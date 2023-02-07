Read full article on original website
Shooting involving police under investigation in North Sacramento
(KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting that involved an officer that occurred in North Sacramento Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said that Wednesday morning a masked suspect had stolen a vehicle in the 100 block of Stanford Avenue in North Sacramento. Then, on Thursday morning, officers found the stolen car near Cantalier […]
sjvsun.com
Hack attack forces Modesto Police off computers, back onto radio, report says.
An attack on City of Modesto computer systems has left the Modesto Police Department embracing “old school policing” techniques to manage calls for service and transporting of criminals for a number of days. Officers, who were usually equipped with mounted computers to access information, are now relying. Driving...
KCRA.com
Suspect in stolen vehicle shot by Sacramento police after crashing into officer
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police officers shot and injured a suspect in a stolen vehicle in North Sacramento on Thursday, a spokesperson for the department said. Sgt. Zach Eaton said in a press conference that there was a carjacking in Sacramento on Wednesday, and on Thursday morning officers found the stolen vehicle parked in the area of El Camino Avenue and Cantalier Street.
Lockdown lifted at San Joaquin Delta College after report of person with gun
(KTXL) — Police responded to a report of a person with a gun at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton on Thursday afternoon, according to campus police. The Stockton campus was on lockdown for about an hour, from 2:30 p.m. to just before 3:30 p.m. •Video Above: Sacramento Police investigate shooting that involved officers The […]
Shooting in Lodi under investigation
LODI, Calif. — Police have opened an investigation into a shooting in Lodi. Few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it are available at this time. A watch commander for the Lodi Police Department confirmed authorities were investigating the shooting along the 100 block of South Washington Street, near East Oak Street. The shooting was reported around 5:23 p.m.
Suspect arrested in violent robbery spree in San Jose involving rear-ending victims
SAN JOSE -- Police arrested a suspect in a series of violent robberies in December and January which included intentionally rear-ending vehicles and then robbing the drivers at gunpoint.San Jose police said the first incident happened on December 27 in the area of Blue Mountain Drive and Mount McKinley Drive in East San Jose. The victim told officers she was intentionally rear-ended and then the suspect stole her personal property and threatened to shoot her if she followed him. Robbery detectives were able to identify the suspect in the incident as 22-year-old San Jose resident Brian Valverde. Police said during...
'We're here for them' | Stockton police chief reassures businesses after deadly shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — With several other officers in tow, Stockton Police Chief Stan McFadden went door to door talking to merchants, owners and customers in the popular, two-story Waterfront Warehouse retail building on W. Weber Avenue. "This is a way of us reconnecting after trauma, where we talk to...
KCRA.com
Stockton police call for more recruits amid staff shortages and recent homicides
STOCKTON, Calif. — Residents and business owners were greeted Tuesday morning by officers and community leaders at the Waterfront Warehouse. Workers inside the Waterfront Warehouse, like Michelle Hickman, say they are still shocked over the deadly shooting that happened just feet away from their business fronts days ago. “I...
KCRA.com
5 killed after hit-and-run crash, carjacking and pursuit in Sacramento County, officials say
Five people died Thursday evening after a hit-and-run crash in Sacramento County that led to a carjacking and pursuit, officials said. A survivor of that crash was detained in connection. The California Highway Patrol said it got a call at 5:27 p.m. about a Cadillac Escalade that crashed into a...
City of Modesto disconnects parts of network due to "suspicious activity"
MODESTO – Suspicious activity has prompted the City of Modesto to take some preemptive cybersecurity steps on Thursday. No details on what made the activity suspicious has been released, but city officials say they have disconnected parts of their network out of an abundance of caution. The city says they've also started an investigation with the help of cybersecurity experts. While the city is seeing some limited connectivity to some systems, officials say emergency services – like 911 calls – are not affected.
mymotherlode.com
Sonora High Shooting Suspect Found Guilty Of First-Degree Murder
Sonora, CA — A Tuolumne County jury found Joshua Rodriguez, the triggerman in the Sonora High School parking lot shooting, guilty as charged on Thursday afternoon. The Tuolumne County jury of nine women and three men deliberated for about ten hours across two days before returning to the courtroom with their decision. They found 22-year-old Rodriguez of Tuolumne guilty of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 17-year-old Eric Aguiar of Sonora. As earlier reported here, when Aguiar was shot to death in his vehicle on September 16, 2020, there were also three other people in the vehicle. Rodriguez was arrested in Centerville, Utah, by police, who reported he was found hiding out in the backyard of a residence on September 26, 2020, as detailed here.
KCRA.com
1 dead after Modesto hit-and-run, police investigate
The Modesto Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash on Yosemite Boulevard and Santa Ana Avenue that lead to the death of a pedestrian on Wednesday. Ronald Swindle, 68, was crossing the street when a vehicle struck him and fled the scene, according to Modesto police. They said that Swindle died at the scene.
3-year-old identified as officials investigate his death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 3-year-old who died at Motel 6 on 30th Street Tuesday has been identified as Jetakhia Conway by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office. There is no information on what caused the child's death. Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of an unresponsive 3-year-old...
San Jose police chief: Suspect who wounded officer was 'on quest to kill' police
SAN JOSE -- San Jose police revealed new information and video Tuesday of an ambush-style shooting of an officer by a suspect who was "on a quest to kill San Jose police officers."At a press conference, Police Chief Anthony Mata said the suspect, identified as Noe Orlando Mendoza, had been stalking police officers for hours at three different locations.The evening/early morning culminated with SWAT officers surrounding Mendoza's home on the 800 block of Sinbad Ave. at around 3:10 a.m.During a furry of gunfire, a SWAT officer was wounded. Mendoza then surrendered soon after his final volley of gunshots.At the news...
Cocaine, Fentanyl and Methamphetamine found during Galt traffic stop
(KTXL) — A 61-year-old man was arrested on Monday after several grams of various drugs were found in his vehicle, according to the Galt Police Department. At around 10:25 p.m., officers pulled the man over for failing to signal that the intersection of Carillion Boulevard and Twin Cities Road. – Video above: Registered sex offender […]
KRON4 News
Suspected Oxy pills, stolen credit cards, IDs seized after narcotics bust in Benicia
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Monday night in connection to possession of a loaded stolen firearm and narcotics for sale, the Benicia Police Department (BPD) said in a Facebook post. Benicia police pulled the suspect over after they saw his car registration was expired. He was pulled over at around 8:40 p.m. […]
Roseville shooting leaves no leads, police say
(KTXL) — A shooting in Roseville on Tuesday evening has the Roseville Police Department looking for potential leads, according to a post from the police department. – Video above: Safety concerns at Howe Avenue Safeway A 6:15 p.m., a call came into police of a shooting in the area of 4th Street and C Street […]
No injuries reported in shooting in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — There was a shooting in Roseville Tuesday night in the Theiles Manor neighborhood. Officers with the Roseville Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near 4th Street and C Street. No injuries have been reported and there is no information about possible suspects or the reason for the shooting. Officers are investigating the incident.
Pounds of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl seized in Roseville home
(KTXL) — A investigation into a “problem” Roseville house resulted in the seizure of illegal firearms and several pounds of drugs, according to the Roseville Police Department. Between December 2022 and January 2023 the Placer Special Investigations Unit were monitoring a home on Alnwick Drive in western Roseville. Investigators learned that a resident, a convicted […]
