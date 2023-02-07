ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Man stabbed during fight at southeast Fresno apartment complex

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

A man was stabbed during an argument at an apartment complex in southeast Fresno on Monday night.

The stabbing happened around 9 pm at an apartment complex near Winery and Lane avenues.

Officials with the Fresno Police Department say a 57-year-old man and a younger family member had gotten into a fight at the home.

During the fight, investigators say the 57-year-old man was hit over the head with a bottle and stabbed.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the suspect has been identified but is not in custody.

