hawaiinewsnow.com
Military officials decline to say whether orb spotted over Kauai was Chinese spy balloon
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Pentagon has confirmed a spy balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast over the weekend was part of large surveillance operation that China has been conducting for years. Military officials are declining to release details about previous balloons. However, some are speculating an incident off...
Fire at Waikiki walk-up intentionally set: HFD
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fire that originated in the carport of a walk-up building in Waikiki was determined to be intentionally set, according to the Honolulu Fire Department. Firefighters responded Wednesday at 4:37 p.m. to Launiu Street where they found smoke and flames coming out of the carport of a two-story apartment building. The building […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Boulder the size of a washing machine crashes into Aiea home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A close call for residents of an Aiea home when a boulder crashes into their wall overnight. It happened on Pono Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday. A large rock knocked a retaining wall before slamming into the home. Homeowner Tyler Ramelb said the rock landed just a...
Shinnyo Lantern Floating ceremony returns to Ala Moana Beach
The Shinnyo Lantern Floating ceremony will be returning to Ala Moana Beach on May 29.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Surveillance video shows 2 men suspected of breaking into Waipahu car dealership
Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car lot that was broken into. High wind warning posted for most of Oahu as powerful winds down trees, utility poles. A high wind warning has been issued for most of Oahu as 35 mph winds and gusts to 60 mph down trees and utility poles.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Pacific Rim Report: Is China really spying on us?
Kailua gave St. Louis they could handle. The Crusaders survived, but we did see a couple upsets going into the state semifinals. The Iolani Raiders stop by Sunrise after their 4th straight state title. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Iolani Raiders brought the state championship trophy onto the Sunrise...
KITV.com
Downed power pole shuts down Pensacola Street in Makiki; power restored | UPDATE
HONOLULU (KITV4) – More than 2,100 customers were without power in the Makiki area after a power pole was downed on Pensacola Street. Authorities have shut down Pensacola Street between Nehoa Street and Piikoi Street due to the downed power pole. Because there are electrical wires in the street, officials are asking residents and commuters to avoid the area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has ordered a Big Island octopus farm to shut down until it gets the proper permits. On January 6, DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources served a cease-and-desist letter and said Kanaloa Octopus Farm is not allowed to have day octopuses under one pound, and it cannot take them from the West Hawaii Regional Fishery Management Area for aquarium purposes.
addictedtovacation.com
Honolulu’s Hidden Beaches: The 16 Least Crowded Beaches Near Honolulu
If you take a vacation in Honolulu, you might think Waikiki Beach and the Turtle Bay Resort are all an Oahu vacation has to offer on the island, right?. The best and least crowded beaches near Honolulu are:. Ala Moana Beach Park. Lanikai Beach. Waimea Bay. Waimanalo Beach Park. Kailua...
‘We woke up to this boulder … 2 feet away from us’: Aiea homeowner
Residents in an Aiea home are left shocked after they said a boulder rolled through their bedroom at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Arsonist sentenced for blaze that destroyed more than 500 surfboards in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man who set fire to the city’s surfboard racks in Waikiki was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years behind bars. Glenn Helton was also ordered to pay more than $414,000 in restitution. And once he’s out of prison, he’ll be restricted from entering the “Waikiki Safe...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Feb. 9, 2023)
High wind warning posted for most of Oahu as powerful winds down trees, utility poles. A high wind warning has been issued for most of Oahu as 35 mph winds and gusts to 60 mph down trees and utility poles. High wind warning posted for Oahu as powerful winds down...
bigislandgazette.com
Lease Negotiations Open for Ag Park Leases in Puna
The Department of Agriculture (“DOA”) is accepting applications to negotiate for agricultural leases. Applications and information regarding the lease dispositions are available at the DOA’s Agricultural Resource Management Division (“ARMD”), 1428 South King Street, Honolulu, and 16 East Lanikaula, Hilo, or by calling the following toll-free numbers from: Kauai, (808) 274-3141, ext. 39473; Maui, (808) 984-2400, ext. 39473; Molokai and Lanai, 1‑800-468-4644, ext. 39473; Oahu, (808) 973-9473; or on Hawaii island, (808) 974-4150, from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays. Information is also available on the DOA’s website at http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/arm/.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Huge Geyser near Macy's Pearlridge
A new proposal to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by going after non-residents has failed. State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The owner of Kanaloa Octopus Farm said their research facility has room for up to 20 adult...
Damage from Oahu’s windy weather
Winds gusts are so strong in Kalihi, poles are snapping off their bases and those nearby are hearing the impact.
Power outages, fallen tree — avoid these roadways
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric said crews are responding to a power outage incident in Makiki that left 2,170 customers without electricity. The incident was reported to HECO at around 9:12 a.m. By next the hour, HECO restored the majority of the power leaving only 70 customers left without electricity as crews complete repairs. While […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 seriously injured following overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 2 people were seriously injured following an overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway on Thursday. The incident happened around 1 a.m. by the Red Hill offramp. Officials said a special duty officer overseeing construction work was in his vehicle when he got rear-ended. The officer was taken to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I thought I was dreaming’: Boulder slams into Aiea home while homeowners were sleeping
A close call for residents of an Aiea home when a boulder crashes into their wall overnight. Grand jury indicts suspect in violent attack on woman pushing stroller. An Oahu grand jury has indicted the man accused of attacking a woman of pushing a stroller in a Walmart parking lot for attempted murder.
hawaiinewsnow.com
OHA tries yet again to get permission to build on its Kakaako Makai land
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been more than a decade since the state conveyed 30 acres of land in Kakaako Makai to the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to settle a ceded lands dispute. It’s almost been as long since OHA has tried to get the state to allow residential developments...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Loosened bolts in sprinkler system caused 125-foot geyser near Macy’s Pearlridge
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loosened bolts in a pipe of a sprinkler standpipe system is what caused a 125-foot geyser near Macy’s Pearlridge, HFD said. Firefighters responded to the scene along Kaonohi Street in Aiea just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials said water was initially spraying about 125 feet...
