Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
South African rugby player killed by Hawaii police had CTE
HONOLULU (AP) — A Black former professional rugby player from South Africa shot by police months after moving to Hawaii suffered from a degenerative brain disease often found in American football players and other athletes subjected to repeated head trauma, autopsy results show. The finding could help explain Lindani...
WVNews
Lens beats Lorient to reach French Cup quarterfinals
LORIENT, France (AP) — Facundo Medina converted the final spot kick to send Lens to the French Cup quarterfinals in a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Lorient after the teams were tied 1-1 in regulation time Thursday. The visitors took the lead in the 21st minute when Angelo Fulgini...
WVNews
Kim leads Levito at Four Continents skating championships
Yelim Kim breezed through a near-flawless short program to build the slimmest of leads over 15-year-old American Isabeau Levito on Thursday night at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships. The 20-year-old from South Korea, performing to the moody piano piece “Mercy,” was fluid through an opening triple lutz-triple toe loop...
WVNews
McKibbin, Ding in lead at weather-affected Singapore Classic
SINGAPORE (AP) — Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland and Chinese amateur Ding Wenyi were tied for the lead at the Singapore Classic when play was suspended by darkness Friday. Play was also interrupted for an hour by rain.
WVNews
Liverpool team 'incredibly fresh' after Klopp gives days off
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could have forced his players to run extra wind sprints or sit through more film sessions in the wake of another loss. Instead, he gave them a couple of days off.
WVNews
Madrid faces Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal for club world title
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Having surprisingly made it this far, Al-Hilal has nothing to lose when it takes on Real Madrid in the final of the Club World Cup. The club from Saudi Arabia stunned Brazil's Flamengo in the semifinals and now stands in the way of Madrid collecting a record-extending eighth title in the competition.
WVNews
2 powerful quakes link Turkey, Japan and Syria in suffering
TOKYO (AP) — Mountains of rubble and twisted metal. Death on an unimaginable scale. Grief. Rage. Relief at having survived. What's left behind after a natural disaster so powerful that it rends the foundations of a society? What lingers over a decade later, even as the rest of the world moves on?
WVNews
Bayern coach Nagelsmann hopes to 'bury' talk of Neuer rift
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann wants to “bury” talk of a rift with Manuel Neuer after the injured captain criticized the decision to replace the team's goalkeeping coach. Bayern hosts Bochum on Saturday and then takes on Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of...
WVNews
Guardiola responds after Man City accused of breaches
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — As Manchester City's lawyers prepare for another battle to clear the club's name, manager Pep Guardiola said Friday the Premier League champions have already been condemned. City was accused on Monday of breaching a slew of financial regulations over a nine-year period. If found guilty,...
Comments / 0