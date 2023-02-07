ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellinwood, KS

Hutch Post

Chicken ordinance to be part of spring update

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new chicken ordinance has not yet come home to roost in the Salt City. After questions from the public, Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis said this week that any changes will come as part of the larger update of all the city's planning and zoning regulations in April.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Fort Larned National Historic Site in need of volunteers

LARNED, Kan. (KWCH) - Needing volunteer help is nothing new and national parks are no exception. Just outside the town that shares its name, Fort Larned needs volunteers to help the historic site with its efforts to educate and entertain visitors. Carter Atteberry, a high school senior, has been dressing...
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

Busy section of McKinley to be resurfaced in Great Bend

The City of Great Bend put out bids for construction of the street resurfacing project for 2023. Expected to begin this summer, the project will consist of approximately 13 blocks, including a heavily-trafficked section of McKinley Street and several streets in the southeast section of town. Great Bend Assistant City...
GREAT BEND, KS
wichitabyeb.com

The bin store craze continues with Bin Shop’n opening this weekend

If you’ve been following the bin store craze, it’s time to add another to the list with the arrival of Bin Shop’n coming to Towne West Square. Bin stores have been on the rise nationally and locally, receiving overstock or returned items from places like Amazon, Target and other big box stores. According to the press release, Bin Shop’n takes pride in the way they receive, sort, and process items, ensuring a quality customer experience. Items are pre-sorted at their Hutchinson, Kansas warehouse and then distributed to their store locations. This process ensures that each store location is getting a balanced variety of the items they sell. Bin Shop’n also assembles furniture items to ensure there are no broken, damaged, or missing pieces.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Cheyenne Bottoms, western Kansas largely escaping avian flu threat

The drought continues to hamper business as usual in and around Cheyenne Bottoms. A recent count around the Bottoms turned up just 61 documented species in the area, compared to 75-85 in a typical year. As it turns out, that could be a good thing. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said the lack of birds this year could be preventing mass outbreaks of avian influenza.
GREAT BEND, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 9

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baker, Alyssa Saralynne; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Burse,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

More than $25,000 in hay stolen in Barton County

OLMITZ, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office seeking more information in the case of more than $25,000 in stolen hay. The sheriff’s office said the incident occurred on Tuesday in a field near Olmitz. Sheriff Brian Bellendir said about 150 large bales were stolen from the...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline Co. Sheriff's Office asks Dickinson Co. residents for tips about Picking

From the Saline County Sheriff's Office - Kansas Facebook page:. The Saline County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating Matthew Scott Picking. Picking is wanted for a Saline County District Court felony arrest warrant with charges of: one count of Aggravated Robbery and one count of Aggravated Battery. Picking was last known to live in the Abilene, Kansas area.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Escapee Found Deceased

A Salina man who slipped out of a handcuff to escape custody from a patrol vehicle is dead. According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, 37-year-old Steven Moss took his own life Sunday morning inside a house in Genesseo as Rice County authorities were just outside the door. Moss was...
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Sheriff: Traffic never stops when running a county jail

The "no vacancy" sign will never be lit up on the new electronic sign outside the Barton County Sheriff's Office. But Sheriff Brian Bellendir does plan to update the sign with the number of inmates daily. The sheriff recently shared some of the details about the ins and outs of booking in and releasing offenders, starting with the separation of inmates.
BARTON COUNTY, KS

