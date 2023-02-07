Read full article on original website
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners
LONDON (Reuters) - Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20...
Delivery Hero reports 2022 GMV below expectations
(Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero on Thursday reported slightly lower-than-expected gross merchandise value (GMV) for 2022, citing foreign currency effects and its intensified focus on profitability. It reported a GMV of 44.6 billion euros ($47.90 billion) for the year, up from 37.97 billion a year ago...
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years
MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
Gold crawls higher on muted dollar; outlook weak on Fed official comments
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose for the fourth straight session on Thursday as the dollar faltered, but bullion's outlook remained cloudy as several U.S. Federal Reserve officials said more interest rate increases were needed to rein in inflation. Gold is sensitive to high interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost...
Corn Futures Slide on Risk-Off Day Following WASDE -- Daily Grain Highlights
--Corn for March delivery fell 1.1%, to $6.70 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday as grain traders embraced a hands-off approach after Wednesday's WASDE report yielded little to move the market. --Wheat for March delivery fell 1% to $7.57 1/4 a bushel. --Soybeans for March...
IMF says Nigeria should consider extending banknote swap deadline
ABUJA (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that Nigeria should consider extending a deadline to swap old banknotes because of the disruption to trade and payments being caused by a shortage of new notes. Nigerians have to turn in 1,000, 500 and 200 naira notes by Friday, when...
Hera unveils Plan to 2026; expected dividend up 25%
(Alliance News) - Hera Spa announced Wednesday that it has approved its Business Plan to 2026, a year in which it expects a dividend to grow to EUR15 cents per share, 25 percent higher than the last dividend paid. EBITDA to 2026 is expected to be around EUR1.5 billion up...
Canadian dollar to rise later in 2023 on more favorable global outlook
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar is set to rise later this year as the global economic outlook turns more favorable for commodity-linked currencies and investors bet central banks will cut interest rates in 2024, according to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday. In three months, however, the loonie is...
PGIM Private Capital provided record $16.1B in private debt globally in 2022
PGIM Private Capital provided $16.1 billion of senior debt and junior capital to 241 middle-market companies and projects globally in 2022, completing a second consecutive record year of originations for the firm. PGIM Private Capital is a leading source of private debt for public and private companies and is the private capital arm of PGIM, the $1.2 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).
Bank of Canada says it published governor's speech early due to 'error'
(Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it had inadvertently published a speech by Governor Tiff Macklem to its website 12 minutes early, calling it a mistake and saying it was reviewing publishing procedures. The text of the Tuesday speech, in which Macklem said no further interest rate...
Oil climbs 3rd day on subdued dollar, U.S. crude stocks' drop
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose early on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous two days, as the dollar fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish on interest rates than markets had expected and as U.S. crude stocks surprisingly fell. Brent crude futures inched up by 11...
Asian shares rise, dollar staggers after 'dovish' Powell comments
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian equities rose, while the dollar wobbled on Wednesday after less hawkish than feared comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boosted risk appetite and investor hopes that the central bank may soon ease monetary policy. Investors will also watch the State of the Union speech from...
HSBC putting China's interests above exiled Hong Kong customers, UK lawmakers say
LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers have accused HSBC of mistreating customers who have fled Hong Kong in the wake of China's anti-democracy crackdown, to protect the bank's profits and curry favour with the Chinese government, a report on Wednesday showed. The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hong Kong said the lender...
Henkel CEO: plan significant expansion of consumer goods business
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Henkel wants to significantly expand its consumer goods business after merging its cosmetics and detergents divisions, Chief Executive Carsten Knobel told WirtschaftsWoche in an interview. "We have a clear strategy to grow in the consumer business both organically and through acquisitions," he said in the interview...
Mib seesaws; Iveco soars after accounts
(Alliance News) - European stock markets are in a bearish direction Friday, with trading rooms weighing the prospect of further policy tightening by the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve to reduce high inflation. Investors also weighed data showing that the British economy remained flat in the fourth quarter...
Aker BP to boost dividend as profits soar
OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian independent oil firm Aker BP will boost its dividend by 10%, the company said on Friday after posting a $2.2 billion operating profit for the final quarter of 2022, up from $1.2 billion a year earlier. Norway's second-largest listed oil company, partly owned by BP, said...
South Korea's household borrowing sees biggest monthly decrease in at least 19 years
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean households' borrowing slumped in January by the biggest monthly amount in at least 19 years, central bank data showed on Thursday, with demand curtailed by rising interest rates. The country's total household borrowing from banks shrank by 4.6 trillion won ($3.64 billion) in January, compared...
Africa gears up to keep more of the profits from lithium boom
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Lithium-rich African countries, including Zimbabwe and Namibia, are trying to develop processing and refining industries to capture more of the profits of global demand for the battery material. As the auto industry shifts towards electric vehicles (EVs) - spurred by proposed bans on fossil-fuel cars beginning...
Bayer hopes for swift resolution to Russia sunseed shipment delay
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Germany's Bayer said on Wednesday it was continuing to supply agricultural products to Russia and hoped for a swift resolution to what it called a technical delay in the country's sunflower seed imports. The Izvestia newspaper said on Monday that Western seed producers had suspended sunflower seed...
