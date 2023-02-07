Read full article on original website
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Klay Thompson Gives Incredible Answer About Not Making All-Star Team
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson believes he will be an All-Star again
GP2 returns to Warriors in trade with Portland; James Wiseman traded to Detroit: report
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The NBA trade deadline has dominated the sports news cycle for the past few days, but the Golden State Warriors have been quiet until now. With the trade deadline concluding at noon Thursday, the Warriors have made a number of notable moves. KRON On is streaming news live now The Warriors […]
Warriors’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline
For a while, it really did seem like the Golden State Warriors, as much as it would have cost them in terms of luxury tax payments, would hang onto James Wiseman like their lives depended on it. After all, giving up on the second overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft just three years into his career is a heartbreaking thought to even consider on multiple levels.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Warriors vet Draymond Green speaks out on Jordan Poole’s emergence amid Stephen Curry injury
Stephen Curry is out again for the Golden State Warriors. The Dubs recently announced that Curry is going to be out for multiple weeks after suffering a leg injury during Golden State’s win over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. It’s an undeniably significant blow for the Warriors, who will need to keep the ship afloat yet again without the GOAT shooter in the mix.
Did the Warriors do enough at the NBA trade deadline to win another championship? | Opinion
Golden State's title-level core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green has an expiration date. Time will tell if the Warriors have enough.
Potential buyout targets for Warriors after NBA trade deadline
The Warriors ultimately acquired Gary Payton II for James Wiseman on Thursday before the trade deadline but could seek more roster help in the buyout market.
RUMOR: Warriors’ James Wiseman, Moses Moody on trade block ahead of deadline?
The Golden State Warriors are now two games above .500 as the All-Star break approaches. This team has shown significant improvements of late, but there’s no denying that they will still need to be much better if they want to defend their title this season. This is exactly why...
Report: Warriors bring back Gary Payton II in trade with Blazers
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors have pulled off a stunning trade to bring back Gary Payton II from the Blazers at the deadline.
DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality
Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...
Warriors star Klay Thompson makes bold All-Star guarantee that Warriors fans will love
It has been four years since Klay Thompson took part in the NBA All-Star Game. The Golden State Warriors star will be missing out on the festivities yet again this season after failing to make a big enough impact to be voted in as an All-Star for what would have been the sixth time in his career.
