Nick Sirianni was asked the dumbest question ever

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eZ4pY_0kepb0KE00

Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Eagles 33-22. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Sirianni was asked the dumbest question ever.

Monday marked Super Bowl Opening Night, which is when the media is let loose on both Super Bowl participants. The event is equal parts fun and amateur hour. There are so many bad questions being asked, and it’s hard to tell whether or not they’re intentionally bad. Such was the case for one of the first question asked to the Philadelphia Eagles head coach.

Yes, Sirianni was asked whether or not the Super Bowl was a must-win game.

A clearly unimpressed Sirianni gave a one-word answer: “yeah.”

Sirianni did not seem to find any humor in the question.

Also, since this is the last game of the season, we’re pretty confident that the person who asked it was cracking a joke.

The Eagles are slight favorites to win the “must-win game.”

The post Nick Sirianni was asked the dumbest question ever appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

