FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wichita nonprofit cafe needs help before serving customers
Carpe Diem Cafe, a new nonprofit, will employ people struggling to find and keep a job.
KWCH.com
Where's Shane? Limitless Yoga
Aerospace and aviation have a significant impact on the strength of Wichita's economy. With Spirit AeroSystems' latest job fair, it appears to be rebounding. Goddard community members moving forward with recall process of city's mayor. Updated: 21 hours ago. Without the resignation, community members who spoke out said they plan...
KWCH.com
Does It Work? Handy Heater
‘Who is left to run the city?’: Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall. Goddard residents continue to express concerns and anger at what took place at a city council meeting in January as they question plans moving forward. Split team loyalties not dividing Wichita couple on Super...
KWCH.com
Week of Feb. 13: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring Automotive Mechanic/Repair Technician jobs. MONDAY: School Bus Diesel Mechanic | First Student | Wichita | $21 - $25 $2000 Sign-On Bonus | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12406020 | Qualifications: •Valid driver’s license required; Willingness to obtain CDL while employed – We train! •At least 1 year of automotive or diesel maintenance & repair experience •Willingness to participate in ASE certification program |Goodwill First Student has 2 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
KWCH.com
Bed Bath & Beyond confirms closure of NW Wichita location
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bed Bath & Beyond released a statement on Thursday confirming that its store located in Wichita’s New Market Square is closing. 12 News first reported about the closure on Tuesday when we learned that the store’s manager was telling customers that the liquidation process had begun.
White Castle steps in with an offer to help save a castle-shaped Kansas diner
White Castle, which was founded in Wichita, is offering to help save a castle-shaped diner that never even held a White Castle restaurant.
Looking for a chip factory site
KWCH.com
Demand for travel, aircraft leading to recovery in aerospace manufacturing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Demand for air travel and aircraft is creating a strong demand for workers in aerospace manufacturing. This Saturday, Feb. 11, Spirt AeroSystems is looking to fill some openings with a job fair. For people looking for work in aviation, this is creating encouraging prospects following a few difficult years.
KWCH.com
Spirit AeroSystems to hold job fair Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Spirit AeroSystems is looking to hire hourly employees for multiple positions. The aviation manufacturer will hold a job fair at its headquarters in Wichita on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Candidates will have the opportunity for interviews and on-the-spot job offers. Benefits...
KWCH.com
Multi-million dollar investment in cybersecurity coming to Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A multi-million dollar investment in cybersecurity is coming to Wichita. Wichita State University received a $2.4 million award from the National Science Foundation to recruit and retain cybersecurity students. In a news release, Wichita State said the scholarships will train the next generation of cybersecurity professionals “ in the nation’s ongoing efforts to thwart cyberattacks and scammers.”
KWCH.com
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing in northwest Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A manager at Bed, Bath & Beyond in New Market Square is telling customers that the store is closing. Liquidation started Saturday, with the store dropping 10 percent from the price of all items; some items will drop to 50 percent off on Tuesday. There is...
thesunflower.com
OPINION: Italian food in Wichita sucks
I am an Italian traveler that came to Wichita, The Land of No Pasta. Before I hate on all your favorite “Italian” restaurants, let me establish my pasta credentials. I grew up in Kansas City and from the moment I was born up until I started working at age 17, every Sunday my entire family would go to my grandma’s house and have her delicious homemade pasta.
KAKE TV
Wichita police to step up traffic enforcement on Kellogg Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If your daily travels take you to Kellogg in Wichita on Thursday, you've been warned. Wichita police will be stepping up traffic enforcement. The department said on Facebook that the Patrol East Community Police team will conduct a traffic enforcement project on Thursday, the times of which were not shared.
Chicken ordinance to be part of spring update
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new chicken ordinance has not yet come home to roost in the Salt City. After questions from the public, Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis said this week that any changes will come as part of the larger update of all the city's planning and zoning regulations in April.
KWCH.com
‘Who is left to run the city?’: Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall
Testing the Handy Heater for Does It Work Wednesday. Split team loyalties not dividing Wichita couple on Super Bowl Sunday. Bernard Knowles and Rhea Rogers-Knowles will have split loyalty Sunday when their favorite teams take the field for Super Bowl LVII. The State of Aviation in Wichita. Updated: 10 hours...
KWCH.com
Ft. Larned National Historic Site in need of volunteers
WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed. Just looking at him, you wouldn’t know anything had happened to Wichita Police Officer Kyle Mellard. Updated: 5 hours ago. While New Market Square will lose one of its long-time anchor tenants, it's not all bad...
wichitabyeb.com
What’s Happening This Week in Wichita (Feb 7-12)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this week or what’s ahead? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Week In Wichita. What’s Happening This Week In Wichita is made possible by. the Wichita Event Calendar. FEATURED EVENTS. ■. Rhea Lana’s Consignment Sale | February...
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Expedition Dinosaur at Exploration Place
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you love Dinosaurs, you’re going to be very excited about what’s stomping its way into Exploration Place!. Expedition: Dinosaur is at EP, and this morning we’ll show you everything you can check out!. If you want more information on the animatronic dinos,...
KAKE TV
Yuengling beer arrives in Kansas and is set to hit store shelves next month
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Nearly four months after Yuengling announced that it would begin selling beer in Kansas, the popular beer brand has begun appearing at Kansas bars and restaurants. A company spokesperson confirmed the rollout began Monday and that Emerson Biggins West and WalkOns in northwest Wichita hosted launch...
Starlite Drive-In Wichita announces 2023 opening season weekend
The Starlite Drive-In Wichita has announced its 2023 opening season weekend will be on Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18.
