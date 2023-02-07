Read full article on original website
Palladium Futures Is 3% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.67% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:51 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Palladium (PA) is $1,665.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 459, 99.99% below its average volume of 5325069720.43. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
HANG SENG INDEX Is 3% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 3.19% for the last 5 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,367.11. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 46.38% up from its 52-week low and 14.7% down from its 52-week high.
Coffee Futures Bullish By 18% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 18.57% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:51 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Coffee (KC) is $176.85. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 2073, 89.04% below its average volume of 18916.84. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
S&P 500 Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 6.52% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,145.73. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 410666735, 81.89% below its average volume of 2268548298.04. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
IBOVESPA Bearish By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 3.07% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $108,631.66. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 14.03% up from its 52-week low and 10.69% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
Nikkei 225 Rises By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 9 February, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,786.23. Regarding Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.58% up from its 52-week low and 4.92% down from its 52-week high.
Nikkei 225 Bullish Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:09 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,486.41. Concerning Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.36% up from its 52-week low and 5.94% down from its 52-week high.
EUR/CHF Drops By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.54% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:06 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.698% up from its 52-week low and 6.964% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
Aspen Group Stock Is 31% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) slid by a staggering 31.95% in 21 sessions from $0.34 at 2023-01-09, to $0.23 at 10:29 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.67% to $12,032.64, following the last session’s upward trend.
GameStop Stock Rises By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) rose by a staggering 28.82% in 21 sessions from $16.38 to $21.10 at 16:23 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.54% to $15,935.31, following the last session’s upward trend. GameStop’s last close was $21.22,...
CBOE Bullish Momentum With A 7% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 7.77% for the last session’s close. At 12:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, CBOE (VIX) is $20.11. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 9.12% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.43 and 0.6% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.99.
Platinum Futures Slides By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 8.44% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Platinum (PL) is $981.00. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 1092, 99.99% below its average volume of 11405856921.87. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 6% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:10 EST on Thursday, 9 February, CBOE (VIX) is $19.20. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.54% up from its 52-week low and 49.19% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
Canaan Stock Slides By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) dropped by a staggering 19.28% in 5 sessions from $3.89 at -19.28, to $3.14 at 11:29 EST on Thursday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.46% to $11,965.50, following the last session’s downward trend. Canaan’s...
FuelCell Energy Stock Over 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) fell by a staggering 15.06% in 5 sessions from $4.25 at -15.06, to $3.61 at 11:44 EST on Thursday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.46% to $11,965.50, following the last session’s downward trend.
Tattooed Chef Stock Bearish By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) slid by a staggering 17.58% in 5 sessions from $1.65 to $1.36 at 11:23 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.29% to $11,957.53, following the last session’s upward trend. Tattooed Chef’s...
AI Successfully Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price For Crude Oil And Allstate
(VIANEWS) – Yesterday, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggested a few financial assets that would make investors a profit today. Via News is daily fact-checking an AI algorithm that aims to predict financial assets’ next session’s price and next week’s trend. Innrs provides AI-based statistical tools...
Geo Group Stock Jumps 9% As Session Comes To An End On Thursday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Geo Group (NYSE: GEO) jumped 9.61% to $12.32 at 15:53 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is falling 0.34% to $15,880.39, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up to now, a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
MicroStrategy Stock Bearish Momentum With A 9% Fall As Session Comes To An End On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) slid 9.16% to $250.67 at 15:28 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.84% to $11,810.35, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today. MicroStrategy’s last...
CBOE Falls By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.29% for the last session’s close. At 06:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, CBOE (VIX) is $18.79. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.95% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.43 and 6% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.99.
