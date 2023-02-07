Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Liberal California lawmakers slammed for proposing students in Mexico receive in-state college tuition
El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells pushed back on a bill that would allow Mexican students living near the U.S. border to pay in-state community college tuition.
kusi.com
South Bay parents outraged at inappropriate TikToks by 5th and 6th grade students
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At Hilltop Elementary, an email went out to parents of 6th graders explaining recent strings of inappropriate TikToks that were circulating the school. The TikToks featured cursing, bullying, and other explicit material. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live to discuss the reactions of parents and teachers...
Preparing for the next big earthquake in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — What would happen if a massive earthquake hit San Diego?. If a 6.9 magnitude quake happened along the Rose Canyon Fault, which mirrors the path the I-5 freeway takes from La Jolla to Downtown, it could cause an estimated $38 billion of damage with up to 800 deaths.
San Diego prepares for Title 42 to expire
SAN DIEGO — San Diego is preparing for an influx of migrants as Title 42 is expected to expire. The pandemic-era policy is anticipated to end when the national COVID-19 public health emergency ends in May. As one of the country's largest border cities, San Diego is getting ready...
San Diego man received 10 months' worth of water bills in same week
SAN DIEGO — Have you received your San Diego water bill lately? You may want to check because one man received ten months' worth in the past two days. San Diego City was scheduled to send water bills out every two months, but Birdland resident Ben Jarboe hadn't received one since April last year until they all came at once.
Plant disease discovery forces citrus quarantine for Rancho Bernardo
SAN DIEGO — A plant disease that kills citrus trees has been discovered in Rancho Bernardo. The California Department of Food and Agriculture is declaring a citrus quarantine in a 95-square-mile area to try and save San Diego’s citrus crop. For the first time, residential citrus trees in...
San Diegans urged to look closely at heart health
Some families around San Diego County are hoping their stories will encourage others to get heart health screenings.
Voiceof San Diego
North County Report: What the Point-in-Time Count Revealed About North County Homelessness
Last month, 1,600 volunteers took to the streets to count and survey homeless people in each city across San Diego County. In North County, that count comes with its own set of challenges. The homeless population is much more spread out, compared to downtown San Diego, but it is increasingly growing.
Complaints of racism leveled at Poway Unified School board meeting
POWAY, Calif. — Complaints of racism were leveled at Poway Unified School board members, their teachers, and staff Thursday night. Most were civil comments but anger seeped in. Thomas Smith is a single dad with an 11-year-old son, he said at the meeting, "My son has been called the...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Discovery surrounding newly appointed Chula Vista councilmember stirs contention in South Bay
CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Leaders in Chula Vista appointed Alonso Gonzalez to represent district three of the city, but now that decision is raising questions. Councilmember Gonzalez took his oath of office last week, but residents raised concerns at a city meeting Tuesday over his outstanding debt and previous DUI conviction.
SanDiego.com
2023 Guide to San Diego Farmers Markets
When it comes to San Diego’s farmers markets, you may think of the ‘Little Italy on one Saturdays’ or your local beachside evening farmers markets. However, there are so many farmers markets located around San Diego County to choose from. In fact, there are so many different...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Democrats Once Again Fail to Address Homelessness Crisis in San Diego
It is no secret that homelessness is a growing crisis in the United States, with cities like San Diego struggling to find solutions to the problem. The recent decision by the San Diego City Council to pay two private companies $2.5 million each to help review permit applications for new development highlights the ineffective and inefficient nature of government entities when it comes to meeting the demands of citizens. San Diego’s Democrats are once again demonstrating their inability to run the government efficiently and meet the needs of their constituents.
New affordable rental apartments open in San Diego
New affordable rental apartments will become available to those looking for a home in the Chollas View neighborhood, housing officials announced Thursday.
KPBS
Health care workers unionize at Sharp Grossmont Hospital
San Diego’s only East County hospital has voted to unionize an additional 1,458 health care workers. The new union under SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West covers a variety of positions including certified nursing assistants, pharmacy technicians and respiratory therapists. Registered nurses are already represented by a separate union. "I'm walking...
kusi.com
DeMaio: 30% of SDG&E bills are hidden state taxes
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Have you had enough taxes yet?. After outrage grew among San Diego Gas & Electric customers as a result of soaring January prices, people are demanding answers. Governor Gavin Newsom is blaming the utilities, but he himself is more likely the person to point the...
Incurable citrus tree disease prompts plant quarantine
A potentially threatening citrus tree disease was detected in Rancho Bernardo this week, said the County of San Diego Communications Office.
countynewscenter.com
State Declares Citrus Quarantine in Rancho Bernardo
The California Department of Food and Agriculture has declared a new citrus quarantine in a 95 square-mile area of Rancho Bernardo after detecting a potentially threatening citrus tree disease during routine inspections. The bacterial disease, known as Huanglongbing (HLB), is a major threat to San Diego’s $115 million annual citrus...
Struggling to pay your SDG&E bill? Assistance is available
Are you behind on your San Diego Gas & Electric bill? If so, you may qualify for financial assistance.
Racism in the ranks | Black San Diego Police Officer says he was retaliated against for reporting racial discrimination
SAN DIEGO — Over the course of the past year, Arthur Scott, a Black San Diego Police Officer who has worked for the department for 26 years, has been passed up for promotion after promotion, demoted to a job where he "folds letters" that get sent to hit-and-run victims, forbidden to drive a police cruiser, accused of taking money to testify against the department in racial discrimination cases, and is now the subject of a criminal investigation by the City Attorney's Office that he calls a sham.
First Surfin’ Chicken Location Heading to San Diego in March
Quick-Service Chicken Restaurant Installing Multiple Locations in Southern California Walmart Stores
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0