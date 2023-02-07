The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. A big storyline heading into the matchup is the health of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in their Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars . He offered a significant update on how his ankle is feeling on Monday night.

Mahomes was asked how his ankle was feeling, and if he will be hampered at all in the Super Bowl . His answer will certainly be music to the ears of Chiefs fans, saying that it is “definitely better”.

“It’s definitely better,” said Mahomes via Steve Serby of the New York Post . “You never know exactly until you get to the game obviously, but it’s definitely in a better position than it was at this time before the last game. We’ll keep pushing it, but not doing too much ’cause you don’t want to have any setbacks, but I haven’t had any since the game at least.”

Patrick Mahomes was clearly not at 100 percent in their AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals . However, he did an excellent job of battling through adversity, throwing for 326 yards and two touchdowns while avoiding any turnovers.

His ankle will certainly be put to the test by a historically good Eagles pass rush. Philadelphia has recorded 78 sacks this season including the postseason. That ranks third for the most sacks by any team in NFL history.

Mahomes also may have to deal with some more adversity in terms of key offensive players that may miss the Super Bowl . Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman was placed on injured reserve on Monday. Both Juju Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney are listed as questionable for the highly anticipated Super Bowl matchup.

[ New York Post ]

The post Patrick Mahomes offers huge update on ankle injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .