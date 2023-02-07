ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CBS 8

Preparing for the next big earthquake in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — What would happen if a massive earthquake hit San Diego?. If a 6.9 magnitude quake happened along the Rose Canyon Fault, which mirrors the path the I-5 freeway takes from La Jolla to Downtown, it could cause an estimated $38 billion of damage with up to 800 deaths.
CBS 8

San Diego prepares for Title 42 to expire

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is preparing for an influx of migrants as Title 42 is expected to expire. The pandemic-era policy is anticipated to end when the national COVID-19 public health emergency ends in May. As one of the country's largest border cities, San Diego is getting ready...
CBS 8

San Diego man received 10 months' worth of water bills in same week

SAN DIEGO — Have you received your San Diego water bill lately? You may want to check because one man received ten months' worth in the past two days. San Diego City was scheduled to send water bills out every two months, but Birdland resident Ben Jarboe hadn't received one since April last year until they all came at once.
SanDiego.com

2023 Guide to San Diego Farmers Markets

When it comes to San Diego’s farmers markets, you may think of the ‘Little Italy on one Saturdays’ or your local beachside evening farmers markets. However, there are so many farmers markets located around San Diego County to choose from. In fact, there are so many different...
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Democrats Once Again Fail to Address Homelessness Crisis in San Diego

It is no secret that homelessness is a growing crisis in the United States, with cities like San Diego struggling to find solutions to the problem. The recent decision by the San Diego City Council to pay two private companies $2.5 million each to help review permit applications for new development highlights the ineffective and inefficient nature of government entities when it comes to meeting the demands of citizens. San Diego’s Democrats are once again demonstrating their inability to run the government efficiently and meet the needs of their constituents.
KPBS

Health care workers unionize at Sharp Grossmont Hospital

San Diego’s only East County hospital has voted to unionize an additional 1,458 health care workers. The new union under SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West covers a variety of positions including certified nursing assistants, pharmacy technicians and respiratory therapists. Registered nurses are already represented by a separate union. "I'm walking...
kusi.com

DeMaio: 30% of SDG&E bills are hidden state taxes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Have you had enough taxes yet?. After outrage grew among San Diego Gas & Electric customers as a result of soaring January prices, people are demanding answers. Governor Gavin Newsom is blaming the utilities, but he himself is more likely the person to point the...
countynewscenter.com

State Declares Citrus Quarantine in Rancho Bernardo

The California Department of Food and Agriculture has declared a new citrus quarantine in a 95 square-mile area of Rancho Bernardo after detecting a potentially threatening citrus tree disease during routine inspections. The bacterial disease, known as Huanglongbing (HLB), is a major threat to San Diego’s $115 million annual citrus...
CBS 8

Racism in the ranks | Black San Diego Police Officer says he was retaliated against for reporting racial discrimination

SAN DIEGO — Over the course of the past year, Arthur Scott, a Black San Diego Police Officer who has worked for the department for 26 years, has been passed up for promotion after promotion, demoted to a job where he "folds letters" that get sent to hit-and-run victims, forbidden to drive a police cruiser, accused of taking money to testify against the department in racial discrimination cases, and is now the subject of a criminal investigation by the City Attorney's Office that he calls a sham.
