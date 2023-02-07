ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Manchester United could look to bring 25-year-old back to the Premier League

Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.
Yardbarker

Man United consider transfer move for ex-Premier League striker as alternative to Kane and Osimhen

Manchester United reportedly have Roma striker Tammy Abraham on their list of transfer targets in case they fail to agree deals for Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen. The Red Devils are expected to make a new signing up front a priority for the summer, and Abraham is one name to have been mentioned as one of several backup options, according to the Telegraph.
Yardbarker

Manchester United had £100m bid rejected for England international last summer

Manchester United had a £100m bid rejected for England and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice last summer. Rice has developed into one of the best central midfielders in the whole of Europe over the last few years. With West Ham struggling near the foot of the Premier League table, Rice surely has ambitions to be making the next step to a top-six club.
Tri-City Herald

Liverpool May Be Approaching the End of the Jurgen Klopp Era

What’s strange is how quickly the feeling has grown that Liverpool might be entering the Jürgen Klopp endgame. Even a month ago it seemed all but unthinkable. Liverpool had not played well this season, but the victory over Leicester City at the end of December made it four wins in a row in the league and the sense was that form was improving, just as it had in 2020-21 when Liverpool, after a midseason slump, recovered to take fourth place.
The Independent

Manchester United vs Leeds prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Leeds United head into tonight’s match against Manchester United having sacked managerJesse Marsch after a run of just two wins from their last 17 Premier League games. They sit 17th in the table and are avoiding the relegation zone on goal difference only.Tonight’s clash is the first of two consecutive encounters between the teams who are fighting at either end of the table. Leeds are hoping to avoid the drop zone whilst Man Utd look to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal.Manchester United vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League team news and latest updatesErik ten Hag’s men will...
SB Nation

New Contract For Manchester City Women Midfielder

Manchester City Women midfielder Laura Coombs has signed a new two-year extension with the club, keeping her with the blues until June 2025. Coombs, who joined the blues in 2019, has been a key player for the blues this season following the departure of Keira Walsh to Barcelona and played her part in securing the FA Cup in 2020 and League Cup in 2022.
BBC

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner 'proud' of five England call-ups

Having five players selected for England is a "huge stamp of quality" for Manchester United, says manager Marc Skinner. Goalkeeper Mary Earps, Maya Le Tissier, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem and Alessia Russo have all been named in the Lionesses squad for this month's Arnold Clark Cup. Manchester City have six...
SB Nation

Arsenal v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women travel to Arsenal as their defence of the League Cup continues on Wednesday night. The blues won the competition last year, beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final and eased into the the last four of this year’s competition with a 6-0 thrashing of Bristol City. Arsenal...
Yardbarker

Sir Martin Broughton questions Liverpool & Manchester United valuations

Sir Martin Broughton has questioned the valuations being put on Liverpool and Manchester United at the moment, as they’re not based in London. The British businessman has spoken to the Telegraph about the situation at these two Premier League giants, who could soon be changing owners, or at least having new minority investors involved.
Yardbarker

‘Their position’ – Ex-Liverpool chairman shares FSG takeover insight amid QIA talks

Sir Martin Broughton has laid out FSG’s likely thought process after putting the club up for sale, suggesting that the Americans are continuing to gauge the market reaction. The Merseysiders are said to remain in talks with Qatar-based entity QIA, according to Alex Miller, whilst a host of options are being considered.

