ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Feature Film About Prince Andrew’s Bombshell BBC Interview Heads to Netflix, Rufus Sewell Cast As Disgraced Royal

By Alex Ritman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1guU2h_0kepWvvj00

The very public catalyst that led to Prince Andrew ’s dramatic fall from grace is heading to Netflix .

The streamer has acquired Scoop , a feature film based on the story behind the disgraced royal’s appearance on the BBC ’s flagship news show Newsnight in 2019 — an hour of television that became one of the most significant, notorious and ridiculed interviews in recent years (and one that was then used against Andrew in the civil case filed by his sexual assault accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre).

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Now in production, the film — which was first announced last year — will star Rufus Sewell The Diplomat , The Marvelous Mrs Maisel ) as Andrew and Gillian Anderson ( Sex Education, The Crown ) as Emily Maitlis, Newsnight’s former lead presenter who interviewed the prince. Meanwhile, Keeley Hawes ( Bodyguard , It’s a Sin ) will play Amanda Thirsk, Andrew’s former private secretary, and Billie Piper ( I Hate Suzie , Collateral ) will star as Sam McAlister, who negotiated and secured the bombshell booking.

Based on McAlister’s own memoir, Scoops: Behind The Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews , the film will tell the inside story of the women that broke through the Buckingham Palace establishment to land the scoop of the decade, starting with the first failed approach, through to the negotiations with Prince Andrew and his team, the rehearsals, the interview itself and the well-documented and humiliating aftermath, which was famously described as, “a plane crashing into an oil tanker, causing a tsunami, triggering a nuclear explosion.”

Emmy and BAFTA winner Philip Martin ( The Crown, Prime Suspect, Wallander, Mo ) directs the project, with Hilary Salmon and Radford Neville ( Luther, The Night Of, MotherFatherSon) producing for The Lighthouse Film & Television alongside Sanjay Singhal ( Bin Laden: The Road to 9/11, Trouble at Topshop) for Voltage TV.

“It is beyond my wildest dreams, especially as a first time writer, to end up working with this extraordinary cast, Netflix, and the amazing teams at The Lighthouse and Voltage,” said McAlister. “Watching Billie Piper, one of my favourite actresses, play ‘me’ will be a pinch myself moment and I’m truly thrilled to be involved in this film.”

During the interview, which focused on Andrew’s relationship with late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of sexual assault of Giuffre by the royal when she was a minor, he infamously claimed that he had remained friends with Epstein, even after he had been released from prison, because he was “too honorable,” and said that he couldn’t have been clubbing with Giuffre on a particular night because he was at a branch of the restaurant chain Pizza Express with his children. He also asserted that claims he was “sweating profusely” on the night in question couldn’t be true because of a “peculiar medical condition” at the time that prevented him from sweating.

In early 2022, Andrew settled the sexual assault case with Giuffre out-of-court for a sum reported at the time as being £12 million ($14.4 million). The British press later reported that Queen Elizabeth II would assist Andrew with the payment of the settlement.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Idris Elba Opens Up About Hollywood Racism and Why He “Stopped Describing Myself as a Black Actor”

Idris Elba is getting candid about racism he has experienced in Hollywood and his reasons behind having a career in entertainment. In an interview with Esquire magazine, published online Wednesday, the Luther: The Fallen Sun star said, “I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I realized it put me in a box.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJeremy Clarkson's Meghan Markle Column Faces U.K. Press Regulator Probe After 25,000 ComplaintsRoland Emmerich's Gladiator Series Adds to CastBerlin: Liam Neeson Reuniting With Neil Jordan for Prison Escape Thriller 'The Riker's Ghost' “As humans, we are obsessed with race. And that obsession can really hinder...
The Hollywood Reporter

Madonna Says She’s “Caught in the Glare of Ageism and Misogyny” Following Criticism of Grammys Photos

Madonna is responding to those who have picked at her appearance in photos of her at Sunday’s 2023 Grammys. In an Instagram post shared late Tuesday, the music icon, who in January announced a new tour celebrating her four decades of music making, responded to criticism of her appearance “taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSAG Awards Names Antonia Gentry and Haley Lu Richardson as AmbassadorsChristina Applegate Talks Acting Future Amid 'Dead to Me' Awards RunClive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala Class Portrait: Kevin Costner, Jennifer Hudson, Sheryl Crow, Latto and More The singer says that...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘You People’ Actor Claims Jonah Hill and Lauren London’s Pivotal Kiss Was Faked With CGI

You People ends with a romantic moment between leads Jonah Hill and Lauren London, but one member of the Netflix film’s team claims it was never actually filmed. During a conversation on the latest episode of podcast The Brilliant Idiots, co-hosts Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz discussed director Kenya Barris’ film, which centers on interracial couple Ezra Cohen (Hill) and Amira Mohammed (London) dealing with their families’ complicated reactions to the relationship. Schulz plays Ezra’s cousin Avi in You People, which was released last month and also stars Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny. More from...
msn.com

Another Royal Baby Is Forthcoming

Lately, all the royal news seems to orbit around an aggrieved and estranged prince (Harold, Duke of Sussex) and the various family members enraged to have made an appearance in his best-selling memoir. We have heard so much about how, in Harry’s opinion, future king Big Willy is getting less hot and more vengeful with time, how Princess Kate is too uptight to voluntarily share a lip gloss, and will King Charles even let his second son come to his coronation given the betrayals and the drama? Enough! There are other people in this family, too, you know, and one of them is pregnant. Which one? Well, not the one rumored to have once slashed Ed Sheeran across the face while play-knighting James Blunt with a ceremonial sword. Not the one who moonlights as a designer of logs. Not the one who famously wore five wedding dresses to marry the owner of the clothing company Whistles (she’s actually not royal, merely royal adjacent). No, it’s Princess Eugenie, Harry’s favorite cousin, who announced on Tuesday that she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, expect “a new addition to our family this summer.”
The Independent

Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela

When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
AOL Corp

'Susan Boyle's grandson' makes Simon Cowell 'angry' on 'AGT: All-Stars'

“A lot of people thought Tom was going to win,” judge Simon Cowell noted Monday on America’sGot Talent: All-Stars, when Tom Ball nervously emerged onstage. The sweet, shy, 24-year-old schoolteacher/balladeer disappointingly stalled in third place on Britain’s Got Talent last year, but when he sought redemption on All-Stars this week, his master-class rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” was the breakout performance of the night — so much so that Cowell actually evoked the name of another famous BGT finalist who became a huge star despite not winning that show.
The List

We Finally Know Why Prince Louis Always Wears Shorts

It feels like just yesterday that William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, were children. The brothers grew up in the public eye, transforming before the eyes of the British press while attempting to maintain a normal life. In a funny story shared by Harry in his book, "Spare," he recalled when William told him to pretend that they did not know each other while attending high school together with Anderson Cooper during a "60 Minutes" interview. This story showed that while they are part of the most famous royal family in the world, they were just like normal teenagers in certain aspects.
The Independent

Tiktoker known for accurate predictions says Harry and Meghan will have another baby in 2023

A TikToker who accurately predicted 12 events in 2022 reckons Prince Harry and Meghan will have another baby this year. Last year, Hannah Carroll said Rhianna and Nick Jonas would welcome new babies into their lives. She also predicted that Harry Styles and Beyonce would drop new albums, which they both did. The 20-year-old is also forecasting that "Kayne will risk jail time," and Arianna Grande and Jennifer Lawrence will also have baby news. This video details everything she thinks is in store for 2023. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Legend David McCallum Said He Doesn’t Think the Show ‘Makes Sense’ Anymore

NCIS has been through its fair share of cast changes over the years, including seeing Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette leave. Of course, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have escaped the NCIS world themselves. It might leave one to think that NCIS isn’t the same show it was when it started back in 2003 on CBS. David McCallum, who plays Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the show, is still around. His appearances have not been as many as in earlier seasons.
ComicBook

Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series

The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
65K+
Followers
18K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy