Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Crypto mining firms Hut 8 and US Bitcoin plan merger
Canada-based cryptocurrency mining company Hut 8 Mining has announced plans to merge with US Bitcoin to form Hut 8 Corp, or “New Hut.”. In a Feb. 7 announcement, Hut 8 said the boards of directors of the two firms had unanimously approved a definitive business combination agreement aimed at merging the mining firms in what will become a United States-based business. Once the deal is finalized, Hut 8 Mining and US Bitcoin, or USBTC, will become subsidiaries of New Hut, with shareholders collectively owning 50% of the newly merged firm.
CoinTelegraph
Argo CEO follows resignation trend after company acquisition by Galaxy Digital
The cryptocurrency miner Argo continues to undergo a series of company changes in light of its major acquisition and newly filed lawsuit. Peter Wall, the CEO of Argo Blockchain, announced his resignation from his executive position on Feb. 9. According to the announcement, Wall will remain an adviser to Argo...
CoinTelegraph
Alameda wallets resurrect to transfer FTT in the millions
Wallets linked to the bankrupt Alameda Research became active again on Feb. 7, transferring millions worth of FTX Tokens (FTT). The Alameda wallet activity post-FTX bankruptcy filing has been a big concern for the crypto community, with many questioning the merits of the law enforcement agencies and how these wallets are being accessed.
CoinTelegraph
ConsenSys CEO: ‘We’ve retained virtually all of our capabilities’ after job cuts
Blockchain software developer ConsenSys retains the ability to achieve its goals despite laying off 11% of its workforce, CEO Joe Lubin claimed in a Feb. 7 interview with Cointelegraph, stating that “we’ve retained virtually all of our capabilities.”. Speaking at the Web3 builder-focused event, Building Blocks 23, in...
CoinTelegraph
3AC founder has ‘chosen to ignore his duties’ by not responding to subpoena, say bankruptcy lawyers
Three Arrows Capital founder Kyle Davies has not responded to a subpoena issued over Twitter aiming to gather information related to the firm’s assets. In a Feb. 7 filing with United States Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York, lawyers with the Latham & Watkins firm representing 3AC liquidators said Davies had “chosen to ignore his duties to Three Arrows” by failing to comply with the online subpoena.
CoinTelegraph
Banks under pressure from U.S. authorities to cut ties with crypto firms
United States authorities appear to be resurrecting past techniques to crack down on crypto firms and banks offering services to the industry, several sources told Cointelegraph. The alleged strategy consists of isolating the traditional financial system from the crypto market by relying on “multiple agencies to discourage banks from dealing...
CoinTelegraph
VC Roundup: ZK proofs, DeFi protocol and longevity DAO attract investment
This year is off to a tepid start for crypto venture capital, as the industry continues to emerge from a prolonged bear market. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t deals. In January, Cointelegraph reported a $125 million raise from Blockstream, a $60 million allocation to QuickNode and pair of ecosystem funds from Injective and SSV worth $150 million and $50 million, respectively.
CoinTelegraph
Kraken reaches $30M settlement with SEC over staking as IRS seeks user information
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has reached an agreement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to stop offering staking services or programs to U.S. clients. In a Feb. 9 announcement, the SEC said it had charged Kraken with “failing to register the offer and sale of their crypto asset staking-as-a-service...
CoinTelegraph
German DekaBank plans to launch tokenization platform by 2024
105-year-old German bank DekaBank is planning to launch a blockchain-based tokenization platform in collaboration with the digital asset firm Metaco. DekaBank targets the release of its blockchain platform sometime in 2024, while the infrastructure is expected to be ready in 2023, DekaBank’s digital asset custody executive Andreas Sack told Cointelegraph.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto lender Salt makes comeback with $64.4 million funding
The crypto winter and FTX collapse have decimated the ranks of cryptocurrency lenders. Genesis, BlockFi, Voyager Digital and Celsius Network all filed for bankruptcy in the past seven months, and the contagion may still not be over. But at least one crypto lender appears to be on the comeback trail.
CoinTelegraph
Bitfarms settles outstanding loan with BlockFi for $7.75M
Bitcoin (BTC) miner Bitfarms has settled its debt obligations with BlockFi, closing the chapter on its short relationship with the bankrupt cryptocurrency lender. On Feb. 9, Bitfarms disclosed that it had settled its $21 million debt obligations with BlockFi for a single $7.75 million cash payment. The settlement was reached weeks after Bitfarms warned that it might default on its BlockFi loan.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Council for Innovation lawyer to testify at US Senate ‘crypto crash’ hearing
United States lawmakers with the Senate Banking Committee have announced three witnesses scheduled to appear before a hearing on “crypto crashes” scheduled on Feb. 14. At the time of publication, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee’s hearing titled “Crypto Crash: Why Financial System Safeguards are Needed for Digital Assets” had witnesses including Vanderbilt University law professor Yesha Yadav; Duke Financial Economics Center policy director Lee Reiners; and Linda Jeng, a lecturer at Georgetown University Law Center’s Institute for International Economic Law.
CoinTelegraph
Hut 8 merger would’ve happened even without FTX or crypto turmoil, says CEO
Crypto exchange FTX’s collapse and overall crypto market turmoil were not key factors in the decision to merge crypto mining firm Hut 8 with US Bitcoin Corp., according to Hut 8 CEO Jamie Leverton. On Feb. 8, Leverton said that the merger was mainly about providing diversified revenue and...
CoinTelegraph
3AC and CoinFLEX launch website, waitlist for crypto claims exchange
A crypto exchange project initially proposed by 3AC and Coinflex has now launched an official website and waitlist as of Feb. 9. Called “Open Exchange (OPNX)”, the new project alleges that it will be “the world's first public marketplace for crypto claims trading and derivatives,” according to a tweet from the project’s official Twitter account.
CoinTelegraph
Community urges Coinbase to relist XRP as CEO fights for staking
Amid Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange standing up for crypto staking and economic freedom, the online community has also urged the company to support XRP (XRP). On Feb. 9, Coinbase’s chief legal officer Paul Grewal claimed that Coinbase’s staking program is not affected by rival exchange Kraken shutting down its staking services. The executive argued that Kraken’s staking platform was “essentially offering a yield product,” while Coinbase’s staking services are “fundamentally different and are not securities.”
CoinTelegraph
Cloud mining firm BitFuFu postpones merger with SPAC until May
Cloud mining firm Bitfufu, one of Bitmain’s crypto firms, is delaying for the second time its plans to go public via a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), according to a Feb. 7 statement. The company announced its plans to go public in January 2022 through a merger with the SPAC...
CoinTelegraph
Deutsche Bank’s DWS eyes 2 German crypto firms for investment: Report
Deutsche Bank’s asset management arm is reportedly in discussions to invest in two German crypto companies. According to a Feb. 8 Bloomberg report citing “people familiar with the matter,” DWS Group CEO Stefan Hoops is currently in talks to buy a minority stake in Deutsche Digital Assets, a crypto exchange-traded products provider. It’s also in talks with Tradias, a market maker firm owned by Bankhaus Scheich — a traditional finance market maker.
CoinTelegraph
Cointelegraph launches the Top 100 list of crypto heroes and villains, 2023 edition
After a turbulent 2022 in the crypto sector, people are hoping for brighter times in 2023. For the fourth consecutive year, Cointelegraph is unveiling its list of the Top 100 most influential in the crypto and blockchain space, weighing the impact of 2022 and the potential ahead for 2023. Over the course of the next three weeks, Cointelegraph will release the list’s entries, starting from 100.
CoinTelegraph
Uniswap’s BNB deployment should use multiple bridges, claims LIFI CEO
As Uniswap DAO’s vote to deploy to BNB Chain continues, LIFI CEO Phillip Zentner argued in a Feb. 6 forum post that the current proposal is flawed. According to Zentner, the plan to use Wormhole as the sole governance bridge for Uniswap should be abandoned. Instead, he claimed that Uniswap researchers should work on a standardized system for using multiple bridges to handle governance decisions.
CoinTelegraph
Former Coinbase product manager pleads guilty in insider trading case
Ishan Wahi, a former product manager at Coinbase Global Inc., has pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a case that United States prosecutors have labeled the first insider trading case involving cryptocurrency. According to a Feb. 7 report by Reuters, the prosecutors claimed that...
Comments / 0