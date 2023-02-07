ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Gillian Anderson, Billie Piper, Rufus Sewell Board Netflix’s Prince Andrew ‘Newsnight’ Interview Film ‘Scoop’

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lKFeg_0kepVJrg00

Netflix has revealed it has cast Gillian Anderson to play former BBC news anchor Emily Maitlis in “Scoop,” a film about Prince Andrew ’s disastrous “Newsnight” interview in 2019.

The disgraced royal will be played by Rufus Sewell (“Old”) while Billie Piper (“I Hate Suzie”) and Keeley Hawes (“Stonehouse) join as TV producer Sam McAlister, who negotiated and secured the interview, and Andrew’s former private secretary Amanda Thirsk, respectively.

“Scoop” is adapted from McAlister’s book “Scoops: Behind The Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews,” in which she details what happened behind the scenes of the interview, which is widely credited as being the final nail in the coffin of Andrew’s public role. Following its broadcast, in Nov. 2019, he was effectively banned from appearing at public events with the royals (except those where he could appear in a private capacity, such as the funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II last September), stripped of many of his patronages and roles and forbidden from using the honorific “His Royal Highness.”

Emmy and BAFTA winner Philip Martin (“The Crown”) will direct the project while Hilary Salmon and Radford Neville will produce for The Lighthouse and Sanjay Singhal produces for Voltage TV.

“The inside track of the women that broke through the Buckingham Palace establishment to secure the scoop of the decade that led to the catastrophic fall from grace of The Queen’s ‘Favourite son,'” reads the logline. “From navigating Palace vetoes, to breaking through to Prince Andrew’s inner circle, the high stakes negotiations and intensity of rehearsal – to the jaw dropping interview itself.”

In the interview, which Andrew is reported to have believed went well before it was broadcast, the prince sought to clear his name following his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and accusations of sexual assault, which had been made against him by one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Guiffre. (The case was later settled out of court ).

Instead, British viewers watched in horror as the prince failed to express any remorse for his friendship with Epstein, which continued even after the financier’s conviction, sympathy for the victims or adequate explanation as to why he he continued to associate with him.

“It is beyond my wildest dreams, especially as a first time writer, to end up working with this extraordinary cast, Netflix, and the amazing teams at The Lighthouse and Voltage,” said McAlister. “Watching Billie Piper, one of my favourite actresses, play ‘me’ will be a pinch-myself moment and I’m truly thrilled to be involved in this film.”

Martin adds: “I’m thrilled to be directing this film for Netflix and – together with an extraordinary cast – to be bringing Sam McAlister’s revelatory insider’s account to the screen. Uptempo, immersive and cinematic, I want to put the audience inside the breath-taking sequence of events that led to the interview with Prince Andrew – to tell a story about a search for answers, in a world of speculation and varying recollections. It’s a film about power, privilege and differing perspectives and how – whether in glittering palaces or hi-tech newsrooms – we judge what’s true.”

McAlister’s former “Newsnight” colleague Emily Maitlis is also reportedly working on a screen adaptation of the interview with Blueprint Pictures.


More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Starring in Sony Adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s ‘It Ends With Us’

Colleen Hoover’s bestselling romance novel “It Ends With Us” is getting a film adaptation with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni attached to star, Variety has confirmed. The film is in development at Sony Pictures, with Baldoni set to direct and executive produce under his Wayfarer Studios banner, which is co-financing. Lively is also executive producing alongside Hoover, Steve Sarowitz and Andrew Calof. Alex Saks will produce for Saks Picture Company, along with Jamey Heath who will produce on behalf of Wayfarer Studios. Christy Hall (“I Am Not Okay With This”) penned the current screenplay and is also set to produce. “It...
Variety

How ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Rewrote the History of the Films With That Finale Twist

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers for “Treasure Protectors,” the season finale of “National Treasure: Edge of History,” now streaming on Disney+. In the first “National Treasure” movie, Nicolas Cage’s Ben Gates justifies stealing the Declaration of Independence by telling the authorities he is a treasure protector — but that was so 2004. In the Disney+ spinoff series “National Treasure: Edge of History,” the latest threat to this country’s lost history is from treasure destroyers, specifically a group known as Cras Est Nostrum (“Tomorrow is ours,” for those who didn’t take Latin). This faction hunts down and destroys treasure to avoid the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

Anne Hathaway Says When She Was a 16-Year-Old Actor, Journalist Asked Her: ‘Are You a Good Girl or a Bad Girl?’

“Eileen,” a darkly funny thriller that premiered on Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival, offers up two killer roles for Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie as a psychologist and a prison secretary who are drawn together in unexpected ways. But the film carried an emotional resonance for Hathaway, she revealed to the crowd during a post-screening Q&A. “I just remembered one of the very first questions I ever got asked when I started acting and had to do press was: Are you a good girl or a bad girl?” Hathaway said. “I was 16. And my 16-year-old self wanted to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
OK! Magazine

Here's One Word Prince Harry 'NEVER' Should Have Said In Tell-All Interview With Anderson Cooper

A body language expert has revealed one important slip-up Prince Harry made during his bombshell interview with Anderson Cooper."He uses a word that I don't think he should ever use and that is 'specifics,'" human behavior consultant Greg Hartley claimed after watching the CBS 60 Minutes interview, which aired Sunday, January 8.The statement in question came after Harry was asked if he would ever return as a woking member of the royal family, to which the 38-year-old replied, "the ball is very much in their court but Meghan [Markle] and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize...
RadarOnline

Prince Andrew's Plot To End Palace Exile: Disgraced Royal 'Willing To Spend HALF Of His Inheritance' To Take On Accuser Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew is determined to restore his reputation and obtain a retraction from sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre in a fervent bid to end his exile from the palace. RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the disgraced royal told friends that he is the victim after Giuffre insisted Andrew raped her when she was a minor at least three times.The bombshell lawsuit she filed claimed that Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein, and his longtime companion, now jailed Ghislaine Maxwell, had persuaded her to have intercourse with Andrew.Giuffre said she complied because of "their powerful connections, wealth and authority."Andrew repeatedly denied the claims but the...
AOL Corp

'Susan Boyle's grandson' makes Simon Cowell 'angry' on 'AGT: All-Stars'

“A lot of people thought Tom was going to win,” judge Simon Cowell noted Monday on America’sGot Talent: All-Stars, when Tom Ball nervously emerged onstage. The sweet, shy, 24-year-old schoolteacher/balladeer disappointingly stalled in third place on Britain’s Got Talent last year, but when he sought redemption on All-Stars this week, his master-class rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” was the breakout performance of the night — so much so that Cowell actually evoked the name of another famous BGT finalist who became a huge star despite not winning that show.
New York Post

Why it appears Prince William and Kate are reading Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ in bed

It looks like Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted reading Prince Harry’s much-hyped memoir while eating burgers in bed — but don’t let your eyes deceive you. The world has been eager to know if the Prince and Princess of Wales got their hands on Harry’s explosive memoir “Spare,” and now they can picture it for themselves. Lookalikes of the royal couple were photographed sitting in bed flipping through the book while eating meatless sandwiches. Award-winning photographer Alison Jackson shot the images for Birds Eye Green Cuisine’s “Veganuary Reimagined” campaign for consumers to eat a plant-based diet for the month of January. Jackson also...
netflixjunkie.com

‘Woman is class!’ Pregnant Kate Middleton Had Netizens’ Jaws Dropped When She Played Hockey In Heels in 2012

Princess of Wales has class and is sporty to join the fun without any fuss. Before she became the wife of Prince William and the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine ‘Kate’ Middleton was (and still is) an accomplished and elegant sportsperson. And guess what? she knows the way with the heels. Those high-inch painful footwears are perhaps the last thing to come between the princess and her love for sports and outings. And this was a fact proven when she visited her alma mater and re-lived her school days back in the year 2012.
The Independent

Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela

When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
ComicBook

Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series

The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
OK! Magazine

Leonardo DiCaprio Roasted Over Romance With Eden Polani, 19: 'She Wasn't Even Born When 'Titanic' Was Released'

People are coming for Leonardo DiCaprio after he was spotted with younger model Eden Polani, 19, at Ebony Riley's release party for her new EP. The Titanic alum, 48, typically dates younger ladies, but this time around, fans feel uncomfortable that she's not even in her 20s. Some took to social media to talk about their large age gap. One person wrote, "Kate Winslet was 22 when she was nominated for an Oscar for Titanic. Which is 3 years older than Leonardo DiCaprio’s current girlfriend," while another said, "Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend wasn't even born when Titanic was released."A...
Variety

Variety

98K+
Followers
68K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy