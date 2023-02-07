Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco to Replace Sears as Part of Newly-Sold Longstanding U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergEscondido, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
Another major retail store closing in TemeculaKristen WaltersTemecula, CA
Unique dessert parlor opens in Murrieta just in time for Valentine's DayKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
Related
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Discovery surrounding newly appointed Chula Vista councilmember stirs contention in South Bay
CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Leaders in Chula Vista appointed Alonso Gonzalez to represent district three of the city, but now that decision is raising questions. Councilmember Gonzalez took his oath of office last week, but residents raised concerns at a city meeting Tuesday over his outstanding debt and previous DUI conviction.
thevistapress.com
Carlsbad City Library
San Diego Museum Month is back! Take advantage of the opportunity to enjoy half-price admission during the month of February at over 60 museums in the San Diego area. All three Carlsbad City Library locations will distribute Museum Month passes while supplies last. Passes are valid from now until Feb. 28. Visit your favorite library location or sign up to receive a digital pass.
Voiceof San Diego
North County Report: What the Point-in-Time Count Revealed About North County Homelessness
Last month, 1,600 volunteers took to the streets to count and survey homeless people in each city across San Diego County. In North County, that count comes with its own set of challenges. The homeless population is much more spread out, compared to downtown San Diego, but it is increasingly growing.
kusi.com
Mayor Bill Wells: California is the place to be if you’re homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon represents just 3% of population of San Diego County but it houses 45% of the county’s homeless through San Diego’s hotel voucher program. Hotels and motels acting as temporary homeless shelters have brought drugs, liter and vandalism to surrounding communities. Mayor Bill Wells attempted to limit the number of hotels allowed to participate in the voucher program within his city, but the State of California stepped in and overruled his efforts.
thevistapress.com
February VeloCity News
Velocity Internship Program– The Velocity Summer Internship Program seeks to pair incoming Vista high school seniors, graduating class of 2024, with Vista companies based on the student’s interests. This is a great opportunity for companies to have an intern in the summer at no charge, the Vista Chamber...
kusi.com
El Cajon denied subcommittee representation on SANDAG board
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied subcommittee representation within the political body. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because those with the most power on the SANDAG board disagree with his personal politics, even though he offered to let another city council member represent El Cajon in subcommittee.
thevistapress.com
Veterans Writing Group Monthly Meeting
The Veterans’ Writing Group San Diego County will host its monthly meeting on 2/18/23 at the Veterans Association of North County (VANC) 1617 Mission Avenue, Oceanside, CA 92058. All Veterans, dependents and active-duty military members are welcome to this free event. Coffee and snacks will be served. All writers...
New affordable rental apartments open in San Diego
New affordable rental apartments will become available to those looking for a home in the Chollas View neighborhood, housing officials announced Thursday.
Supervisor Nathan Fletcher Officially Announces Bid for State Senate Seat
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher Monday officially announced his candidacy for the state Senate District 39 seat, vowing to fight for working families. “From leading one of the most effective COVID responses in the nation to leading Marines in combat, I’ve never shied away from taking on the toughest fights,” Fletcher said in a statement. “I’m running for state Senate to deliver higher wages, a lower cost of living, and a fundamentally fair shot at a better life that every San Diego County family deserves.”
Chula Vista Envision Broadway Shaping Strategic Plan, Looking at Projects to Curb Alcohol, Drug Activity
Chula Vista Envision Broadway is taking on the future of the Broadway corridor, including ongoing efforts to beautify businesses with murals. Representatives of Chula Vista Mayor John McCann and Council member Andrea Cardenas were on hand for a recent meeting of the organization’s Revitalization Committee, as well as mural artists, business owners, members of the Chula Vista Police Department’s Community Relations Unit and other stakeholders.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Democrats Once Again Fail to Address Homelessness Crisis in San Diego
It is no secret that homelessness is a growing crisis in the United States, with cities like San Diego struggling to find solutions to the problem. The recent decision by the San Diego City Council to pay two private companies $2.5 million each to help review permit applications for new development highlights the ineffective and inefficient nature of government entities when it comes to meeting the demands of citizens. San Diego’s Democrats are once again demonstrating their inability to run the government efficiently and meet the needs of their constituents.
Downtown Chula Vista’s Annual Taste of Third Event Is Back on Thursday, March 23rd
Event Highlights the Tastiest Bites and Sips Along Third Avenue
thevistapress.com
Vista Community Clinic -“Love Your Heart”
Vista Community Clinic (VCC) Mobile Medical in collaboration with County San Diego joins the “Love Your Heart” movement to build better health, living safely, and a thriving region. Vista, CA -February is recognized as American Heart Health Month, a time to focus on cardiovascular health. During this month...
thevistapress.com
American Legion Post 365 & VFW Post 7041 Veterans Health Resource Fair
Vista, CA – The American Legion Post 365 & VFW Post 7041 invite you to a Veterans Health Resource Fair. On Saturday, February 25, from 12 noon to 4 PM.
thevistapress.com
Sheriff’s Wellness Unit
New unit to promote wellness resources to Sheriff’s employees. It is more important than ever to support the health and wellness of all Sheriff employees. That support will help the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department retain employees who are better able to care for their families and serve our communities.
thevistapress.com
Palomar Hosts Black History Month Workshops
SAN MARCOS, CA (February, 2023) — For the third year, educators and students from Palomar College and around the country are exploring the history and creativity of Black History Month with a series of workshops available on Zoom and in person at the College’s San Marcos campus.+. “To...
San Diego prepares for Title 42 to expire
SAN DIEGO — San Diego is preparing for an influx of migrants as Title 42 is expected to expire. The pandemic-era policy is anticipated to end when the national COVID-19 public health emergency ends in May. As one of the country's largest border cities, San Diego is getting ready...
kusi.com
DeMaio: 30% of SDG&E bills are hidden state taxes
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Have you had enough taxes yet?. After outrage grew among San Diego Gas & Electric customers as a result of soaring January prices, people are demanding answers. Governor Gavin Newsom is blaming the utilities, but he himself is more likely the person to point the...
Bankers Hill Office Building Slated for Demolition, with Housing Planned for Site
An urban infill redevelopment property in Bankers Hill has been sold by a private party for $4.75 million, according to local brokers. Located at 1905 – 1927 Fifth Ave., the property consists of an 18,580-square foot building on 0.33 acres. Marc Frederick of CBRE in San Diego represented the...
Struggling to pay your SDG&E bill? Assistance is available
Are you behind on your San Diego Gas & Electric bill? If so, you may qualify for financial assistance.
Comments / 0