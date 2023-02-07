Read full article on original website
Weekly jobless claims edged up last week, but the labor market remains robust
First-time applications for unemployment benefits rose last week to 196,000, a slightly higher total than the 190,000 that economists were expecting — but still a historically low number. Despite widely publicized layoffs from tech giants, media companies and the financial sector in recent weeks, the US labor market remains...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Welcome to the 'rolling recession' economy
Wall Street is baffled by this economy. The labor market is thriving. US unemployment is at its lowest level since 1969. GDP and retail sales indicate that the economy is still expanding. Yet US manufacturing has likely already contracted into a recession, housing sales have plummeted, tech layoffs keep coming...
Russia to cut oil output by 5% as sanctions bite
Russia will cut crude oil production by half a million barrels per day starting in March, a little over two months after the world's major economies imposed a price cap on the country's seaborne exports. "We will not sell oil to those who directly or indirectly adhere to the principles...
Credit Suisse posts biggest annual loss since 2008
Credit Suisse has reported its biggest annual loss since the financial crisis in 2008, highlighting the scale of the challenge facing the scandal-plagued Swiss bank as it attempts a turnaround. The lender on Thursday posted a loss of 1.4 billion Swiss francs ($1.5 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2022,...
More US firms in Taiwan say they're seeing 'significant disruption' due to rising tension with China
The number of companies in Taiwan saying they're experiencing business disruptions due to rising tensions between Taipei and Beijing has almost doubled, according to the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan. An annual survey, which polled 214 member firms in Taiwan, showed that the number of companies reporting "significant disruption"...
A subsidy arms race is kicking off between Europe and America
When US President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, he enacted the biggest climate investment in American history — a landmark moment for a nation that pumps more carbon into the atmosphere than any country bar China. "Our Department of Energy estimates that the new law...
