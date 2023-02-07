Read full article on original website
Related
Chicken ordinance to be part of spring update
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new chicken ordinance has not yet come home to roost in the Salt City. After questions from the public, Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis said this week that any changes will come as part of the larger update of all the city's planning and zoning regulations in April.
KWCH.com
Fort Larned National Historic Site in need of volunteers
LARNED, Kan. (KWCH) - Needing volunteer help is nothing new and national parks are no exception. Just outside the town that shares its name, Fort Larned needs volunteers to help the historic site with its efforts to educate and entertain visitors. Carter Atteberry, a high school senior, has been dressing...
Busy section of McKinley to be resurfaced in Great Bend
The City of Great Bend put out bids for construction of the street resurfacing project for 2023. Expected to begin this summer, the project will consist of approximately 13 blocks, including a heavily-trafficked section of McKinley Street and several streets in the southeast section of town. Great Bend Assistant City...
wichitabyeb.com
The bin store craze continues with Bin Shop’n opening this weekend
If you’ve been following the bin store craze, it’s time to add another to the list with the arrival of Bin Shop’n coming to Towne West Square. Bin stores have been on the rise nationally and locally, receiving overstock or returned items from places like Amazon, Target and other big box stores. According to the press release, Bin Shop’n takes pride in the way they receive, sort, and process items, ensuring a quality customer experience. Items are pre-sorted at their Hutchinson, Kansas warehouse and then distributed to their store locations. This process ensures that each store location is getting a balanced variety of the items they sell. Bin Shop’n also assembles furniture items to ensure there are no broken, damaged, or missing pieces.
Quarter cent sales tax officially levied with Council action Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council finished the process on Tuesday to do what the people voted for in November and continue the 1/4 cent sales tax again through 2029. "It has been pledged and continues to be pledged 47% to street improvements, 15% to property tax reduction,...
Cheyenne Bottoms, western Kansas largely escaping avian flu threat
The drought continues to hamper business as usual in and around Cheyenne Bottoms. A recent count around the Bottoms turned up just 61 documented species in the area, compared to 75-85 in a typical year. As it turns out, that could be a good thing. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said the lack of birds this year could be preventing mass outbreaks of avian influenza.
Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in $25K hay theft
The Crime Stoppers in Great Bend and Barton County are looking for more information regarding a theft of hay bales near Olmitz, Kansas.
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 9
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baker, Alyssa Saralynne; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Burse,...
KWCH.com
More than $25,000 in hay stolen in Barton County
OLMITZ, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office seeking more information in the case of more than $25,000 in stolen hay. The sheriff’s office said the incident occurred on Tuesday in a field near Olmitz. Sheriff Brian Bellendir said about 150 large bales were stolen from the...
Barton Co. Sheriff reports burglary at Beaver Grain
On Tuesday, February 7, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at Beaver Grain in the City of Beaver. Thieves gained access to the building and stole power tools, batteries and fuel as well as other items. They also damaged several vehicles. The loss is in excess of $5,500.
Saline Co. Sheriff's Office asks Dickinson Co. residents for tips about Picking
From the Saline County Sheriff's Office - Kansas Facebook page:. The Saline County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating Matthew Scott Picking. Picking is wanted for a Saline County District Court felony arrest warrant with charges of: one count of Aggravated Robbery and one count of Aggravated Battery. Picking was last known to live in the Abilene, Kansas area.
Shooting range continuing forward, county to seek federal funds
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — At a study session on Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners agreed to let the budgeting process continue for the shooting range that is to be built by the Reno County Sheriff's Office near the county landfill. "Hutton Construction is on hold right now," Partington said....
ksal.com
Escapee Found Deceased
A Salina man who slipped out of a handcuff to escape custody from a patrol vehicle is dead. According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, 37-year-old Steven Moss took his own life Sunday morning inside a house in Genesseo as Rice County authorities were just outside the door. Moss was...
Man who escaped Saline County law enforcement in December found dead
It began in late Dec, 28 when a Saline County deputy attempted to stop a pickup truck with an expired tag near Broadway and State Street in Salina.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (2/7)
BOOKED: Tara Bailey on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. RELEASED: Michael Wheeler on two Barton County District Court cases, after serving sentence. RELEASED: Blake Stegman on Barton County District Court warrant, after bond reinstated.
Barton Sheriff: Traffic never stops when running a county jail
The "no vacancy" sign will never be lit up on the new electronic sign outside the Barton County Sheriff's Office. But Sheriff Brian Bellendir does plan to update the sign with the number of inmates daily. The sheriff recently shared some of the details about the ins and outs of booking in and releasing offenders, starting with the separation of inmates.
Comments / 0