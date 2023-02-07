ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Ripple Winning in SEC Lawsuit Would Be Bigger Than Settlement, Crypto Lawyer Gives Reasons

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

“Complete Nonsense”: Ripple CTO Schools Bitcoin SV Supporter in Debate About Bitcoin Developers

In a recent Twitter exchange, Ripple CTO David Schwartz and Bitcoin SV supporter Jerry David Chan engaged in a heated debate about the responsibility of Bitcoin developers. The discussion was prompted by a lawsuit brought by self-proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright against prominent Bitcoiners, which was recently deemed to have serious merit by the U.K. Court of Appeals.
u.today

XRP Deposits and Withdrawals to Be Temporarily Suspended on Bitrue on This Date: Details

u.today

Former Ripple Chief Engineer Slams CBDC on XRP Notion, Here's Why

Nick Bougalis, the former director of engineering at Ripple, commented on the much debated topic of how a CBDC could run on XRP. Bougalis said the idea is absurd to say the least, given that XRP is a digital asset, not a technology. In addition, the cryptographer said that all absurd predictions and outlandish claims about the future of XRP, actively circulating in the community, are silly "hopium nonsense."
u.today

Ripple Settlement Rumors Back in Spotlight as Fox Business Correspondent Shares Scoop

u.today

Lido Finance (LDO) on Massive Move Following Brian Armstrong's Tweet

u.today

Cardano Djed Stablecoin Records 14,500% Growth in Unique Addresses: Details

u.today

XRP and ADA Price Analysis for February 7

u.today

Polkadot (DOT) Active Accounts up 64% in Q4, 2022, Messari Says

Polkadot (DOT), the oldest and largest cross-chain project of the Web3 segment, smashed through a number of landmark achievements in Q4, 2022. Messari expert Nicholas Garcia highlighted some of them. Polkadot (DOT) daily active accounts number jumps by 64%, here's why. According to the recent State of Polkadot Q4 2022...
u.today

Elon Musk Joins AI Hype as These Tokens' Prices Go Vertical

u.today

Kraken Trading Volume up 20% Despite SEC Crackdown: Here's What's Happening

u.today

Ripple Scam Promoted by Hacked Account of French Municipal Councillor

French Municipal Councillor Quentin Feres' Twitter account was hacked on Feb. 7, 2023, to promote a Ripple (XRP) scam. The tweet from the hacked account read, "XRP is ready to huge PUMP. To support our community, Brad Garlinghouse Ripple XRP CEO initiated XRP GIVEAWAY...Note: you can take a gift only once. Please hurry up!"
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Burn Reaches Levels That Might Start Affecting Price

u.today

Cardano (ADA) Developer Submits Proposal for Protocol Upgrade

Cardano, a proof-of-stake blockchain platform, is set to upgrade its pre-production environment to protocol v8 on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 00:00 UTC. An update proposal was jointly submitted by Input Output and the Cardano Foundation yesterday. A step toward greater interoperability and security. This upgrade will bring new cryptographic primitives...
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Added to Verifiable Assets on Binance: Details

u.today

Tether Reveals Profit Figures for First Time

Tether Holdings, the company behind the flagship USDT stablecoin, recently announced a net profit of over $700 million in the fourth quarter of last year, Bloomberg reports. This profit was added to the reserve that backs USDT, which is the most traded digital token in the world. Tether did not...
u.today

LocalBitcoins Shutting Down. Here's Why

Prominent peer-to-peer Bitcoin trading platform LocalBitcoins is closing up shop after a whopping 10 years of operation. The Helsinki-based firm, which allows users to match and trade Bitcoin, has struggled to overcome challenges posed by the ongoing bear market and has come to the conclusion that it can no longer provide its Bitcoin trading service.
u.today

Kalima (KLX) Blockchain Goes Live, Unveils SDK and Starts KLX Listing Campaign: Review

u.today

SingularityNET (AGIX) up 31% After Announcing Partnership With Cardano: Details

u.today

Ex-Coinbase Product Manager Pleads Guilty to Insider Trading

Ishan Wahi, a former product manager at Coinbase Global, has confessed to committing wire fraud conspiracy in connection with an insider trading scheme. He admitted to sharing confidential information about Coinbase's planned token listings for personal gain, making him the first individual to confess guilt in an insider trading case in the cryptocurrency market.

