Police search for shooting suspect who drove through Middletown garage
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A wanted man drove an SUV right through a person's garage in Middletown Thursday morning while fleeing from police. The garage, in the area of Tytus and Beech, can only be accessed via an alleyway. Roy Tipton Jr. heard the crash from his house around the...
Driver charged with causing head-on crash while under the influence
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A driver is now charged with crashing into a car with a woman and four children inside while allegedly under the influence. Anthony Belton faces three counts of aggravated vehicular assault and OVI charges. A Hamilton County grand jury indicted him Tuesday. Colerain Township Police said Belton...
Kentucky police searching for 2 men accused of stealing iPhones
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Boone County Sheriff's Office has asked for help identifying two men. Investigators say they are suspected of stealing iPhones from a store. The two suspects drove off in a silver Hyundai Elantra. You can see some damage on its passenger side. If you can identify...
Cincinnati Police investigate the shooting of a woman overnight
SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot overnight. Someone shot her once in the leg on White Street near Queen City at about 2:15 a.m. She drove to Seton Avenue where she was then taken to the hospital. She's expected to recover. Police have...
Police: Kids spotted crossing busy streets after being left unattended by mother
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Roselawn woman faces charges for allegedly endangering her three children. A witness told police that Kwanisha Morton left her three kids, ages four, six and seven unattended for several hours Monday. The witness claims that during that time, the children crossed busy intersections and were unable...
Woman dies from injuries a week after Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman involved in a crash in Brown County died a week later. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a driver was headed northbound on Free Soil Road on Jan. 31 when he crossed the center line and struck a Chrysler 300 headed southbound. The...
Housing company sues city of Elsmere, cites discriminatory practices to stop development
ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) – The owners of a manufactured housing complex are suing the city of Elsmere in federal court, stating the city’s actions to shut down a planned expansion discriminate against the minority residents there. The dispute centers on 18 acres in the heart of the city.
Crash leaves 2 injured, power out in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were injured when their car slammed into a pole and overturned in Avondale overnight. People in the area lost power due to this crash. Emergency crews were called to Reading Road at Glenwood at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday. They found the two women injured...
Committee unanimously approves gun ban for domestic violence charges, other gun rules
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Cincinnati City Council is now just one vote away from putting in place new gun restrictions aimed at lowering domestic violence and making gun ownership safer. But the proposed ordinances face a possible steep legal challenge. Council's Public Safety Committee unanimously approved two new proposed ordinances...
NKY family that lost dog in coyote attack wants city to do more to protect pets
VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - A Northern Kentucky family is grieving the loss of their dog after they say it was attacked by a coyote in their yard. Angela Wong Miller says her 25-pound dog was taken from their yard in Villa Hills and killed by a coyote last month.
Wind blows down bricks from Covington building under construction
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Contractors had to scramble Thursday after high gusty winds started blowing down bricks from a construction site. Crews were called to the construction site on Scott Street near 4th Street at about 2 p.m. The wind blew bricks and other materials down from their workspace. They're...
Business picks up at local pizzeria after it announces closure
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Since announcing its plans to close, a longtime local pizza parlor is the hottest spot in town. Milillo's opened in Hamilton in 1968. Owners announced their closure Tuesday. They say construction in the area hurt the restaurant, along with the pandemic and higher prices for ingredients.
Local doctors using breakthrough device for clot treatment
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A breakthrough device is saving lives and it’s now in use by local doctors. A clot treatment doctors at TriHealth’s Good Samaritan Hospital have been using now for years, but newer technology is now taking it to the next level. It's already a therapy that...
Prep work begins for Harvest Home Fair, looking for volunteers
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - It is time to start planning for the biggest little fair in Ohio. The Harvest Home Fair does not happen until September, but prep work has begun. Organizers say many of the people who have been involved in the past are stepping down from their important roles, so new blood is needed.
Kings Island begins largest-ever recruitment campaign
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Kings Island's parent company Cedar Fair is set to kick off its largest-ever recruitment campaign. It is trying to hire more than 5,000 new workers for the park in Mason ahead of the 2023 season. There is a job fair on-site over President’s Day weekend.
Local researchers use rats to study gambling addiction therapy
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Breakthrough research on a substance now in laboratory studies could one day give us another therapy to help in the fight against gambling addiction. A potential new addiction therapy may one day offer hope and help. We don't know yet if it could be used to...
Group wants to build apartment building in Madisonville with input from residents
MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - People in Madisonville have the chance to hear updated design plans for a proposed development. The Manhattan Development Group wants to build a six-story apartment building on Madison Road across from iStorage. A parking garage and one retail space would be included in the project. These...
Why 2 Cincinnatians will be special guests at the State of the Union Address
CINCINNATI (WKRC) A local seventh-grade student with diabetes and a Cincinnati ironworker will attend Tuesday's State of the Union event. Isaiah Gentry has Type 1 diabetes. He and his family have been impacted by the high cost of insulin. Isaiah's mother, Tara Gentry, took a much lower-paying job so that Medicaid would cover his insulin and medical care, according to Rep. Geg Landsman. Landsman plans to introduce a bill to cap the cost of insulin for children at $35 a month.
Milillo's Pizza in Hamilton announces closure
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hamilton pizza place Milillo's Pizza has announced that they are closing, although the owner's aren't yet sure exactly when. Milillo's posted on Facebook that the business will be closing, after a listing was found online that the pizzeria was up for rent. "We did not authorize the...
Organization expert says get rid of your file cabinets
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Right now is the prime season for getting everything together for your tax returns. For many of us, that means digging through mountains of paper. But you could be clinging onto paperwork that's just taking up space. Our expert Lisa Woodruff of Organize 365 help sus declutter.
