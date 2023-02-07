Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Police chase ends in Oldham County after LMPD officer nearly hit; suspect in custody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in custody Thursday afternoon following a police chase that started with an officer almost being struck in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said sometime Thursday afternoon, around Lillian Avenue and Lindbergh Drive, a reported stolen car nearly hit an officer. The car then fled the scene.
WLKY.com
Woman dies in crash on Greenbelt Highway in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a crash Thursday morning in southwest Jefferson County. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Greenbelt Highway and Johnsontown Road. Police said two cars crash at the intersection. One of the drivers, a woman, died at the scene. The other was...
Wave 3
LMPD: Louisville man arrested following pursuit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday afternoon, LMPD officers were in the area of Lillian Avenue and Lindbergh Drive when an officer was nearly hit by a reported stolen vehicle that fled the scene. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the vehicle was later spotted in the area of Rangeland Road...
Wave 3
1 driver dead, other driver injured in Greenbelt Highway collision
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A collision in Louisville has caused the death of one driver and injured the other. Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called on Thursday at about 6:21 a.m. to a crash on the Greenbelt Highway at Johnsontown Road, according to an LMPD release. An adult female...
WLKY.com
Man struck by vehicle while sitting at Shively bus stop; 59-year-old arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a man after a hit-and-run in Shively sent another man to the hospital with severe injuries. Shively police said the call came in around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night about a pedestrian struck on Dixie Highway. Police said that a car heading northbound on...
wdrb.com
Man convicted of 2018 murder in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County jury convicted a man on Thursday for murder. Jermaine Williams was found guilty of the 2018 death of Darryl Lewis near a home on West Oak Street in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. Prosecutors said Williams walked out of a house after the shooting,...
wvih.com
Louisville Man Attempts To Enter School Playground
Recess at one public school in Jefferson County was disrupted Wednesday after someone tried to get into the area where children were playing. Mark J. Williamson, 51 of Louisville, is charged with criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Around Noon on February 8, Williamson...
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in the California neighborhood Thursday evening, according to LMPD. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said LMPD responded to a report of a shooting at a business parking lot in the 1000 block of West Broadway just before 10 p.m.
wdrb.com
Shively police looking for Ford Escape involved in hit-and-run crash on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a Ford Escape involved in a hit-and-run that damaged two vehicles and sent a person to the hospital. It happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday on Dixie Highway. A red Ford Escape hit two other cars before hitting a person sitting at...
Wave 3
LMPD investigating ‘suspicious package’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a “suspicious package” that is causing an intersection closure. The intersection at Hikes Lane at Ross Boulevard is currently closed. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. This is a developing story.
wdrb.com
1 adult, 6 juveniles arrested for Jeffersonville gun store burglary, after police chase into Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven people, six of them juveniles, were arrested after a burglary at a Jeffersonville gun store, according to police. Jeffersonville Police said in a release that officers responded to an alarm at the Kentuckiana Gun Store on State Road 62 around 1:19 a.m. on Tuesday. Police...
WLKY.com
Police arrest 29-year-old suspect in Oldham County hit-and-run
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Oldham County police have arrested the 29-year-old man suspected in a hit-and-run. Police said they received information and, on Wednesday, located Thomas Phillips at his home in Oldham County. Phillips was arrested and is being held at the Oldham County Detention Center. Police said on...
wvih.com
wdrb.com
3 juveniles arrested in Smoketown neighborhood after vehicle stolen, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three juveniles were arrested in the Smoketown neighborhood on Tuesday after stealing a car, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police learned about a carjacking around noon. Police saw the car that had been stolen driving erratically. Police tried to stop the...
LMPD arrests 16-year-old in connection to November murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is when WHAS11 first reported on this. Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a November 2022 murder in Fairdale. He has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and robbery in the first degree. LMPD...
wdrb.com
60-year-old Jefferson County, Indiana man dies after fiery car crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after crashing his car into a tree in Jefferson County, Indiana on Tuesday, according to police. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 11000 block of West State Road 256 around 4:12 a.m. Police said the vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree and caught on fire.
Wave 3
I-65 South pothole in Hospital Curve area causes multiple cars’ tires to blowout
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pothole on Interstate 65 in the Hospital Curve area in Louisville has caused multiple cars to blowout their tires. No one was hurt after driving over the pothole on I-65 South at mile marker 135.4, but drivers can expect a delay of two hours since the right ramp and right shoulder are blocked. Traffic is blocked to one lane with cones and there are Louisville Metro Police Department vehicles there to help direct traffic.
WHAS 11
Fire engulfs house in Fern Creek
It took about 30 firefighters to put out the fire. No injuries were reported.
