Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
WSPP staff talk completed projects, upcoming ones
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents’ taxes dollars can be directly seen in parks projects that are being improved. Wild Spaces Public Places staff presented during the Gainesville City Commission’s general policy meeting Thursday. One of the projects that is nearly completed is the playground at Albert Massey...
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Harley, Fet, and Midnight
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First is a pup with some dashing good looks Harley. Harley is not just all show her personality is just as beautiful and is looking for a best friend to lay on the couch with.
Florida schools removing classroom books to meet ‘Stop WOKE’ law; Clay County seeks to meet guidelines
Some Florida schools are covering up or removing books in their classrooms that have not been approved under a law restricting instruction and books on race and diversity, making it a felony for teachers to share certain materials with students.
WCJB
Hawthorne Cafe raises money for local 5-year-old burn survivor
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - 5-year-old Nathan Scott is now recovering in Texas. The boy sustained burns over a large part of his body on Christmas Eve. In honor of Burn Awareness Week and to help the Scott family with expenses, the owners of the Hawthorne Cafe set up ‘Nathan’s Corner’.
WCJB
Fisher House adds 100 bricks to “The Walk of Courage” to commemorate veterans
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The names of Korean War veterans are cemented into history at the Malcolm Randall VA Center. The Fisher House added one hundred bricks to the walk of courage in between the facility and the hospital. The organization started this piece in 2016. About 10 volunteers, plus...
WCJB
City of Williston officials celebrate grand opening of Fireman’s Park
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - City hall in the city of Williston will be closed for a celebration on Thursday. City officials are putting down their pens and picking up a drink for the grand opening of Fireman’s Park. City hall will be closed from noon until 1 p.m. The...
WCJB
‘This is history’: Stephen Foster Elementary hosts Black History Month presentation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Stephen Foster Elementary school leaders hosted a “Remembering the History of Great People” presentation. The outreach event was put on by the Concrete Rose and the Real Rosewood Foundation. “One of the goals for our group is to educate them mainly on our history...
wuft.org
East Gainesville neighbors fight the expansion of a landfill in their backyard – again
Above: Listen to a version of this story that aired on WUFT-FM. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection signaled in November intent to issue Florence Recycling and Disposal – which receives construction and demolition debris – a permit to nearly double in height. The owner, Paul Florence, said...
WCJB
Firefighters rescue Alachua County Public Schools student stuck in a tree
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters rescued a student who got stuck in a tree outside an Alachua County elementary school on Wednesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue units responded to Norton Elementary School on Northwest 45th Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters say a boy was having some “emotional issues” and ran out of the school and climbed a palm tree.
WCJB
CareerSource CLM hosts community job fair for commercial drivers
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Technical College partners with CareerSource CLM to host a free community job fair for CDL drivers on Wednesday. Multiple businesses will be recruiting class a and b commercial drivers and recent graduates to drive in and around Marion County. Businesses looking to fill positions...
WCJB
High Springs ice cream shop owner hosts fundraiser for boy battling genetic disorder
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Angela Wilcox is the owner of the “Florida creamery ice cream shop” in High Springs. She started a fundraiser to help a long-time customer, Harley Castrol, who is battling cystic fibrosis. He is currently at a hospital in Orlando waiting on a liver transplant.
alachuachronicle.com
Another K-9 handler resigns from GPD’s K-9 unit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Another Gainesville Police Department K-9 handler has resigned from the unit, leaving the unit with two handlers (and a policy stating that they cannot deploy their dogs). Corporal Joshua Meurer submitted his resignation from the unit on February 3, adding to the previous resignations of Sergeant Charles Owens and Corporal Rob Rogers.
WCJB
Columbia County Report: New mental health facility coming to Lake City at LakeShore Hospital
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - For three years the former Shands LakeShore Hospital has sat vacant in Lake City. Now, thanks to an agreement between the Lakeshore Hospital Authority and Meridian Behavioral Healthcare, it will become a brand new mental health facility. “Super excited,” said Meridian COO, Lauren Cohn. “I...
WCJB
Alachua County Commission sets course for parks and conservation over the next decade
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission approved two master plans for how the county will replenish its parks and conserve land over the next decade. The county heard two plans today, the first about the development of parks in the county. Over the next 10 years, the County...
WCJB
Marion County commissioners show support for residents over proposed zoning changes in Levy County
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a heated debate as a large group of people asked Marion County commissioners for help as residents get ready for proposed zoning changes in Levy County. Many people who live in Rainbow Lakes Estates are against the idea to build mobile homes on the...
WCJB
Gainesville and Ocala hosts Black History Month celebrations
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Ocala and Gainesville can take part in two different Black History Month celebrations on Thursday. The Concrete Rose Foundation and the Real Rosewood Foundation are partnering for this event. Topics such as Rosewood history and influential black women in history will be featured. The...
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County finds new homes for over 170 dogs and cats in January
During the month of January, the Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) helped over 170 of its sheltered dogs and cats find their forever homes. In a social media post, HSMC stated that a total of 94 dogs and 77 cats were adopted last month, and an additional 13 pets were returned to their owners.
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 2/10
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mardi Gras is upon us, along with some other North Central Florida events. This is what you missed in our morning chat with K-Country!
visitgainesville.com
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, February 9-15, 2023
Plan a memorable Valentine’s Weekend with What’s Good. Look for 💗 emojis for Valentine’s Day events including pop-up gift markets, dining experiences and more. With so many options out there, visit our complete Valentine’s Day guide and find 7 fun ways to celebrate love and friendship in Gainesville and Alachua County.
WCJB
Hiring standards may be lowered for school bus drivers in Alachua County, amid shortage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a possible solution to the months long problem of not having enough school bus drivers in Alachua County. School board members are pushing to lower the requirements for drivers, in hopes of hiring more people. Right now, the district requires bus drivers and ESE...
Comments / 0