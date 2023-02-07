ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Weekly jobless claims edged up last week, but the labor market remains robust

First-time applications for unemployment benefits rose last week to 196,000, a slightly higher total than the 190,000 that economists were expecting — but still a historically low number. Despite widely publicized layoffs from tech giants, media companies and the financial sector in recent weeks, the US labor market remains...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Welcome to the 'rolling recession' economy

Wall Street is baffled by this economy. The labor market is thriving. US unemployment is at its lowest level since 1969. GDP and retail sales indicate that the economy is still expanding. Yet US manufacturing has likely already contracted into a recession, housing sales have plummeted, tech layoffs keep coming...
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Russia to cut oil output by 5% as sanctions bite

Russia will cut crude oil production by half a million barrels per day starting in March, a little over two months after the world's major economies imposed a price cap on the country's seaborne exports. "We will not sell oil to those who directly or indirectly adhere to the principles...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Credit Suisse posts biggest annual loss since 2008

Credit Suisse has reported its biggest annual loss since the financial crisis in 2008, highlighting the scale of the challenge facing the scandal-plagued Swiss bank as it attempts a turnaround. The lender on Thursday posted a loss of 1.4 billion Swiss francs ($1.5 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2022,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

A subsidy arms race is kicking off between Europe and America

When US President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, he enacted the biggest climate investment in American history — a landmark moment for a nation that pumps more carbon into the atmosphere than any country bar China. "Our Department of Energy estimates that the new law...

Comments / 0

Community Policy