Closed plywood mill site could soon come to life providing jobs to Jasper

If all goes as planned, the old Louisiana Pacific Plywood Mill on the east side of town, which has been dark and silent for many years now, could soon return to life with the sound of saws and hammers as Gated Rentals, a Houston Area firm re-opens the facility with the goal of producing small affordable compact homes for what is known as mini-home communities.
Moffett VFD receives grant funding from Texas A&M Forest Services

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) -The Texas A&M Forest Service granted the Moffett Volunteer Fire Department with $120,000. Moffett VFD president Richard Brunk said while they do receive monthly funding from the county, donations and grants like these helps to keep things running. The grant was used to replace their 2004...
Lufkin Parks and Rec hosting Val-O-Grams event for local seniors

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Lufkin Parks and Recreation department is teaming up with Hospice in the Pines to put on an event called Val-O-Grams. Community members, schools, and daycares in the area are encouraged to create Val-O-Grams or love notes and send them to the city. They then will be delivered to Hospice in the Pines residents on Valentine’s Day.
Nacogdoches Police Department Welcomes Two New Officers

Congratulations are in order for the two newest officers who are now officially part of the Nacogdoches Police Department's community. Officer Tyler Walker and Officer Grace Baggett took the oath of office today. Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell performed the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday. A big thanks in advance to...
Director: Lufkin charter school student expelled, arrested after bringing gun to campus

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The director of a Lufkin charter school has released information about a student who was arrested after bringing a gun to school. Pineywoods Community Academy Director Monica Gunter said in a letter to parents and guardians, sent out on Feb. 8, ant on Jan. 30 at 11 a.m., rumors surfaced in the school that an 8th grader had brought a firearm to school in his backpack. A school administrator searched his backpack but did not find a gun. The 14-year-old student went home, saying he felt sick.
Freddy’s is coming to Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Freddy’s is coming to Nacogdoches. The new restaurant is planned to be located at 3720 North Street. The city is also considering approval of a developer agreement with Plaza Street Fund 271, LLC, for a 6″ water line extension along North Street to provide water and fire protection for the new Freddy’s. Plans also include a new hydrant for additional fire protection in the nearby area.
Nacogdoches County wreck takes life of 2 year old, sends 6 people to the hospital

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas DPS troopers are investigating a wreck that killed a child on Wednesday morning. The wreck happened on FM 1638 at about 8:15 a.m., according to DPS. The report says that a 2014 Volkswagen Passat was traveling north, and a 2021 Cadillac Escalade was traveling south on 1638. It is reported that the driver of the Volkswagen drifted into the oncoming lane, which caused the driver of the Cadillac to take evasive action to the left to avoid a collision.
Vehicle belonging to Joaquin homicide suspect recovered in Tyler

JOAQUIN, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities have recovered the vehicle of a person they believe is connected to a Shelby County homicide. Authorities took into their possession the 1998 Chevrolet S-10 pickup belonging to Carlos Caporali after it was located at the intersection of Valentine and North Spring Avenue in Tyler on Wednesday afternoon.
Sheriff Kevin Windham gives update on Shelby County homicide

Gregg County Sheriff’s Office still struggling to recruit officers. “I’m not competing against other law enforcement agencies, I’m competing against the entire job market now. As much as we say this job isn’t about money and pay, it is. We have more positions than we have applicants,” says Chief Deputy Craig Harrington.
Accused Shelby County Murderer Arrested In Tyler

A Shelby County man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Joaquin Wednesday morning is now in custody. Carlos Caporali Morales was taken into custody later in the day in Tyler. The victim was a 32-year-old woman. Four children were in the home, and a 10-year-old reported to a neighbor that something had happened to their mother.
Center ISD Schools Closed Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

Center ISD Schools Closed Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 News Staff Sun, 02/05/2023 - 20:52 Image Center ISD Schools Closed Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 Body Press Release received from Sydney Brookshire, Center ISD: Center ISD has just been notified of an employee who was diagnosed with spinal meningitis over the weekend. Out of an abundance of caution, Center ISD is closing all campuses tomorrow, Monday, February 6, 2023, for disinfection purposes. - Dr. Brian Morris, Superintendent
CENTER, TX

