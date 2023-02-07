ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitola, CA

KSBW.com

California Lt. Gov. tours Capitola storm damage and recovery

CAPITOLA, Calif. — On Tuesday, while Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Washington D.C. for the National Governors Conference, acting Gov. Eleni Kounalakis toured storm damage in Capitola. Kounalakis said she made the visit to also reassure people that they’re not alone in the rebuilding process. Kounalakis toured the...
CAPITOLA, CA
KSBW.com

California farmworkers who worked during the pandemic eligible for $600 cash cards

Nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, 48,000 farmworkers in California will qualify to receive delayed relief regardless of their immigration status. Farmworkers who worked in 2020 or are still working in the fields can apply to receive a $600 check or debit card. And while there isn't a deadline to apply for the benefit, payments will be distributed until funds are fully dispersed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Acting Gov. Eleni Kounalakis to visit Capitola, assess storm damage

CAPITOLA, Calif. — Acting Gov. Eleni Kounalakis will visit the city of Capitola on Wednesday to tour the affected storm areas and meet with local elected officials and first responders. The visit aims to provide a firsthand look at the recovery efforts underway after a destructive storm hit the area on Jan. 5.
CAPITOLA, CA
San José Spotlight

Residents don’t want to retire in San Jose

San Jose residents don’t think the city is a good place to retire. In the latest annual audit of city services, 60% of residents surveyed said San Jose was a “poor/very poor” place to retire. It’s a sharp contrast to the 59% who said the city is a “good/excellent” place to work.
SAN JOSE, CA
pajaronian.com

Neighbors challenge Pajaro housing project

PAJARO—A group of Pajaro neighbors has filed a lawsuit against a developer, the County of Monterey and its Board of Supervisors, challenging an agricultural workforce housing project in Pajaro that would place 45 units on Susan Street, a dead-end road in the rural agricultural area. The group—calling itself Pajaro...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Glitches spark controversy at San Jose flag ceremony

A flag raising ceremony has sparked concern about respect for San Jose’s Vietnamese residents. The city-sponsored event was held on Jan. 25 to celebrate the previous Lunar New Year weekend. Leaders said technical glitches and a lack of communication leading up to the ceremony were signs of inattention to the Vietnamese community. Dozens gathered last Saturday to voice their concerns and demand answers.
SAN JOSE, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Local Scene: Traffic Court moves to South County

The Santa Clara County Superior Court’s Traffic Clerk Offices have been reassigned to the South County Courthouse, 301 Diana Drive in Morgan Hill, and the Family Justice Center Courthouse, 201 N. First St. in San José. Traffic Court handles cases that usually begin when a citation or ticket...
MORGAN HILL, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

I'm in charge of water for 98,000 people in Santa Cruz. Here is what I'd like you to know.

Santa Cruz Water Director Rosemary Menard is worried about our memory, specifically about what she calls our "weather memory whiplash." That's when we think our water crisis is over because of a few storms, like the ones we had in January. It's not, she tells us here. In fact, ongoing climate change means our water crisis will likely get worse. "Future water rationing will allot only half as much water to families as water rationing of the past, and future rationing will include businesses," she says. "That might be easier for an accountant, but not so much for a restaurant, brewery or hotel."
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

City of Monterey puts end to vital services for cruise ships

MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey city leaders are putting an end to vital city services for cruise ships. During Tuesday night's city council meeting, passionate arguments were made about the economic versus environmental impacts of the cruise ships. The city does not have the authority to ban cruise ships into...
MONTEREY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Hoteliers agree to higher guest room fees in a race against other tourist destinations.

As travel began picking up again in earnest after Covid-19 shutdowns, Monterey County hoteliers found themselves losing the race against other California tourist destinations like Napa, San Luis Obispo and San Diego when it comes to attracting high-value guests – the ones who stay more nights and spend more money than day visitors, says Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Rob O’Keefe. Making sure those guests choose Monterey County as a destination takes marketing dollars, of which the county has about half as much to spend compared to competitors like Napa Valley.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Phys.org

The end of an era: The long, lonely days of Mount Madonna's last white deer

Hidden in the redwoods above Watsonville, California, a shy and ghostly beauty once drew crowds but is now destined to live, and die, alone. The small white doe is the sole survivor of a large and cherished herd of fallow deer created by famed publisher William Randolph Hearst, gifted to cattle baron Henry Miller, bought by Santa Clara County and then expanded by the addition of a smaller herd seized during a raid of an illegal farm in Morgan Hill.
WATSONVILLE, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

LAFCO postpones Gilroy annexation decision

The Local Agency Formation Commission of Santa Clara County postponed its consideration of Gilroy’s annexation request to April 5. LAFCO was scheduled to consider the city’s request to annex 55 acres on Feb. 1, but the agency was unable to complete the staff report by the Jan. 24 deadline due to an illness.
GILROY, CA
KQED

Storm Recovery Begins at Beloved State Beach in Santa Cruz County

On Jan. 5, a frightening storm clobbered Seacliff State Beach and its famous ocean pier leading to a sunken cement ship off the coast of Santa Cruz County. A high tide carried over 15-foot waves ashore, flipping cement benches and smashing driftwood through bathroom doors. The ground collapsed, forming sinkholes in the park’s day use and campground areas, and over half of its iconic pier was destroyed.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

