northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Residents Push Back on Transit Center Redevelopment

Wednesday night, January 31, 2023, the City of Oceanside, Toll Brothers, NCTD and their Environmental Impact Report consultant received a significant amount of input on the proposed Oceanside Transit Center Development. A letter developed by our neighborhood is attached. The impacts raised included:. -Additional noise pollution from increased traffic, including...
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Bill Wells: California is the place to be if you’re homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon represents just 3% of population of San Diego County but it houses 45% of the county’s homeless through San Diego’s hotel voucher program. Hotels and motels acting as temporary homeless shelters have brought drugs, liter and vandalism to surrounding communities. Mayor Bill Wells attempted to limit the number of hotels allowed to participate in the voucher program within his city, but the State of California stepped in and overruled his efforts.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego man received 10 months' worth of water bills in same week

SAN DIEGO — Have you received your San Diego water bill lately? You may want to check because one man received ten months' worth in the past two days. San Diego City was scheduled to send water bills out every two months, but Birdland resident Ben Jarboe hadn't received one since April last year until they all came at once.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

DeMaio: 30% of SDG&E bills are hidden state taxes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Have you had enough taxes yet?. After outrage grew among San Diego Gas & Electric customers as a result of soaring January prices, people are demanding answers. Governor Gavin Newsom is blaming the utilities, but he himself is more likely the person to point the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Democrats Once Again Fail to Address Homelessness Crisis in San Diego

It is no secret that homelessness is a growing crisis in the United States, with cities like San Diego struggling to find solutions to the problem. The recent decision by the San Diego City Council to pay two private companies $2.5 million each to help review permit applications for new development highlights the ineffective and inefficient nature of government entities when it comes to meeting the demands of citizens. San Diego’s Democrats are once again demonstrating their inability to run the government efficiently and meet the needs of their constituents.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Health care workers unionize at Sharp Grossmont Hospital

San Diego’s only East County hospital has voted to unionize an additional 1,458 health care workers. The new union under SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West covers a variety of positions including certified nursing assistants, pharmacy technicians and respiratory therapists. Registered nurses are already represented by a separate union. "I'm walking...
CBS 8

Otay Mesa continues to grow as a commerce hub

SAN DIEGO — Otay Mesa has quickly transformed into a community with dozens of new industrial projects. While some neighbors are impressed with the economic growth, those who have decided to leave the area, have done it mainly because they are tired of San Diego's industrial center, especially with more warehouses and airport renovations coming in the near future.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

El Cajon denied subcommittee representation on SANDAG board

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied subcommittee representation within the political body. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because those with the most power on the SANDAG board disagree with his personal politics, even though he offered to let another city council member represent El Cajon in subcommittee.
EL CAJON, CA
wasteadvantagemag.com

City of Chula Vista, CA Office of Sustainability is Offering the Inaugural Chula Vista Zero Waste Academy

The City of Chula Vista Office of Sustainability is offering the inaugural Chula Vista Zero Waste Academy, a seven-session course to educate residents on the concepts and practices of zero waste. The free academy also will promote understanding of the City’s Waste Reduction Strategic Plan (Zero Waste Plan) and the City’s goal of achieving 90 percent waste diversion by 2035. Open to Chula Vista residents only, the Zero Waste Academy begins on February 9 and runs through March 23 with most classes held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

San Diego prepares for Title 42 to expire

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is preparing for an influx of migrants as Title 42 is expected to expire. The pandemic-era policy is anticipated to end when the national COVID-19 public health emergency ends in May. As one of the country's largest border cities, San Diego is getting ready...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Downtown homeless count reaches record high for sixth straight month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Downtown San Diego Partnership completes a homeless head count each month which has consistently, over the past six months, continued to rise. The most recent count, completed Jan. 26, revealed a record breaking 1,939 homeless in Downtown. KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live in Downtown...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

