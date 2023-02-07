ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

Fire at Waikiki walk-up intentionally set: HFD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fire that originated in the carport of a walk-up building in Waikiki was determined to be intentionally set, according to the Honolulu Fire Department. Firefighters responded Wednesday at 4:37 p.m. to Launiu Street where they found smoke and flames coming out of the carport of a two-story apartment building. The building […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

Boulder the size of a washing machine crashes into Aiea home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A close call for residents of an Aiea home when a boulder crashes into their wall overnight. It happened on Pono Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday. A large rock knocked a retaining wall before slamming into the home. Homeowner Tyler Ramelb said the rock landed just a...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Pacific Rim Report: Is China really spying on us?

Kailua gave St. Louis they could handle. The Crusaders survived, but we did see a couple upsets going into the state semifinals. The Iolani Raiders stop by Sunrise after their 4th straight state title. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Iolani Raiders brought the state championship trophy onto the Sunrise...
KITV.com

Downed power pole shuts down Pensacola Street in Makiki; power restored | UPDATE

HONOLULU (KITV4) – More than 2,100 customers were without power in the Makiki area after a power pole was downed on Pensacola Street. Authorities have shut down Pensacola Street between Nehoa Street and Piikoi Street due to the downed power pole. Because there are electrical wires in the street, officials are asking residents and commuters to avoid the area.
hawaiinewsnow.com

State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has ordered a Big Island octopus farm to shut down until it gets the proper permits. On January 6, DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources served a cease-and-desist letter and said Kanaloa Octopus Farm is not allowed to have day octopuses under one pound, and it cannot take them from the West Hawaii Regional Fishery Management Area for aquarium purposes.
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Feb. 9, 2023)

High wind warning posted for most of Oahu as powerful winds down trees, utility poles. A high wind warning has been issued for most of Oahu as 35 mph winds and gusts to 60 mph down trees and utility poles. High wind warning posted for Oahu as powerful winds down...
bigislandgazette.com

Lease Negotiations Open for Ag Park Leases in Puna

The Department of Agriculture (“DOA”) is accepting applications to negotiate for agricultural leases. Applications and information regarding the lease dispositions are available at the DOA’s Agricultural Resource Management Division (“ARMD”), 1428 South King Street, Honolulu, and 16 East Lanikaula, Hilo, or by calling the following toll-free numbers from: Kauai, (808) 274-3141, ext. 39473; Maui, (808) 984-2400, ext. 39473; Molokai and Lanai, 1‑800-468-4644, ext. 39473; Oahu, (808) 973-9473; or on Hawaii island, (808) 974-4150, from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays. Information is also available on the DOA’s website at http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/arm/.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Huge Geyser near Macy's Pearlridge

A new proposal to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by going after non-residents has failed. State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The owner of Kanaloa Octopus Farm said their research facility has room for up to 20 adult...
KHON2

Power outages, fallen tree — avoid these roadways

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric said crews are responding to a power outage incident in Makiki that left 2,170 customers without electricity. The incident was reported to HECO at around 9:12 a.m. By next the hour, HECO restored the majority of the power leaving only 70 customers left without electricity as crews complete repairs. While […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 seriously injured following overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 2 people were seriously injured following an overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway on Thursday. The incident happened around 1 a.m. by the Red Hill offramp. Officials said a special duty officer overseeing construction work was in his vehicle when he got rear-ended. The officer was taken to...
