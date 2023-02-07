Read full article on original website
Marion’s Teacher of the Year
Ocala Springs Elementary’s first-grade language students trickle into a colorful and well-ordered language arts classroom. Their teacher, Lindsey Bigelow, stands at the door and greets each of them with a good morning, and they provide a salutation in return or a special greeting unique just to them. One girl...
Florida schools removing classroom books to meet ‘Stop WOKE’ law; Clay County seeks to meet guidelines
Some Florida schools are covering up or removing books in their classrooms that have not been approved under a law restricting instruction and books on race and diversity, making it a felony for teachers to share certain materials with students.
Noted journalist, businessman dies
Bob Hauck, one of Ocala’s most endearing, and enduring, members of the media, died Feb. 6 at the age of 83. Hauck’s “Florida Factoids” quiz has been a popular staple in print copies of the “Ocala Gazette” since October of 2021. The column previously was published in the “Ocala Star-Banner.”
espnswfl.com
Florida Bride Gets Pooped On By A Bird While Giving Her Vows
“This is good luck, right?” Truly, the most serious part of a wedding is when the couple exchange vows. So when this couple decided to hold their wedding at a seaside setting on Daytona Beach, Florida, they didn’t think of one thing. There’s birds. According to the Daily Star, the Florida Bride started off her speech “The past year and a half, you have been working so hard to make sure we can build the home of our dreams.”
WCJB
High Springs ice cream shop owner hosts fundraiser for boy battling genetic disorder
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Angela Wilcox is the owner of the “Florida creamery ice cream shop” in High Springs. She started a fundraiser to help a long-time customer, Harley Castrol, who is battling cystic fibrosis. He is currently at a hospital in Orlando waiting on a liver transplant.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Jessica Noblin named Lake County Schools 2024 Teacher of the Year
Jessica Noblin, a 5th grade teacher at Leesburg Elementary, is the 2024 Lake County Schools Teacher of the Year. Noblin, a Fruitland Park resident, was announced the winner at last week’s Teacher of the Year celebration, hosted by the Education Foundation of Lake County and presented by Jenkins Auto Group, Duke Energy and Ernie Morris Enterprises.
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - Friday 2/10/23 - Sunday 2/12/23
It's Mardi Gras in downtown Leesburg, it's Super Bowl Sunday, and it's the weekend before Valentine's Day. Do you have any plans for this weekend? Lake County, Florida has a bunch of options for you!
WCJB
Family members want more programs for the youth after fatal shooting in Reddick
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Back in November 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was shot and killed. His body was found at a cemetery in Reddick. “KJ he was a really quiet kid super humble he was really a great big brother,” said his stepmom, Diamond Carr. At Tuesday’s Marion...
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida
I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
visitgainesville.com
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, February 9-15, 2023
Plan a memorable Valentine’s Weekend with What’s Good. Look for 💗 emojis for Valentine’s Day events including pop-up gift markets, dining experiences and more. With so many options out there, visit our complete Valentine’s Day guide and find 7 fun ways to celebrate love and friendship in Gainesville and Alachua County.
WCJB
Gainesville and Ocala hosts Black History Month celebrations
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Ocala and Gainesville can take part in two different Black History Month celebrations on Thursday. The Concrete Rose Foundation and the Real Rosewood Foundation are partnering for this event. Topics such as Rosewood history and influential black women in history will be featured. The...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg teen arrested for vaping with THC oil at Tavares High School
A Leesburg teen has been arrested for vaping with THC oil at Tavares High School. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was on duty around 7:10 p.m. at Tavares High School when he spotted 19-year-old Travon Terrall Duncan in possession of a vaping device, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
WCJB
MCSO is on the lookout for a man wanted for construction fraud
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say took 3000 dollars for a construction job and then never carried it out. 32-year-old Alan George Blair the 3rd is wanted for construction fraud. A woman told investigators she gave Blair a 3000 dollar...
rvbusiness.com
DLP Capital Acquires $33M High-End RV Resort in Ocala, Fla.
St. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – DLP Capital, a private real estate investment and financial services firm, announced that it has acquired Ocala North RV Resort for a purchase price of $33 million. The Ocala North RV Resort, spanning 73 acres in the heart of central Florida’s horse country, consists of...
WCJB
Marion County commissioners show support for residents over proposed zoning changes in Levy County
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a heated debate as a large group of people asked Marion County commissioners for help as residents get ready for proposed zoning changes in Levy County. Many people who live in Rainbow Lakes Estates are against the idea to build mobile homes on the...
WCJB
Hiring standards may be lowered for school bus drivers in Alachua County, amid shortage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a possible solution to the months long problem of not having enough school bus drivers in Alachua County. School board members are pushing to lower the requirements for drivers, in hopes of hiring more people. Right now, the district requires bus drivers and ESE...
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis announces $2B tax relief plan for Florida families
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in Ocala on Wednesday to announce a tax relief plan for Florida families. DeSantis was joined by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner to highlight their intentions to pass what they are calling the largest tax relief proposal in Florida history to save Florida families $2 billion during the 2023–2024 fiscal year.
click orlando
Ocala man missing since Jan. 31, considered endangered
OCALA, Fla. – Police in Ocala are looking for a missing man whose family is concerned for his safety. Police say Robert Lapuma, 39, was last seen on Jan. 31. His family said he made some statements prior to his disappearance that have them worried. No other information was...
Bargain Hunting: These 5 Florida Counties Have the Cheapest Home Sales Values
Florida - the nation's fastest-growing state - has been called a microcosm of the United States as a whole. Wide-ranging demographics, wealth, geography, and real estate prices make Florida one of the nation's more varied and diverse states. It's no wonder, then, that so many people are looking to move there.
WCJB
CareerSource CLM hosts community job fair for commercial drivers
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Technical College partners with CareerSource CLM to host a free community job fair for CDL drivers on Wednesday. Multiple businesses will be recruiting class a and b commercial drivers and recent graduates to drive in and around Marion County. Businesses looking to fill positions...
