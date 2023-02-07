ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Louisville woman facing multiple charges after unlawfully entering JCPS school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman was arrested after unlawfully entering a Jefferson County Public School and threatening elementary school staff. According to JCPS Police, 31-year-old Jamescha Whiteside's actions caused Rutherford Elementary School to go on full lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Officials said Whiteside bypassed the school's security procedures and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Louisville Man Attempts To Enter School Playground

Recess at one public school in Jefferson County was disrupted Wednesday after someone tried to get into the area where children were playing. Mark J. Williamson, 51 of Louisville, is charged with criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Around Noon on February 8, Williamson...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

One Arrested After High-speed Chase

A man was arrested after nearly hitting a police officer with a reported stolen vehicle and leading the police on a pursuit Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police were in the area of Lillian Avenue and Lindbergh Drive when an officer was almost hit by the reported stolen vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Ivan Bennett III, that fled the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man found dead in Russell neighborhood identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 58-year-old man whose body was found in the Russell neighborhood on Sunday morning. Christopher Adams, from Louisville, died due to multiple blunt force and sharp injuries in connection to a homicide investigation in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street. Louisville Metro...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

1 driver dead, other driver injured in Greenbelt Highway collision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A collision in Louisville has caused the death of one driver and injured the other. Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called on Thursday at about 6:21 a.m. to a crash on the Greenbelt Highway at Johnsontown Road, according to an LMPD release. An adult female...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman dies in crash on Greenbelt Highway in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a crash Thursday morning in southwest Jefferson County. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Greenbelt Highway and Johnsontown Road. Police said two cars crash at the intersection. One of the drivers, a woman, died at the scene. The other was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

JCPS staff members injured breaking up fight at Fern Creek High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two students have been cited after a fight at Fern Creek High School that injured multiple staff members who attempted to break the fight up. According to a letter sent home to Fern Creek families, the incident happened Thursday afternoon when two students attempted to start a fight with a third student.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is charged with kidnapping a woman he once dated and threatened to kill her. In addition to kidnapping, Morgan Slema-Martinez, 38, is also facing misdemeanor charges of assault-domestic violence and terroristic threatening. An arrest warrant says that on December 8, Slema-Martinez assaulted the victim...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Advocate

Trans Woman Zachee Imanitwitaho Shot to Death in Louisville

Zachee Imanitwitaho, a 26-year-old Black transgender woman, was shot and killed just outside her workplace in Louisville, Ky., last Friday. Zachee had immigrated to the U.S. from Rwanda in 2019 and worked at the JBS meat-processing plant in Louisville. A coworker at the plant, Edilberto Lores-Reyes, 58, has been charged with her murder, local TV station WHAS reports. Police say he turned himself in.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Third arrest: 13-year-old charged in murder of 16-year-old in Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a third teen, 13 years old, in connection to a deadly shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. LMPD said they arrested the teen on Monday and he is being charged with murder and robbery. Due to the suspect's age, his name is not released.
LOUISVILLE, KY

