10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A houseless man has been charged after allegedly attempting to get on a Louisville school playground with syringes. According to an arrest citation, 51-year-old Mark Williamson was seen on the property of J.B. Atkinson Elementary School trying to gain entry to the playground by a locked gate while children were playing outside.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman was arrested after unlawfully entering a Jefferson County Public School and threatening elementary school staff. According to JCPS Police, 31-year-old Jamescha Whiteside's actions caused Rutherford Elementary School to go on full lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Officials said Whiteside bypassed the school's security procedures and...
Judge raises bond for teen accused of killing 24-year-old in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The teenager accused of killing a 24-year-old man in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood on New Year's Day appeared before a judge Thursday morning, when a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Lloyd Mason, 19, is charged in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Dorion Tisby....
Police chase ends in Oldham County after LMPD officer nearly hit; suspect in custody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in custody Thursday afternoon following a police chase that started with an officer almost being struck in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said sometime Thursday afternoon, around Lillian Avenue and Lindbergh Drive, a reported stolen car nearly hit an officer. The car then fled the scene.
Police: Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run in Shively neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a man in connection to the hit-and-run in Louisville's Shively neighborhood on Wednesday night. According to Shively Police, 59-year-old Walter Hawkins struck a man who was sitting on a bench at the TARC stop at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Crums Lane.
Recess at one public school in Jefferson County was disrupted Wednesday after someone tried to get into the area where children were playing. Mark J. Williamson, 51 of Louisville, is charged with criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Around Noon on February 8, Williamson...
6 juveniles, 1 adult arrested after gun store robbery, chase through Louisville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police say a chase that ended in Louisville on Tuesday is connected to a gun store robbery in Jeffersonville, and several arrests have been made. A man and six juveniles are now in custody, Jeffersonville police said Wednesday. They said said that around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday,...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the killing of a 24-year-old who was fatally shot in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood on New Year's Day. According to court documents, Lloyd Mason is charged in connection with the killing...
A man was arrested after nearly hitting a police officer with a reported stolen vehicle and leading the police on a pursuit Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police were in the area of Lillian Avenue and Lindbergh Drive when an officer was almost hit by the reported stolen vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Ivan Bennett III, that fled the scene.
Police: 16-year-old charged in connection to death of 19-year-old in Fairdale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested a 16-year-old male for the death of a 19-year-old who was found shot inside a vehicle in Fairdale. The teenager was charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and robbery in connection to the shooting in the 10400 block of West Manslick Road in November.
Louisville woman accused of hitting 10-year-old boy with miniature Louisville Slugger bat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was arrested Saturday evening after police said she hit a 10-year-old several times with a miniature Louisville Slugger bat. According to court documents, 53-year-old Loveann Harraway was taken into custody just before 7 p.m. Saturday. Police said they were called Saturday to Norton...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven people, six of them juveniles, were arrested after a burglary at a Jeffersonville gun store, according to police. Jeffersonville Police said in a release that officers responded to an alarm at the Kentuckiana Gun Store on State Road 62 around 1:19 a.m. on Tuesday. Police...
Man found dead in Russell neighborhood identified by officials
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 58-year-old man whose body was found in the Russell neighborhood on Sunday morning. Christopher Adams, from Louisville, died due to multiple blunt force and sharp injuries in connection to a homicide investigation in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street. Louisville Metro...
1 driver dead, other driver injured in Greenbelt Highway collision
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A collision in Louisville has caused the death of one driver and injured the other. Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called on Thursday at about 6:21 a.m. to a crash on the Greenbelt Highway at Johnsontown Road, according to an LMPD release. An adult female...
3 juveniles arrested in Smoketown neighborhood after vehicle stolen, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three juveniles were arrested in the Smoketown neighborhood on Tuesday after stealing a car, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police learned about a carjacking around noon. Police saw the car that had been stolen driving erratically. Police tried to stop the...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a crash Thursday morning in southwest Jefferson County. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Greenbelt Highway and Johnsontown Road. Police said two cars crash at the intersection. One of the drivers, a woman, died at the scene. The other was...
JCPS staff members injured breaking up fight at Fern Creek High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two students have been cited after a fight at Fern Creek High School that injured multiple staff members who attempted to break the fight up. According to a letter sent home to Fern Creek families, the incident happened Thursday afternoon when two students attempted to start a fight with a third student.
Man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is charged with kidnapping a woman he once dated and threatened to kill her. In addition to kidnapping, Morgan Slema-Martinez, 38, is also facing misdemeanor charges of assault-domestic violence and terroristic threatening. An arrest warrant says that on December 8, Slema-Martinez assaulted the victim...
Trans Woman Zachee Imanitwitaho Shot to Death in Louisville
Zachee Imanitwitaho, a 26-year-old Black transgender woman, was shot and killed just outside her workplace in Louisville, Ky., last Friday. Zachee had immigrated to the U.S. from Rwanda in 2019 and worked at the JBS meat-processing plant in Louisville. A coworker at the plant, Edilberto Lores-Reyes, 58, has been charged with her murder, local TV station WHAS reports. Police say he turned himself in.
Third arrest: 13-year-old charged in murder of 16-year-old in Shawnee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a third teen, 13 years old, in connection to a deadly shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. LMPD said they arrested the teen on Monday and he is being charged with murder and robbery. Due to the suspect's age, his name is not released.
