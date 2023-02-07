Read full article on original website
Neobank: Tide Completes Acquisition of Funding Options
Tide, a neobank serving business customers, has closed on the acquisition of Funding Options, a UK marketplace for business finance, following FCA approval. The purchase was previously announced in November 2022. Tide is authorized by the FCA under the Electronic Money Regulations and offers bank accounts provided by ClearBank which...
Digital Transformation Firm Brillio Appoints Navneet Narula to Lead Global Banking and Financial Services Unit
Brillio, a digital transformation services and solutions provider, announced the appointment of Navneet Narula as the Global Head of Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI). Narula brings over 20 years of leadership experience “building and scaling new growth engines and transforming business verticals throughout his career working in software services,...
SyndicateRoom Reports Portfolio Company 10to8 Acquired
SyndicateRoom, an online investment platform, reports that portfolio company 10to8 has been acquired by Sign In Solutions. Deal terms were not revealed, but SyndicateRoom said that the exit was at a “positive multiple.”. 10to8 is a time management, communication and meeting platform that aims to eliminate missed appointments. Sign...
Digital Banking Fintech Oxygen Announces $20M Funding and Appointment of New CEO
Digital banking platform Oxygen announced $20 million in Series B funding – led largely by return investors – and the appointment of David Rafalovsky as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Oxygen will use the funds “to increase investment in product development and user experience around its core financial technology...
UK’s Bills Management Firm Billing Better Acquires Homebox
Billing Better, the UK bills management company, recently revealed that it has acquired Homebox, a utilities comparison and switching service. The two firms have been working together during the last few years, and this acquisition brings together the strengths of both businesses in order to provide a comprehensive solution for customers, while allowing for further growth in the sector.
Fierce Launches Financial “Super App,” Raises $10 Million Seed Round
Has announced the launch of a “super app” that is said to deliver high-yield returns for its users as it exits stealth mode. The App is currently available on iOS, with Android coming soon. At the same time, Fierce has announced a $10 million Seed round. The funding included the participation of Pendrell, AP Capital, Wheelhouse Digital Studios, Space Whale Capital, and several angel investors.
Republic Note Quickly Raises $3 Million in Reg CF Offering for Rebranded Republic Core
Do you remember Republic Note? Back in 202o, Republic sought to raise capital for a security that provides purchasers with a portion of the income generated by the investment crowdfunding platform. At that time, Republic raised about $16 million in a sold-out Reg D 506c offering for accredited investors. Simultaneously, Republic filed a Form 1-A to enable non-accredited investors to participate in the securities offering, pitched as a digital asset. Unfortunately, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) struggled to qualify the Reg A+ offering.
Mazepay, the Fintech Platform Enhancing B2B Payments, Raises €4M
Mazepay, the Danish Fintech platform that simplifies long-tail procurement and B2B payments, has “raised a €4M growth round, led by Scale Capital.”. Participants in the investment round “include international investment firm Hambro Perks, and London-based early-stage venture capital firm Outward VC. Mazepay will use the latest funding to expand further across Europe.”
Biometric Identity, Payments Platform Wink Expands Seed Round With Additional $3M in Funding
Wink, a Texas and California based, biometric identity and payments platform, is pleased to announce that it has received an additional $3M million of seed investment. This seed equity round “follows the $2.85 million previously raised in a pre-seed round in 2021-22.”. The additional financing is “led by CerraCap...
UK’s iwocaPay Integrates with Quickbooks to Become “First” B2B BNPL Solution for Cloud Accounting Software
Iwoca is announcing the integration of its B2B payment solution iwocaPay with Quickbooks’ accounting software package – this makes it “the first invoice checkout integration with a BNPL option for businesses that integrate with QuickBooks.”. Quickbooks supports UK businesses “with their accounting needs via a cloud-first approach...
Fintech Affirm Reduces Size of Professional Team by 19%, Shares Sink
Max Levchin, Founder and CEO at Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), has shared an update with their employees and that he also wants to share the message publicly. In a move to reduce costs in a flagging market, Affirm will be slashing its workforce. Affirm reported earnings yesterday, which missed on both...
Digital Private Equity Investment Platform Moonfare Finalizes Series C Extension
Moonfare, the global digital private equity investment platform, has capped the extension of its Series C financing round “at c.a. $15 million, achieving a record valuation.”. This brings the total capital raised in the Series C investment round “to over $130 million.”. Following Insight Partners’ investment “in November...
Fintech Provider Larky Announces Launch with Forward Bank
Larky, a Fintech provider helping financial institutions connect with their audience in the right place and at the right time, announced its launch with Marshfield, Wis.-based Forward Bank. The bank has introduced Larky’s nudge push notifications in order to provide its account holders with more personalized, timely communications. With...
Follow to Build Social Investment Platform to Automate Copying of Trades for US Equities
Follow, the “first” community-centric investment platform joining selected finance-focused influencers called ‘Leaders’ and individual investors launches with $9M in funding. As the “first” platform to automate copying of trades of US equities to US clients using a feature called SuperFollow at its RIA affiliate, Follow’s RIA...
Fintech Cogo Leverages AWS Marketplace to Scale Cloud-based Carbon Management Software
Global carbon footprint management fintech, Cogo, announced that its carbon footprint management software is now listed on AWS Marketplace, a digital catalogue with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that “make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).”
WeTransfer Partners with Blockchain Tech Firm Minima
Minima, a new blockchain platform, announced a unique collaboration with WeTransfer, the world’s “most trusted” platform for sharing digital content. Together, the two companies are “deploying non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Minima network to empower creators all over the world with Digital Rights Management for their intellectual property.”
AvidXchange Introduces AvidAnalytics, a Business Intelligence Tool for the Middle Market
AvidXchange (Nasdaq: AVDX), a provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, announced AvidAnalytics, a premium Business Intelligence (BI) solution. AvidAnalytics offers buyer customers custom reporting methods “to help improve spend management and drive stronger results and efficiency for the organization.”...
Coinbase CEO Worries that Crypto Staking is Doomed
Brian Armstrong, CEO and founder of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), took to Twitter yesterday to share his belief that crypto staking is doomed as regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – will soon kill off the popular method of generating revenue for parked crypto. Currently, on Coinbase, Ethereum may be staked for a 4% return.
Gate.io Deploys Coinfirm‘s AML/CFT Platform to Enhance Compliance Standards
Gate.io, which claims to be one of the world’s “leading” digital asset trading platforms, has chosen Coinfirm, a key player focused on analytics and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions for the blockchain industry, “as one of its key AML/CFT partners.”. The partnership will “give Gate.io access to...
Cashfree Payments Introduces ‘Co-lend,’ India’s Automated Escrow Management Solution
Cashfree Payments, India’s payments and API banking solutions company, launched ‘Co-lend’, a fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending. ‘Co-lend’ has been developed in line “with the digital lending guidelines announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).” It facilitates instant disbursal “with auto reconciliation and a dashboard for managing multiple partnerships.” Additionally, it requires “no manual intervention, automatically notifies the loan management system, and eliminates reconciliation efforts.”
