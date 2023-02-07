ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline

For a while, it really did seem like the Golden State Warriors, as much as it would have cost them in terms of luxury tax payments, would hang onto James Wiseman like their lives depended on it. After all, giving up on the second overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft just three years into his career is a heartbreaking thought to even consider on multiple levels.
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ClutchPoints

Warriors vet Draymond Green speaks out on Jordan Poole’s emergence amid Stephen Curry injury

Stephen Curry is out again for the Golden State Warriors. The Dubs recently announced that Curry is going to be out for multiple weeks after suffering a leg injury during Golden State’s win over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. It’s an undeniably significant blow for the Warriors, who will need to keep the ship afloat yet again without the GOAT shooter in the mix.
golfmagic.com

DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality

Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...

