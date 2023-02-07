ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

northcassherald.com

Area man charged in brutal rape

PLEASANT HILL – A 54-year-old Pleasant Hill man is being held in the Cass County Jail on $100,000 bond on an aggravated rape charge after he allegedly picked up a 52-year-old woman in Kansas City, took her to his residence in the 19000 block of M-291 Highway between Raymore and Pleasant Hill, raped and assaulted her and held her at the property against her will.
PLEASANT HILL, MO
KMBC.com

One seriously wounded in shooting early Wednesday morning in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police are searching for a suspect who shot someone overnight outside a Grandview apartment complex. The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at the Victory Apartments, located on the 12000 block of 3rd Street. The victim, expected to live, suffered a "serious injury" and was...
GRANDVIEW, MO
WIBW

Spring Hill man arrested after alleged burglary, urinating on school bus

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Spring Hill is behind bars after an alleged burglary led to his urinating on a school bus with a mother and child inside. The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to the 1800 block of Maine St. with reports of an erratic man. He was later identified as Chandler D. King, 30, of Spring Hill.
SPRING HILL, KS
KSNT News

Kansas man killed in crash with train identified

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The man killed in a collision with a train in Osage County has been identified as Ronald Neilson, 62, of Scranton. Kansas Highway Patrol investigators say Neilson was driving an SUV westbound on 189th Street when he failed to yield to an approaching BNSF train. The SUV was struck by the […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

2 teenagers injured in Kansas City, Kan., shooting

Two teenagers are still recovering after being shot in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Freeman. Detectives say one of the victims has serious injuries. There have been no arrests in the case. KMBC has confirmed both students...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties

Two arrests for the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 12:20 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 38-year-old Daniel J Wayne of Kearney for alleged possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, DWI, speeding, no valid license, careless and imprudent driving, no insurance, and no valid plates. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO

