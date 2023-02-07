Read full article on original website
Man sues 5 KCMO police officers over alleged mistreatment at shooting scene
A man is suing five KCMO police officers, alleging he was held against his will at a deadly officer-involved shooting scene and slammed face first into the pavement.
KCPD confirms death in east KCMO last October as homicide, identifies victim
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has ruled the death of a victim in the 5600 block of Paloma Avenue in east KCMO as a homicide.
KMBC.com
KC police identify homicide victim after examiner results of remains found in backyard
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri police department have new details in a homicide investigation following the discovery of human remains in October of last year. KCPD received has finally received medical examiner results on the remains, which were found in a backyard in 2022, and confirmed the death as a homicide.
KCTV 5
19-year-old arrested, charged in Leavenworth High School student’s death
LEAVENWORTH, Ks. (KCTV) - A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a Leavenworth High School football player’s death, which stemmed from a fight during a pickup basketball game. Police had been searching for the homicide suspect since the deadly encounter Monday. On Thursday morning, Leavenworth police announced...
Kansas City police identify human remains found in backyard
Kansas City police identified human remains found in a backyard near Paloma and Oak on Oct. 30, as Sirrena S. Truitt, 53.
KMBC.com
Leavenworth football player dead after fight, police investigate as homicide
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Leavenworth police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old as a homicide. Police confirm Eric Miller died from injuries suffered during a fight Monday in downtown Leavenworth. The fight happened in the 600 block of Shawnee Street after a basketball game between Miller and the suspect.
northcassherald.com
Area man charged in brutal rape
PLEASANT HILL – A 54-year-old Pleasant Hill man is being held in the Cass County Jail on $100,000 bond on an aggravated rape charge after he allegedly picked up a 52-year-old woman in Kansas City, took her to his residence in the 19000 block of M-291 Highway between Raymore and Pleasant Hill, raped and assaulted her and held her at the property against her will.
KMBC.com
One seriously wounded in shooting early Wednesday morning in Grandview
GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police are searching for a suspect who shot someone overnight outside a Grandview apartment complex. The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at the Victory Apartments, located on the 12000 block of 3rd Street. The victim, expected to live, suffered a "serious injury" and was...
3 men stabbed, another shot at Riverside apartment complex
According to Riverside police, three men were found stabbed and another shot at the Skyline Apartments near Karen Boulevard and Gateway Avenue.
Missing teen found safe, Kansas City police say
Police said Shakir Thomas was last seen Tuesday around 6 a.m. in the area of 110th and Cypress.
KCTV 5
Investigators, relatives ask for tips to help solve Alesha Reade’s homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawnda Reade said she worried the minute she reached out to her sister Alesha and never heard back. Someone killed Alesha Reade two years ago this week. An investigation into her homicide is ongoing. Relatives said 45-year-old Alesha Reade was a mother of eight children...
WIBW
Spring Hill man arrested after alleged burglary, urinating on school bus
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Spring Hill is behind bars after an alleged burglary led to his urinating on a school bus with a mother and child inside. The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to the 1800 block of Maine St. with reports of an erratic man. He was later identified as Chandler D. King, 30, of Spring Hill.
Kansas City, Missouri, police search for missing 13-year-old boy
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy last seen on Thursday.
Man with knife arrested after breaking into Kansas City, Kansas home, threatening owner
The Strawberry Hill homeowner is crediting close neighbors as one of the reason he's alive.
Kansas man killed in crash with train identified
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The man killed in a collision with a train in Osage County has been identified as Ronald Neilson, 62, of Scranton. Kansas Highway Patrol investigators say Neilson was driving an SUV westbound on 189th Street when he failed to yield to an approaching BNSF train. The SUV was struck by the […]
KMBC.com
2 teenagers injured in Kansas City, Kan., shooting
Two teenagers are still recovering after being shot in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Freeman. Detectives say one of the victims has serious injuries. There have been no arrests in the case. KMBC has confirmed both students...
KC gun store owner sentenced for selling machine gun components
Former Kansas City gun store owner, Charles Lee Weston, sentenced to more than 2 years in federal prison for selling machine gun components.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
Two arrests for the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 12:20 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 38-year-old Daniel J Wayne of Kearney for alleged possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, DWI, speeding, no valid license, careless and imprudent driving, no insurance, and no valid plates. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail.
Man charged with drug and gun crimes in KCMO federal court
A man convicted of murder in Illinois is now charged in KCMO federal court with drug and gun crimes.
KMBC.com
54-year-old Kansas City man identified as pedestrian killed in Independence crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian killed in a car crash this past Sunday has been identified by the Independence Police Department. The victim, 54-year-old Raymond A. Richards, was a resident of Kansas City, Missouri. The crash occurred on Sunday, Feb. 5 on U.S. 40 HWY at 36th Terrace.
