Kentucky Senate panel advances tax-cut measure
Kentucky lawmakers took another step Wednesday toward achieving a deeper cut in the state's individual income tax rate as the measure sailed through a Senate committee. The bill aims to lower the tax rate by another half-percentage point to 4%, effective Jan. 1, 2024. It follows up on last year's work to reduce the individual income tax rate.
Opening weekend saw pot sales soar to nearly $13 million across Missouri
Marijuana sales boomed across Missouri in the first weekend it was legal for recreational use in the state. Missouri dispensaries sold nearly $12.7 million of cannabis in just three days, despite many potential customers not realizing it had become legal. The state began issuing recreational-sales licenses on Friday, when the widespread anticipation had been that the licenses would be issued on Monday.
