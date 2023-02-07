Read full article on original website
Related
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man Found Hiding in Chicken House After Invading Home in Berks County
A Schuylkill County man is facing charges for being involved in a home invasion in Berks County earlier this week. According to the Bethel Township Police, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, just before midnight, Bethel Township Police were dispatched to a residence in the 3200 block of Camp Swatara Road for a burglary in progress.
Police pursuit leads to drug charges in the Poconos
TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A police pursuit in Monroe County on Wednesday led to a Brooklyn, New York man being charged with drug possession. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department (PMRPD), on Wednesday, February 8, officers tried to stop a vehicle around 10:30 a.m., on Route 196 in Coolbaugh Township. Police say […]
WOLF
Hanover Township woman arrested and charged for depositing fraudulent check
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A Hanover Township woman has been arrested and charged Thursday after depositing a fraudulent check for $24,000,. According to the Hanover Township Police, 20-year-old Hailey Lynn Gyle altered and deposited a check in her account at the M&T Bank in Hanover Township in the amount of $24,000.
wrnjradio.com
Suspicious vehicle leads to DWI arrest in Morris County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Washington Township. On Feb. 4, at 11:20 p.m., police responded to the area of Rosalyn Drive and Ann Road for a report of a...
Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car
MILFORD, NJ – A second New Jersey councilman was shot and killed inside their vehicle. A week after Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfor was shot and killed inside her car outside her home, Milford Councilman Russel Heller was shot and killed outside his workplace in the parking lot of PSE&G in Franklin Township. Police are investigating the possible murder-suicide involving two PSE&G workers in Franklin Township. According to police Gary T. Curtis, 58, of Washington Township, shot and killed Russell D. Heller, 51 of Milford in the PSE&G Parking lot on Weston Canal Road in Somerset. Police reported the shooting occurred The post Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police confirm reported threat with gun at Lehigh Valley school is ‘not credible’
An alleged report of an active threat involving a gun drew police Thursday afternoon to a charter school in Lehigh County. Salisbury Township police said they “confirmed that the threat was not credible” after they were dispatched and arrived within a minute for the call at the Arts Academy Charter Middle School, 1610 E. Emmaus Ave.
Man accused of threatening to kill Luzerne County officer
NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say threatened to kill an officer after he originally called 911 asking for a hug. According to the Newport Township Police Department, on February 8 at 7:52 p.m., officers received a 911 dispatch for a man requesting police presence to “give a cop a […]
Business associate accused of murdering Pennsylvania mother found in shallow grave
Investigators said that Blair Watts killed Jennifer Brown on Jan. 3 before reporting her missing one day later. Brown's body was found in a shallow grave on Jan. 18.
Pa. high school student faces charges after assaulting principal, officer: report
A high school student in Pa. is facing charges after the teen assaulted a principal and an officer on Monday, according to officials. According to Times Leader, 18-year-old Joseph Pszenyczniak, a Wyoming Valley West High School student in Plymouth, Luzerne County, Pa., faces two counts each of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, harassment, and simple assault.
Photos released of man wanted for jewelry store robbery in Luzerne County
HAZLETON, Pa. — Newly released surveillance footage shows the man police believe robbed a jewelry store in Luzerne County. Police released photos from a January robbery at D'Jesus Jewelers at the Laurel Mall near Hazleton. Officers say the man discharged a fire extinguisher into the air, smashed the jewelry...
Man accused of urinating inside a Walmart in Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he was found relieving himself inside a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for a man causing a disturbance inside the store. […]
Troopers investigating Schuylkill County shooting
PORT CARBON, Pa. — State police are investigating a shooting in Schuylkill County overnight. Officials say it happened during a burglary on 2nd Street in Port Carbon just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday. A man accused of burglarizing the house was shot by the property owner. The alleged burglar...
Judge pulls Warren County prosecutor’s office from ex-P’burg councilman’s case
None of Warren County’s prosecutors are allowed to handle the blackmail case against former Phillipsburg councilman Frank McVey. Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni, the alleged target of McVey’s blackmail, was formerly a client of Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer. Pfeiffer took himself off the case and handed it to his first assistant. New Jersey Superior Court Judge Peter J. Tober decided the case belongs with a prosecutor from another county, not Pfeiffer’s subordinate.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Troopers Respond to Bomb Threat at Phillipsburg McDonald’s
DECATUR TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a bomb threat at the Phillipsburg McDonald’s on Tuesday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, troopers responded to the McDonalds on North Front Street in Phillipsburg, Decatur Township, Clearfield County, for a report of a bomb threat around 8:06 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7.
Retired police officer charged with Walmart theft
TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were caught, including a retired police officer in Lackawanna County, changing price tags on items from Walmart to pay them at a cheaper price, police say. According to the Taylor Police Department, on January 15 around 2:15 p.m., police were called for a reported theft at the Walmart […]
Three found guilty for threatening Pike County communities
PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — Three men were found guilty after a plan to overthrow two private communities in Pike County. Adam Abdur-Rahim, Musa Abdur-Rahim, and Troy Sutton were part of a group of seven people charged after forcing their way into the Pine Ridge community near Bushkill back in 2019.
sauconsource.com
Police Investigate Attempted Break-in Near Quakertown
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday that they are investigating an attempted break-in at a business in Milford Township, near Quakertown. In a news release, officials from the barracks said the attempted burglary was discovered at 2115 Allentown Road, which is a multi-tenant commercial building in Milford Square. Police...
Missing endangered woman out of Luzerne County
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — White Haven Police are looking for a missing woman they believe is endangered. Police say they are looking for 77-year-old, Delores Morin who was last seen on Wednesday, February 8, at 11:00 a.m., in the area of Hess Lane, in Foster Township, Luzerne County. Accoridng to law enforcement Morin […]
Woman sentenced for drug deal resulting in death
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— A Monroe County woman has been sentenced to prison for possessing and distributing drugs that resulted in the death of another person. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Tuesday, Susan Nickas, 47, of Stroudsburg, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and […]
Narcotics sting leads to arrest, crash into police cruiser in Easton
An undercover narcotics sting by the Northampton County Drug Task Force Wednesday led to the arrest of an Easton man after he intentionally crashed his car into a police cruiser, authorities said. Amir Divine Brown, 34, of the 900 block of West Wilkes-Barre Street, was charged with felony aggravated assault,...
Comments / 2