I am an Italian traveler that came to Wichita, The Land of No Pasta. Before I hate on all your favorite “Italian” restaurants, let me establish my pasta credentials. I grew up in Kansas City and from the moment I was born up until I started working at age 17, every Sunday my entire family would go to my grandma’s house and have her delicious homemade pasta.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO