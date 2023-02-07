ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Clark County Education Association holds rally, asks for change within CCSD

By Madison Kimbro
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From raising teachers’ salaries to increased instructional time for students and safety in classrooms, The Clark County Education Association (CCEA) discussed issues at a rally as the Nevada legislative session opened.

John Vellardita CCEA Executive Director addressed a crowd in a rally for change on Monday.

“We want to figure out how we can get additional time, in the schools, particularly elementary schools to have literary centers because the proficiency levels in reading and math are too low,” Vellardita said.

Last week, legislators announced a $250 million proposal for teacher salary increases. Although more money is needed to retain and recruit educators, so is the idea of building a “pipeline.”

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara stated that he applauds legislators and the governor for focusing on raising Nevada’s investment in education, but even so, district employees and parents believe it’s all about making sure these kids are well-prepared for adulthood and that they have the tools to succeed.

“We are putting kids out there who are not quite ready to be successful in our own communities,” Rut Laureano parent and high school counselor said.

“I don’t want my daughter to go through that. I want everyone to receive a good education and a shot at being successful,” she added.

Teachers such as Jessica Jones, who teaches kindergarten shared other challenges they face in the classroom.

“I know a lot of people may dismiss it and think, “well they are five, how bad can it be?” But we have some situations where we have some at-risk students that need more support and are not getting it,” Jones shared.

“Personally, I’ve gotten hurt at school from one of my students where I had to have my arm in a sling,” she added.

The Nevada Legislative Session will be open for 120 days.

Monday’s rally was held at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building where the Legislative Counsel Bureau is located.

