ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Kentucky police searching for 2 men accused of stealing iPhones

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Boone County Sheriff's Office has asked for help identifying two men. Investigators say they are suspected of stealing iPhones from a store. The two suspects drove off in a silver Hyundai Elantra. You can see some damage on its passenger side. If you can identify...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Cincinnati Police investigate the shooting of a woman overnight

SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot overnight. Someone shot her once in the leg on White Street near Queen City at about 2:15 a.m. She drove to Seton Avenue where she was then taken to the hospital. She's expected to recover. Police have...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Woman dies from injuries a week after Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman involved in a crash in Brown County died a week later. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a driver was headed northbound on Free Soil Road on Jan. 31 when he crossed the center line and struck a Chrysler 300 headed southbound. The...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Crash leaves 2 injured, power out in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were injured when their car slammed into a pole and overturned in Avondale overnight. People in the area lost power due to this crash. Emergency crews were called to Reading Road at Glenwood at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday. They found the two women injured...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Wind blows down bricks from Covington building under construction

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Contractors had to scramble Thursday after high gusty winds started blowing down bricks from a construction site. Crews were called to the construction site on Scott Street near 4th Street at about 2 p.m. The wind blew bricks and other materials down from their workspace. They're...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Business picks up at local pizzeria after it announces closure

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Since announcing its plans to close, a longtime local pizza parlor is the hottest spot in town. Milillo's opened in Hamilton in 1968. Owners announced their closure Tuesday. They say construction in the area hurt the restaurant, along with the pandemic and higher prices for ingredients.
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Local doctors using breakthrough device for clot treatment

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A breakthrough device is saving lives and it’s now in use by local doctors. A clot treatment doctors at TriHealth’s Good Samaritan Hospital have been using now for years, but newer technology is now taking it to the next level. It's already a therapy that...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Prep work begins for Harvest Home Fair, looking for volunteers

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - It is time to start planning for the biggest little fair in Ohio. The Harvest Home Fair does not happen until September, but prep work has begun. Organizers say many of the people who have been involved in the past are stepping down from their important roles, so new blood is needed.
CHEVIOT, OH
WKRC

Kings Island begins largest-ever recruitment campaign

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Kings Island's parent company Cedar Fair is set to kick off its largest-ever recruitment campaign. It is trying to hire more than 5,000 new workers for the park in Mason ahead of the 2023 season. There is a job fair on-site over President’s Day weekend.
MASON, OH
WKRC

Local researchers use rats to study gambling addiction therapy

OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Breakthrough research on a substance now in laboratory studies could one day give us another therapy to help in the fight against gambling addiction. A potential new addiction therapy may one day offer hope and help. We don't know yet if it could be used to...
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

Why 2 Cincinnatians will be special guests at the State of the Union Address

CINCINNATI (WKRC) A local seventh-grade student with diabetes and a Cincinnati ironworker will attend Tuesday's State of the Union event. Isaiah Gentry has Type 1 diabetes. He and his family have been impacted by the high cost of insulin. Isaiah's mother, Tara Gentry, took a much lower-paying job so that Medicaid would cover his insulin and medical care, according to Rep. Geg Landsman. Landsman plans to introduce a bill to cap the cost of insulin for children at $35 a month.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Milillo's Pizza in Hamilton announces closure

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hamilton pizza place Milillo's Pizza has announced that they are closing, although the owner's aren't yet sure exactly when. Milillo's posted on Facebook that the business will be closing, after a listing was found online that the pizzeria was up for rent. "We did not authorize the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Organization expert says get rid of your file cabinets

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Right now is the prime season for getting everything together for your tax returns. For many of us, that means digging through mountains of paper. But you could be clinging onto paperwork that's just taking up space. Our expert Lisa Woodruff of Organize 365 help sus declutter.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy