Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Residents Push Back on Transit Center Redevelopment
Wednesday night, January 31, 2023, the City of Oceanside, Toll Brothers, NCTD and their Environmental Impact Report consultant received a significant amount of input on the proposed Oceanside Transit Center Development. A letter developed by our neighborhood is attached. The impacts raised included:. -Additional noise pollution from increased traffic, including...
Complaints of racism leveled at Poway Unified School board meeting
POWAY, Calif. — Complaints of racism were leveled at Poway Unified School board members, their teachers, and staff Thursday night. Most were civil comments but anger seeped in. Thomas Smith is a single dad with an 11-year-old son, he said at the meeting, "My son has been called the...
kusi.com
Mayor Bill Wells: California is the place to be if you’re homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon represents just 3% of population of San Diego County but it houses 45% of the county’s homeless through San Diego’s hotel voucher program. Hotels and motels acting as temporary homeless shelters have brought drugs, liter and vandalism to surrounding communities. Mayor Bill Wells attempted to limit the number of hotels allowed to participate in the voucher program within his city, but the State of California stepped in and overruled his efforts.
SDG&E: "We care. We are in this together." | A reminder to customers after bill outrage
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric responded Thursday morning to growing outrage over skyrocketing January SDG&E bills. SDG&E told CBS 8 there was more than $10 million available in federal funding to help San Diegans pay their bills - expressly set aside for low-income residents and people who are significantly behind on their SDG&E bill.
Struggling to pay your SDG&E bill? Assistance is available
Are you behind on your San Diego Gas & Electric bill? If so, you may qualify for financial assistance.
San Diego man received 10 months' worth of water bills in same week
SAN DIEGO — Have you received your San Diego water bill lately? You may want to check because one man received ten months' worth in the past two days. San Diego City was scheduled to send water bills out every two months, but Birdland resident Ben Jarboe hadn't received one since April last year until they all came at once.
kusi.com
DeMaio: 30% of SDG&E bills are hidden state taxes
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Have you had enough taxes yet?. After outrage grew among San Diego Gas & Electric customers as a result of soaring January prices, people are demanding answers. Governor Gavin Newsom is blaming the utilities, but he himself is more likely the person to point the...
Voiceof San Diego
North County Report: What the Point-in-Time Count Revealed About North County Homelessness
Last month, 1,600 volunteers took to the streets to count and survey homeless people in each city across San Diego County. In North County, that count comes with its own set of challenges. The homeless population is much more spread out, compared to downtown San Diego, but it is increasingly growing.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Democrats Once Again Fail to Address Homelessness Crisis in San Diego
It is no secret that homelessness is a growing crisis in the United States, with cities like San Diego struggling to find solutions to the problem. The recent decision by the San Diego City Council to pay two private companies $2.5 million each to help review permit applications for new development highlights the ineffective and inefficient nature of government entities when it comes to meeting the demands of citizens. San Diego’s Democrats are once again demonstrating their inability to run the government efficiently and meet the needs of their constituents.
Push for San Diego City Council to hold public hearings on spike in January SDG&E bill
SAN DIEGO — Public Power San Diego wants the San Diego City Council to hold public hearings on the January rate hike SDG&E customers saw on their bill. Monday morning, the group delivered letters to council members, demanding they take action. The group claimed SDG&E's explanation for the bill...
New affordable rental apartments open in San Diego
New affordable rental apartments will become available to those looking for a home in the Chollas View neighborhood, housing officials announced Thursday.
Black San Diego County tenant seeks to intervene in discrimination suit
A Black man who alleges he was subjected to ongoing discrimination after leasing a room in San Diego County and that his landlord told him, “Your people are always making trouble,” is seeking to directly participate as a party in a lawsuit.
Bankers Hill Office Building Slated for Demolition, with Housing Planned for Site
An urban infill redevelopment property in Bankers Hill has been sold by a private party for $4.75 million, according to local brokers. Located at 1905 – 1927 Fifth Ave., the property consists of an 18,580-square foot building on 0.33 acres. Marc Frederick of CBRE in San Diego represented the...
KPBS
Health care workers unionize at Sharp Grossmont Hospital
San Diego’s only East County hospital has voted to unionize an additional 1,458 health care workers. The new union under SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West covers a variety of positions including certified nursing assistants, pharmacy technicians and respiratory therapists. Registered nurses are already represented by a separate union. "I'm walking...
Otay Mesa continues to grow as a commerce hub
SAN DIEGO — Otay Mesa has quickly transformed into a community with dozens of new industrial projects. While some neighbors are impressed with the economic growth, those who have decided to leave the area, have done it mainly because they are tired of San Diego's industrial center, especially with more warehouses and airport renovations coming in the near future.
Food assistance benefits for millions of Californians will soon be slashed
SAN DIEGO — Those emergency allotments from the federal government to the California's CalFresh program will end this month, so that families will see the last boost to their benefits next month. As the federal COVID emergency declaration comes to an end, the additional federal assistance in food stamps...
kusi.com
El Cajon denied subcommittee representation on SANDAG board
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied subcommittee representation within the political body. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because those with the most power on the SANDAG board disagree with his personal politics, even though he offered to let another city council member represent El Cajon in subcommittee.
wasteadvantagemag.com
City of Chula Vista, CA Office of Sustainability is Offering the Inaugural Chula Vista Zero Waste Academy
The City of Chula Vista Office of Sustainability is offering the inaugural Chula Vista Zero Waste Academy, a seven-session course to educate residents on the concepts and practices of zero waste. The free academy also will promote understanding of the City’s Waste Reduction Strategic Plan (Zero Waste Plan) and the City’s goal of achieving 90 percent waste diversion by 2035. Open to Chula Vista residents only, the Zero Waste Academy begins on February 9 and runs through March 23 with most classes held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
San Diego prepares for Title 42 to expire
SAN DIEGO — San Diego is preparing for an influx of migrants as Title 42 is expected to expire. The pandemic-era policy is anticipated to end when the national COVID-19 public health emergency ends in May. As one of the country's largest border cities, San Diego is getting ready...
kusi.com
Downtown homeless count reaches record high for sixth straight month
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Downtown San Diego Partnership completes a homeless head count each month which has consistently, over the past six months, continued to rise. The most recent count, completed Jan. 26, revealed a record breaking 1,939 homeless in Downtown. KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live in Downtown...
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 1