Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
GMA’s Dr Jennifer Ashton says sorry to colleagues after ‘bursting their bubble’ with serious conversation
GOOD Morning America star Dr. Jennifer Ashton has apologized to her co-hosts for appearing to burst their bubble during a frank on-air chat. The popular TV physician gave viewers on Wednesday a series of tips on how they could improve their sleep. During the chat with DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon...
BBC
Burt Bacharach, one of pop's greatest songwriters, dies aged 94
One of pop music's greatest composers, Burt Bacharach, has died aged 94. He wrote enduring hits like I Say A Little Prayer, Walk On By and What The World Needs Now Is Love. Along with lyricist Hal David, he also wrote numerous movie themes including What's New Pussycat?, Alfie and The Look Of Love - a major hit for Dusty Springfield.
BSO plan to digitize John Williams concerts almost complete
BOSTON - An effort to digitize more than 200 Boston Pops radio broadcasts conducted by John Williams from 1979 until 1991 is almost complete, the Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday, Williams' 91st birthday.The project to preserve 233 live radio broadcasts that were recorded on 256 one-quarter inch (0.63 centimeter) reel-to-reel analog tapes that were becoming increasingly fragile and in danger of chemical deterioration was funded by grants totaling $24,000 from the Grammy Museum and the Council on Library and Information Resource.The recordings chronicle Williams' work with guest performers from a broad spectrum of the entertainment industry: classical artists like Yo-Yo Ma and...
NPR
Heejin Jang, 'Our Brief Eternity'
On "Our Brief Eternity," a 13-minute epic from Heejin Jang's forthcoming album Me and the Glassbirds — out March 3 on Doom Trip Records — the Korean experimentalist delivers a barrage of noises that are at constant risk of exploding. She doesn't care for an all-out assault on the senses, though, instead opting to capture an apocalyptic trek through fog and rubble. There are familiar sounds — electronics revving like engines, uninterrupted beeping and birdsong — and they settle into a rhythmic loop, the song resembling an industrial dance track heard from afar. When a clattering breakbeat arrives, the sample gets stretched like putty, sounding like wooden furniture being ripped apart by a tornado. The overarching feeling is of uneasy displacement; without a groove to latch onto, or invigorating catharsis, "Our Brief Eternity" becomes a portrait of life at its bleakest, for when we trudge through each day burnt out and broken. Amid the haze is a genial conversation dotted with laughter, but any such solace is fleeting here. Jang depicts hell on earth as dreary and hopeless: an empty void.
