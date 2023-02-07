ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mets claim reliever Sam Coonrod off waivers from Phillies

ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Chpa6_0kepe9Ro00

NEW YORK -- The active New York Mets added another newcomer to their bullpen mix Monday when they claimed reliever Sam Coonrod off waivers from the National League East rival Philadelphia Phillies .

Coonrod had a 7.82 ERA in 12 appearances covering 12⅔ innings last year for the NL champions. The right-hander is 7-5 with a 5.27 ERA and five saves in 105 games over four major league seasons with San Francisco and Philadelphia. He has struck out 95 and walked 44 in 97⅓ innings.

The 30-year-old Coonrod was designated for assignment by the Phillies last week when they signed free agent infielder Josh Harrison .

To make room on the 40-man roster, outfielder Khalil Lee was designated for assignment by the Mets.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chatsports.com

How Ron Marinaccio can become a reliable weapon for the Yankees

The Yankees are quietly putting together a potentially dominant bullpen. It will no longer have recent liability Aroldis Chapman, and it will – hopefully – have Michael King and Ron Marinaccio at full strength. Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta, Jonathan Loásiga, Lou Trivino, Tommy Kahnle, and whoever loses the rotation battle between Clarke Schmidt and Domingo Germán will also be relief stalwarts.
CLAY, NY
theScore

Astros GM: We've had extension talks with Tucker

New Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown acknowledged the team had discussions with All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker about a contract extension. "Some of the stuff was started prior to me coming. We had some talks with Tucker, of course, because it's coming up on the arbitration hearing," Brown told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "And (Cristian) Javier, he's also coming up on the arb hearing. … We've been in contact with some of the agents to get some thought process."
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Ex-Red Sox World Series Champ Named Dodgers Minor League Manager

Former Red Sox outfielder Daniel Nava, who was a part of Boston’s 2013 World Series title, will take the helm for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A minor-league affiliate in 2023. Nava was named manager of the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday while Los Angeles announced its 2023 coaching...
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message

The biggest story in baseball in 2023 will be about the contract and team status of a player after the season ends- and perhaps even in-season if there’s a trade. Shohei Ohtani is a free agent after the 2023 Major League Baseball season, and he’s likely to get a record-breaking contract. After all, he’s essentially Read more... The post Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Post

Mets preparing for big player exodus to World Baseball Classic

The Mets’ first official workout of spring training will be next Wednesday, but shortly thereafter will come the inevitable feel of the team’s complex in Port St. Lucie, Fla., turning into something of a ghost town.  With as many as 12 Mets players headed to the World Baseball Classic, which will take place from March 8-21, manager Buck Showalter is bracing for a potentially abbreviated look at the team he plans to deploy on Opening Day.  “We are excited and proud that they are going, but they can’t come back and be way behind,” Showalter said Tuesday in Manhattan at the 43rd...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
NBC Sports

Former Phillies reliever ends up with the Mets

Former Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod was claimed off waivers Monday by the Mets. Coonrod was designated for assignment last week when the Phillies officially signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Coonrod spent two years with the Phillies and was re-signed earlier this offseason to a one-year, $775,000 contract....
Yardbarker

Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season

The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tri-City Herald

New Phillies Spring Training Hat Has Just Been Unveiled

It's the news everyone has been patiently waiting for: The Philadelphia Phillies new 2023 MLB Spring Training hats have been unveiled. It's a massive revelation as the hats are the typical "trucker" hat style with the red mesh backing. It features a blue brim, which everyone is sure to love. . . and a "23" patch on the side that indicates the year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

2 relief arms the Mets could sign to reinforce the bullpen

Following the departure of starting pitcher Jacob DeGrom, the New York Mets were suddenly faced with the pressing urgency to patch the gaping hole he left behind in their rotation. So without much delay, the Mets not only signed three-time Cy Young Award Winner Justin Verlander to a multi-year deal but also acquired the promising 29-year-old Japanese rookie Kodai Senga.
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets, assistant GM Bryn Alderson part ways

Bryn Alderson is no longer an assistant general manager with the Mets and is leaving the organization, reports Andy Martino of SNY. Alderson, the son of team president Sandy Alderson, has been with the organization since 2011. He was originally brought aboard in a scouting role but was promoted to assistant general manager in July of 2021. This came in the middle of an unstable period for the club’s front office. Jared Porter was hired as general manager in December of 2020 but sexual assault allegations surfaced shortly thereafter and he was fired in January of 2021. Zack Scott was named the acting general manager at that time but he was charged with a DWI, of which he was later acquitted, in September 2021 and dismissed in the subsequent months. Billy Eppler was named general manager in November of 2021 and has been leading the baseball operations ever since.
QUEENS, NY
Popculture

MLB All-Star Pitcher Retires After 15 Seasons

Darren O'Day, who recently spent time with the Atlanta Braves, is retiring from baseball. The 40-year-old pitcher went to social media at the end of January to announce his retirement after playing for multiple MLB teams for 15 seasons. O'Day is known for his sidearm delivery, which led to him having a strong career.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Coining one of the Mets’ most underrated signings this winter

In an off-season filled with thrilling splashes, most of the free-agent signings made by the New York Mets came with little to no surprise. The positions of need at various places across the roster were clear, and the Mets added players who had been linked to the team throughout the free-agency process. Most notably Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

ESPN

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy