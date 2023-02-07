ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Woman dies in crash on Greenbelt Highway in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a crash Thursday morning in southwest Jefferson County. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Greenbelt Highway and Johnsontown Road. Police said two cars crash at the intersection. One of the drivers, a woman, died at the scene. The other was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Wave 3

1 driver dead, other driver injured in Greenbelt Highway collision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A collision in Louisville has caused the death of one driver and injured the other. Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called on Thursday at about 6:21 a.m. to a crash on the Greenbelt Highway at Johnsontown Road, according to an LMPD release. An adult female...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man convicted of 2018 murder in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County jury convicted a man on Thursday for murder. Jermaine Williams was found guilty of the 2018 death of Darryl Lewis near a home on West Oak Street in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. Prosecutors said Williams walked out of a house after the shooting,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Louisville Man Attempts To Enter School Playground

Recess at one public school in Jefferson County was disrupted Wednesday after someone tried to get into the area where children were playing. Mark J. Williamson, 51 of Louisville, is charged with criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Around Noon on February 8, Williamson...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in the California neighborhood Thursday evening, according to LMPD. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said LMPD responded to a report of a shooting at a business parking lot in the 1000 block of West Broadway just before 10 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Wave 3

LMPD investigating ‘suspicious package’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a “suspicious package” that is causing an intersection closure. The intersection at Hikes Lane at Ross Boulevard is currently closed. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. This is a developing story.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police arrest 29-year-old suspect in Oldham County hit-and-run

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Oldham County police have arrested the 29-year-old man suspected in a hit-and-run. Police said they received information and, on Wednesday, located Thomas Phillips at his home in Oldham County. Phillips was arrested and is being held at the Oldham County Detention Center. Police said on...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

WHAS11

LMPD arrests 16-year-old in connection to November murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is when WHAS11 first reported on this. Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a November 2022 murder in Fairdale. He has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and robbery in the first degree. LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

60-year-old Jefferson County, Indiana man dies after fiery car crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after crashing his car into a tree in Jefferson County, Indiana on Tuesday, according to police. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 11000 block of West State Road 256 around 4:12 a.m. Police said the vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree and caught on fire.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

I-65 South pothole in Hospital Curve area causes multiple cars’ tires to blowout

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pothole on Interstate 65 in the Hospital Curve area in Louisville has caused multiple cars to blowout their tires. No one was hurt after driving over the pothole on I-65 South at mile marker 135.4, but drivers can expect a delay of two hours since the right ramp and right shoulder are blocked. Traffic is blocked to one lane with cones and there are Louisville Metro Police Department vehicles there to help direct traffic.
LOUISVILLE, KY

