Manchester City star Erling Haaland wants sensational Etihad EXIT: report
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is unhappy at Eastlands, according to reports, and wants out after just one season
Yardbarker
Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League
Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
Chelsea plot stunning Jose Mourinho return: report
Chelsea want Jose Mourinho back for a third term in charge, according to reports
Yardbarker
Man United consider transfer move for ex-Premier League striker as alternative to Kane and Osimhen
Manchester United reportedly have Roma striker Tammy Abraham on their list of transfer targets in case they fail to agree deals for Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen. The Red Devils are expected to make a new signing up front a priority for the summer, and Abraham is one name to have been mentioned as one of several backup options, according to the Telegraph.
Van Nistelrooy slams Gakpo for ignoring advice on Liverpool transfer as he reveals Man Utd was his ‘dream move’
RUUD VAN NISTELROOY has slammed Cody Gakpo for ignoring his advice about joining Liverpool. That’s by revealing the striker wanted a “dream move” to Manchester United instead, according to the Telegraph. Gakpo, 23, was strongly linked with an Old Trafford transfer and came close to a deal...
Yardbarker
Manchester United had £100m bid rejected for England international last summer
Manchester United had a £100m bid rejected for England and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice last summer. Rice has developed into one of the best central midfielders in the whole of Europe over the last few years. With West Ham struggling near the foot of the Premier League table, Rice surely has ambitions to be making the next step to a top-six club.
Tri-City Herald
Liverpool May Be Approaching the End of the Jurgen Klopp Era
What’s strange is how quickly the feeling has grown that Liverpool might be entering the Jürgen Klopp endgame. Even a month ago it seemed all but unthinkable. Liverpool had not played well this season, but the victory over Leicester City at the end of December made it four wins in a row in the league and the sense was that form was improving, just as it had in 2020-21 when Liverpool, after a midseason slump, recovered to take fourth place.
‘That’s criminal’ – Michael Owen SLAMS two Man Utd players for what they did in pulsating 2-2 draw against Leeds
MICHAEL OWEN has hit out at Raphael Varane and Marcus Rashford for their defending against Leeds. The pair failed to stand tall during a set piece in which Brenden Aaronson almost scored from during the Premier League clash at Old Trafford. The American had a free-kick that could have put...
Manchester United vs Leeds prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
Leeds United head into tonight’s match against Manchester United having sacked managerJesse Marsch after a run of just two wins from their last 17 Premier League games. They sit 17th in the table and are avoiding the relegation zone on goal difference only.Tonight’s clash is the first of two consecutive encounters between the teams who are fighting at either end of the table. Leeds are hoping to avoid the drop zone whilst Man Utd look to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal.Manchester United vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news and latest updatesErik ten Hag’s men will...
SB Nation
New Contract For Manchester City Women Midfielder
Manchester City Women midfielder Laura Coombs has signed a new two-year extension with the club, keeping her with the blues until June 2025. Coombs, who joined the blues in 2019, has been a key player for the blues this season following the departure of Keira Walsh to Barcelona and played her part in securing the FA Cup in 2020 and League Cup in 2022.
BBC
Manchester United manager Marc Skinner 'proud' of five England call-ups
Having five players selected for England is a "huge stamp of quality" for Manchester United, says manager Marc Skinner. Goalkeeper Mary Earps, Maya Le Tissier, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem and Alessia Russo have all been named in the Lionesses squad for this month's Arnold Clark Cup. Manchester City have six...
SB Nation
Arsenal v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City Women travel to Arsenal as their defence of the League Cup continues on Wednesday night. The blues won the competition last year, beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final and eased into the the last four of this year’s competition with a 6-0 thrashing of Bristol City. Arsenal...
Why are Man Utd and Leeds football rivals? History of derby explained
Why is the Manchester United v Leeds rivalry one of the most bitter in English football?
Yardbarker
Massive boost for Jurgen Klopp as major Liverpool star targets return for important match
Before picking up his injury against Arsenal in October, Luis Diaz was Liverpool’s best and most impactful player up to that stage of the season and Jurgen Klopp has missed the Colombian star in the meantime. The injury was originally supposed to keep the winger out until the World...
Mason Greenwood’s new club would take on huge financial risk and face losing MILLIONS due to backlash, expert says
A PUBLIC relations expert has said that any club looking to sign Mason Greenwood could face losing millions due to fan backlash. The 21-year-old striker may have to leave current club Manchester United despite allegations of rape and assault against him being dropped. David Alexander, managing director of Calacus PR,...
Soccer-Super-sub Sancho helps Man United fight back for draw with Leeds
MANCHESTER, England, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Substitute Jadon Sancho's first goal since September earned Manchester United a thrilling 2-2 draw with Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday as the hosts came back from two goals down to salvage a point.
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher makes Premier League top four predictions as he reveals Man Utd ‘worry’
JAMIE CARRAGHER has made his top four predictions, while admitting his Manchester United "worry". The race for Champions League qualification is set to hot up in the coming weeks, with Arsenal, Manchester City, Man United and Newcastle currently occupying the spots. Just one point separates fourth-placed Toon from Tottenham -...
Sean Dyche ‘will receive mega bonus payment’ if he steers Everton away from Premier League relegation
SEAN DYCHE is reportedly set for a big payday if he keeps Everton in the Premier League. The former Burnley boss took over as manager at the end of last month. He is believed to have agreed a contract worth almost £5million a year. And if Dyche keeps Everton...
Yardbarker
Sir Martin Broughton questions Liverpool & Manchester United valuations
Sir Martin Broughton has questioned the valuations being put on Liverpool and Manchester United at the moment, as they’re not based in London. The British businessman has spoken to the Telegraph about the situation at these two Premier League giants, who could soon be changing owners, or at least having new minority investors involved.
Yardbarker
‘Their position’ – Ex-Liverpool chairman shares FSG takeover insight amid QIA talks
Sir Martin Broughton has laid out FSG’s likely thought process after putting the club up for sale, suggesting that the Americans are continuing to gauge the market reaction. The Merseysiders are said to remain in talks with Qatar-based entity QIA, according to Alex Miller, whilst a host of options are being considered.
