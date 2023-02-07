Read full article on original website
Nacogdoches City Council working to invigorate downtown development
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - “The whole point of downtown is that you walk from one business to the next, and it’s a big cohesive district, and when you got big vacant buildings, that hurts the businesses for everyone.” says Larissa Philpot with the city of Nacogdoches. Tuesday...
Hilton Gets Approval To Build New Hotel In Lufkin, Texas
In what I believe was a big win for Lufkin, the City Council has now granted the final approval for a new hotel to go up in town. Hilton Hotels is gearing up to build a four-story Home2 Suites by Hilton next to Buffalo Wild Wings. I was fairly certain...
Lufkin Parks and Rec hosting Val-O-Grams event for local seniors
TxDOT still fixing potholes, clearing tree limbs from East Texas roadways. So when will the road repairs be complete? "As quickly as possible," Williford said. "We want our roadways to be safe to travel, to be accessible, and so we feel like what we have been doing has been getting us there, but yeah, sooner than later. I don't know if there is a time frame with things keep popping up, but we will continue to work as hard as we can."
Developer wants to open restaurant inside old bank building in downtown Nacogdoches
The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is upgrading their current body camera system. The new WatchGuard cameras will be purchased using ARPA funds in the amount of $78,881.
TxDOT still fixing potholes, clearing tree limbs from East Texas roadways
It all started with their coach, Donnie Oden, who set ethnicity aside and focused on skill. “The coach we had was very fair, so we knew that if we competed and we did our best and, you know, we could get a shot.” said Bobby Dunn. Lufkin City...
Closed plywood mill site could soon come to life providing jobs to Jasper
If all goes as planned, the old Louisiana Pacific Plywood Mill on the east side of town, which has been dark and silent for many years now, could soon return to life with the sound of saws and hammers as Gated Rentals, a Houston Area firm re-opens the facility with the goal of producing small affordable compact homes for what is known as mini-home communities.
Nacogdoches Police Department Welcomes Two New Officers
Congratulations are in order for the two newest officers who are now officially part of the Nacogdoches Police Department's community. Officer Tyler Walker and Officer Grace Baggett took the oath of office today. Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell performed the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday. A big thanks in advance to...
Director: Lufkin charter school student expelled, arrested after bringing gun to campus
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The director of a Lufkin charter school has released information about a student who was arrested after bringing a gun to school. Pineywoods Community Academy Director Monica Gunter said in a letter to parents and guardians, sent out on Feb. 8, ant on Jan. 30 at 11 a.m., rumors surfaced in the school that an 8th grader had brought a firearm to school in his backpack. A school administrator searched his backpack but did not find a gun. The 14-year-old student went home, saying he felt sick.
What Was That Loud Crash in Downtown Nacogdoches? Bottoms Up!
There is a lot of chemistry that comes into play when brewing beer. When malt enzymes are heated, the starch is converted into sugars and amino acids. Then, yeast is added to convert the sugars into alcohol and carbon dioxide. The amino acids will then produce the nitrogen needed for the yeast cells' growth.
Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department receives surplus military truck
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department received a surplus military truck. The truck is one of hundreds that have been delivered to Texas volunteer fire departments through the Department of Defense Firefighter Property Program, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. This unit is used during wildland fires, high-water rescues and evacuations. […]
Nacogdoches County to scrap equipment left in weeds over a decade
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - County Judge Greg Sowell says it’s time for a Spring Cleaning in Nacogdoches County with many items around several agencies being approved to become surplus or salvage. “We just went through an inventory period where we went over every piece of property that the county...
Freddy’s is coming to Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Freddy’s is coming to Nacogdoches. The new restaurant is planned to be located at 3720 North Street. The city is also considering approval of a developer agreement with Plaza Street Fund 271, LLC, for a 6″ water line extension along North Street to provide water and fire protection for the new Freddy’s. Plans also include a new hydrant for additional fire protection in the nearby area.
Nacogdoches County wreck takes life of 2 year old, sends 6 people to the hospital
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas DPS troopers are investigating a wreck that killed a child on Wednesday morning. The wreck happened on FM 1638 at about 8:15 a.m., according to DPS. The report says that a 2014 Volkswagen Passat was traveling north, and a 2021 Cadillac Escalade was traveling south on 1638. It is reported that the driver of the Volkswagen drifted into the oncoming lane, which caused the driver of the Cadillac to take evasive action to the left to avoid a collision.
Vehicle belonging to Joaquin homicide suspect recovered in Tyler
JOAQUIN, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities have recovered the vehicle of a person they believe is connected to a Shelby County homicide. Authorities took into their possession the 1998 Chevrolet S-10 pickup belonging to Carlos Caporali after it was located at the intersection of Valentine and North Spring Avenue in Tyler on Wednesday afternoon.
Sheriff Kevin Windham gives update on Shelby County homicide
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office still struggling to recruit officers. “I’m not competing against other law enforcement agencies, I’m competing against the entire job market now. As much as we say this job isn’t about money and pay, it is. We have more positions than we have applicants,” says Chief Deputy Craig Harrington.
Accused Shelby County Murderer Arrested In Tyler
A Shelby County man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Joaquin Wednesday morning is now in custody. Carlos Caporali Morales was taken into custody later in the day in Tyler. The victim was a 32-year-old woman. Four children were in the home, and a 10-year-old reported to a neighbor that something had happened to their mother.
Lufkin, Texas Teen Ejected After Scary Rollover Accident
Monday afternoon right before 4 PM, I got a message about a bad accident in front of the Kings Row Mobile Home Park on US HWY 69 South going toward Huntington. One of the drivers was ejected into the middle of the highway and things did not look good. Now...
Center ISD Schools Closed Monday, Feb. 6, 2023
Center ISD Schools Closed Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 News Staff Sun, 02/05/2023 - 20:52 Image Center ISD Schools Closed Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 Body Press Release received from Sydney Brookshire, Center ISD: Center ISD has just been notified of an employee who was diagnosed with spinal meningitis over the weekend. Out of an abundance of caution, Center ISD is closing all campuses tomorrow, Monday, February 6, 2023, for disinfection purposes. - Dr. Brian Morris, Superintendent
Person of interest in Shelby County homicide case in custody
UPDATE: Carlos Caporali Manuels was found and is in custody as of 7:52 p.m., said the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in connection to a homicide that happened in Joaquin. Authorities announced on Wednesday they received a call after […]
Report: Neither passenger wearing seatbelt in fatal Angelina County crash
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An updated incident report shows that neither victim in deadly Angelina County crash were wearing their seatbelts. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Terry Lynn Vaught Jr., 37, of Longview, was driving an 18-wheeler and turning east on State Highway 103 from Crain Road and did not yield right-of-way to an oncoming 2009 Chevrolet Colorado. The driver of the Chevrolet, Konnor Malkolm Taylor, 19, was transported to a nearby hospital. Dakody Tyshawn Aahmad Hall, 15, was a passenger in the Chevy and died at the scene. The TxDOT report states that the Chevrolet was traveling 79 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone and the driver did not hit the brakes before impact.
