Matlacha, FL

Four mobile home parks on Matlacha, Pine Island to fully rebuild after Hurricane Ian

By Gage Goulding
 3 days ago
MATLACHA, Fla. — Hundreds of people that live in communities on Matlacha and Pine Island will continue to have a place to live after the owner of four mobile home parks said he plans to rebuild.

Businessman Hugh Reid owns the communities and previously said at least one of them would be shut down and go back to the bank. In a change of direction, Reid now says each of the communities will be rehabilitated and rebuilt following Hurricane Ian.

“Some people are living in these completely washed out, mold-ridden habitations,” said Rich Lamanna, who lives at Fantasy Island Resort in St. James City.

Some homes are without power, while others don’t have running water or sewer. A handful still are without all three.

As the months go by, people that call these parks home have been left wondering and waiting for answers. Now those answers are here.

“Our goal is to have all four properties back up and running,” said John Broedel, the Florida regional manager of properties owned by businessman Hugh Reid. “We’re making daily and weekly progress to move forward.”

Of the four properties Reid owns in Southwest Florida, the best off is Tropical Waters in Bokeelia. According to management, it’s been operational for several months.

“We got that back up fairly quickly just because that didn’t sustain the damage that we saw on the other three properties,” added Broedel.

While on the other side of the island in St. James City, Fantasy Island has been slower to get up and running.

“It’s been a while. It took me about two weeks to get in here,” said Lamanna.

Sister properties, Dolphins Resort and Buccaneer Island on Matlacha, are coming along too. It took some time, but they finally got the debris cleared out and demolished trailers destroyed by the hurricane, along with an apartment building.

“Engineers came in and said it was not repairable,” Broedel said.

The crews are now working to rebuild the infrastructure before opening for good, a process that could still take another several months.

“That’s going in and making sure all the water lines, all the electric lines and all the sewer lines are working properly,” Broedel said.

“Time, patience and money solves everything,” added Dolphins Resort resident Bob McMahon. “So if you got all three of those things, you’re headed in the right direction.”

Back in November 2022, Reid told ABC7 that Dolphins Resort was shutting down and going back to the bank. He also said he lost four properties in Southwest Florida to Hurricane Ian.

So what changed?

“We were fighting insurance companies that were so overwhelmed… we couldn’t even get calls back from the insurance companies,” Broedel said. “I could see him making that statement because — I’ll be honest with you, we were very depressed. We were really down and out. You probably talked to him at a point in time where he actually felt like that’s what was going to happen.”

While rebuilding and reopening is a step in the right direction, there are some residents that won’t be coming back.

Several people were given eviction notices in the weeks and months following Hurricane Ian.

“We had a very small group of people that fought every single thing that we did,” Broedel told ABC7. “We did have to go in and do some legal action to get us to the point to do what we needed to do to get to where we are today. They refused to allow us to do anything. They refused to allow us to demo. They refused to move. They refused to leave. It was strictly, 100%, you hit the nail on the head, a safety issue.”

It’s now part of the past of this neighborhood. The owner and residents still here are looking towards a new future, a new ground to build on per se, as they all build back their lives.

“It took a while to get to this point, but now that we are here, I’m hoping positive things are going to happen,” McMahon said.

