Alachua County, FL

WCJB

WSPP staff talk completed projects, upcoming ones

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents’ taxes dollars can be directly seen in parks projects that are being improved. Wild Spaces Public Places staff presented during the Gainesville City Commission’s general policy meeting Thursday. One of the projects that is nearly completed is the playground at Albert Massey...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Pets: Harley, Fet, and Midnight

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First is a pup with some dashing good looks Harley. Harley is not just all show her personality is just as beautiful and is looking for a best friend to lay on the couch with.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Hawthorne Cafe raises money for local 5-year-old burn survivor

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - 5-year-old Nathan Scott is now recovering in Texas. The boy sustained burns over a large part of his body on Christmas Eve. In honor of Burn Awareness Week and to help the Scott family with expenses, the owners of the Hawthorne Cafe set up ‘Nathan’s Corner’.
HAWTHORNE, FL
WCJB

Firefighters rescue Alachua County Public Schools student stuck in a tree

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters rescued a student who got stuck in a tree outside an Alachua County elementary school on Wednesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue units responded to Norton Elementary School on Northwest 45th Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters say a boy was having some “emotional issues” and ran out of the school and climbed a palm tree.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

CareerSource CLM hosts community job fair for commercial drivers

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Technical College partners with CareerSource CLM to host a free community job fair for CDL drivers on Wednesday. Multiple businesses will be recruiting class a and b commercial drivers and recent graduates to drive in and around Marion County. Businesses looking to fill positions...
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Another K-9 handler resigns from GPD’s K-9 unit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Another Gainesville Police Department K-9 handler has resigned from the unit, leaving the unit with two handlers (and a policy stating that they cannot deploy their dogs). Corporal Joshua Meurer submitted his resignation from the unit on February 3, adding to the previous resignations of Sergeant Charles Owens and Corporal Rob Rogers.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville and Ocala hosts Black History Month celebrations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Ocala and Gainesville can take part in two different Black History Month celebrations on Thursday. The Concrete Rose Foundation and the Real Rosewood Foundation are partnering for this event. Topics such as Rosewood history and influential black women in history will be featured. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
visitgainesville.com

What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, February 9-15, 2023

Plan a memorable Valentine’s Weekend with What’s Good. Look for 💗 emojis for Valentine’s Day events including pop-up gift markets, dining experiences and more. With so many options out there, visit our complete Valentine’s Day guide and find 7 fun ways to celebrate love and friendship in Gainesville and Alachua County.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

