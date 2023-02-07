Read full article on original website
‘Food is universal’: Salem restaurant merges cuisine and community
Salem is in the culinary spotlight as chef and restaurant owner Jonathan Jones was named a James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef in the Region for the second year in a row.
thatoregonlife.com
This Heavenly Bakery In Oregon Has Been A Local Favorite Since 1980
The Toll Gate Inn Bakery in Sandy, Oregon is a hidden gem that has been serving fresh baked goods and delicious comfort food to the local community since 1980. The bakery is located in the heart of Sandy and is known for their delicious baked goods that customers can’t seem to get enough of.
Troutdale’s Tippy Canoe space is back on market after Sugarpine owners back out
Shirley’s Tippy Canoe, a Troutdale restaurant destroyed in a “suspicious” fire in early 2020, is back on the market nearly two years after it was first bought by the owners of Sugarpine Drive-In, just down the Sandy River. When they purchased the property in 2021, Sugarpine owners...
Lake Oswego funeral procession to impact traffic in Portland area
The procession starts at 1 p.m.
Only a few more days to adopt pets for free from Multnomah County Animal Services
Multnomah County Animal Services has been waiving adoption fees for animals since summer 2022, but that comes to an end after Saturday.
kpic
Belmont Goats vandalized, goats escape after receiving note criticizing homeless sweeps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Belmont Goats, the iconic Portland nonprofit-funded herd of goats, is reporting that their fence was cut Monday night, releasing their herd of goats - and that a note was found on the scene declaring it to be an intentional act in protest of the homeless camp sweeps in the area.
Fire destroys Lebanon home, sends two residents to hospital
A manufactured home in Lebanon was determined to be a total loss after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon and sent two people to the hospital, according to fire officials.
yachatsnews.com
Newport-based crabbers return to sea after informal work stoppage due to low prices, high volume of early-season Dungeness
There are many factors that fishermen can’t control – the weather, the price of fuel, and oftentimes the price of Dungeness crab. One thing they have absolute control over, however, is whether to fish at all. And that’s what a significant portion of the Newport fleet chose not...
Top 3 Restaurants in the Three Fastest Growing Cities in Oregon
EAT TO LIVE, LOVE TO EAT... Spring "road trip" weather is just around the corner and I’ve been dying to travel to Oregon when it starts warming up. I want to do a foodie's road trip experience when I go!. I am always looking for recommendations for the best...
$150 cups of coffee sell out in one day at Portland coffee shop
It only took one day for a Portland café to sell out of a limited number of cups of coffee that each cost more than some people’s daily salary.
As Sherwood resident's rent skyrockets, she wonders if Oregon can still be home
When Jessica Israel received notice that her rent at Cannery Row Apartments would go up, she wasn’t surprised. What did surprise her was the steepness of the increase: 32% from what she had been paying. “Actually, I was thinking, 'OK, gosh, it might go up like $200,' which is still a lot of money extra per month, but when I saw the actual increase, I was just floored,” Israel said. ...
Molalla-area resident hired by Oregon City after working for Milwaukie bakery
Mike Dobaj serves as city's information-technology director since January
KGW
BJ's Restaurant at Jantzen Beach closing down
PORTLAND, Ore. — BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Jantzen Beach is set to close permanently on Feb. 21 after 26 years in operation, the parent company confirmed last week. The company did not give a reason for the closure in a statement to KGW, saying only that the decision was "by no means an easy one" and encouraged customers to visit other BJ's locations in the area.
City of Portland drains ODOT funds intended for homeless camp cleanup
The Oregon Department of Transportation and the City of Portland have a deal where ODOT provides the city $2 million per year for homeless camp cleanup on ODOT Rights of Way. However, the city is already tapped out.
kpic
Lebanon furniture store closed while fire crews search for 'potential fire'
Late Monday morning, Lebanon Fire District (LFD) responded to a structure fire in a furniture store at the Lebanon Plaza. According to officials, initial reports stated that there was smoke inside the store and that is was being evacuated. When crews arrived on scene officials say there was no sign...
thatoregonlife.com
Three Delicious Portland Restaurants Make Yelp’s Top 100 For 2023
Every year Yelp puts out a top 100 list of restaurants so you’ll always be up to date on the absolute best spots to eat in the United States. This year three Portland, Oregon restaurants made the cut for having mouth watering food that will make your taste buds explode.
tourcounsel.com
Eastport Plaza | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon
Eastport Plaza is a shopping center located in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. It is anchored by Century 16 Theatres, LA Fitness, and Walmart. Originally an enclosed shopping mall, construction began on October 20, 1959, and was carried out by the Anderson–Westfall Construction Company. It was one of...
Can Downtown Portland be saved? 4 Portland developers have plans
In conversations with these developers and with Mayor Ted Wheeler, one thing is clear: The time to act is now -- and there are things that are moving forward.
klcc.org
New transitional housing coming to Lincoln County, following million dollar grant
New transitional housing is coming to Lincoln County, as an Oregon non-profit receives a grant for nearly a million dollars. The Lincoln City HOPE Center at the LeRoy Benham campus will offer 69 beds, some in dorm-style rooms. Alan Evans is the founder of Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers. He...
thatoregonlife.com
You’ll Love the Homestyle Meals at This Cozy Country Restaurant in Oregon
Estacada, a charming town located in the heart of the Clackamas River Basin in Oregon, is known for its stunning scenery, friendly community, and delightful dining options. One of the most popular places to eat in Estacada is the Country Restaurant and Lounge. This family-owned and operated eatery has been serving up delicious homestyle meals to locals and visitors alike since Linda and Glen Parsons first opened their doors over 42 years ago.
